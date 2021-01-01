I think one thing that gives me comfort about this bizarre past week is that there are definitively still players out there that are better than us doing nothing.



Sangare is a defensively solid player who would plug the gaps we need plugging, if without any glamour. He has a low release clause of 37.5m and we should be fine paying that - whilst its no mark of quality me backing a player, I have been saying for 3 years I dont know how this guy hasnt got a better move. He was a standout in a dire Toulouse side, keeping his head and composure with absolute rags around him, then it was only PSV who came in and hes been excellent there.



On Doucoure, I like him. But hes just not a £70m midfielder. If we were baulking at £60m for Lavia, a player with a higher ceiling, then we really shouldnt panic and throw even more money at Doucoure. He simply is not worth that much money. Even £50m is a stretch, albeit Palace would be expecting upwards of that. For less than £50m Im convinced we could sign a very similar player in Youssof Fofana from Monaco. Yes he hasnt that one season of PL football Doucoure has, but I think hes very similar but that bit better than Doucoure. Id rather go in that direction.



On Andres release clause - I get that Fluminense will feel that theres disruption to their Liberatadores chances if we activate his release clause of 40m, but in a sense, its not our problem? Theyve set the price, theyve agreed that is a value at which they will release him, and surely even if we negotiated his purchase for a January move at a lesser fee, someone else could come and pay his release clause and flip the script as weve seen Chelsea do with recent moves. I sympathise that Fluminense would miss him badly in their run in, but we dont owe them anything, we have to look out for ourselves primarily and lets face it, if they have a future player we want, money is money, I doubt Fluminense will look to avoid or penalise us because we activated a legal and available release clause that the club themselves set and knew could be activated at any stage.