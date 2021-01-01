« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1607971 times)

Online redwillow

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55160 on: Today at 08:45:15 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:44:17 am
Great transfer strategy that. Throw enough mud at the wall and see if any of it sticks.

its better than what we do currently
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55161 on: Today at 08:45:20 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:34:42 am
If Palace and Fulham say they want 100m for their DM just get a DM with a release clause.
Nah. Get the best one available. I don't think Fulham or Crystal Palace would turn down £80m.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55162 on: Today at 08:46:34 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:44:17 am
Great transfer strategy that. Throw enough mud at the wall and see if any of it sticks.

Hey, works for Chelsea.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55163 on: Today at 08:49:14 am »
God Im bored of this window now.

Just want it shut so I can do better things with my life than to check for transfer updates, but cant help it  ;D
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55164 on: Today at 08:53:15 am »
Quote from: hollger on Today at 08:41:42 am
No arguments there, but did we really need him? He isn't a DM (as he has literally said himself recently, in an interview where he mentioned discussing his preferred position with Pochettino) and in Summer 2022 we had quite a stacked midfield going into the season. Yeah, some of them were likely to spend more time on the treatment table than we'd like (Ox, Thiago, Naby etc) but we already had some players we needed to give minutes to like Elliott, Carvalho and latterly Bajetic. So unless Enzo had been absolutely tearing it up (whilst being loaned out from River, don't forget) then we were never likely to go in for him. We also had a pretty high wage bill last year whereas now with all the players we've let go or sold we've surely got headroom there to try for 1 or 2 of these more risky signings.

I'm absolutely not against being more risk tolerant in the transfer market, but it does need to be a careful balancing act otherwise you end up like Chelsea with 300 players on their books all farmed out to various clubs across Europe and eventually running down their contracts or being sold at a loss most of the time.

I just don't see the particular point that Joyce has raised. Seems like a needless dig at the club (in an article where he also decides to have a blast at the 'Twitter scouts' for some bizarre reason), quite unlike his usual standards.
Enzo best the role, Trent is currently doing. Klopp has mentioned this was the part of the plan and started it earlier to get results.
If the plan was keep Trent bombing Trent up and down the wing Enzo would have made tons of sense. Enzo a player you want starting the move not getting the ball into the midfield and Defense.
Also had Jones who was trying to be molded into the gini role at the time too, would mean less minutes for him.
Online God's Left Peg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55165 on: Today at 08:53:35 am »
Quote from: naka on Today at 08:25:00 am
Tbf I think a fair few of us are very touchy but reality is
Most thought that Caicedo was over priced and I for one did not feel that Romeo was worth 60m
Saying that Liverpool need to act quickly this week and close deals out as perception is we are floundering and that will put potential players off

I agree with other posters, I think we will struggle now in the time we have left. Will be amazed if we manage to pull a decent signing off.
It is what it is.
Online Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55166 on: Today at 08:54:13 am »
I would rather go and buy a world class right back and throw Trent into the 6 position than blow £70mil on a 28 year old paulinha or a doucoure, it all smacks of panic buying nearly matching our transfer record replacing 29 year old Fabinho with a 28 year paulinha or doucoure.
Online redmark

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55167 on: Today at 08:55:28 am »
Quote from: hollger on Today at 08:41:42 am
I just don't see the particular point that Joyce has raised. Seems like a needless dig at the club (in an article where he also decides to have a blast at the 'Twitter scouts' for some bizarre reason), quite unlike his usual standards.
I guess its an extension of his 'fuzzy thinking' article early last week, or whenever it was. So the 'twitter scouts' perhaps isn't so much a dig at the fans as contrasting to the lack of names that seem to be under consideration by the club itself. The point then being that we didn't consider a bargain Fernandez last year and we don't seem to be looking that far afield this year, either.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55168 on: Today at 08:55:43 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:54:13 am
I would rather go and buy a world class right back and throw Trent into the 6 position than blow £70mil on a 28 year old paulinha or a doucoure, it all smacks of panic buying nearly matching our transfer record replacing 29 year old Fabinho with a 28 year paulinha or doucoure.

Which world class RB is out there?
Offline Qston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55169 on: Today at 08:56:21 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 08:45:15 am
its better than what we do currently

No it isn`t. Currently we have bought in 2 top drawer midfielders, one of them a world cup winner, and have made a record bid for a player who had his head already turned by Chelsea and another where we weren`t prepared to overpay when we stopped making bids a few weeks ago. We just aren`t used to players turning us down for another PL side - but it happens - and we also don`t want to dismantle our wage structure which personally I think is a good thing.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55170 on: Today at 08:58:05 am »
I think one thing that gives me comfort about this bizarre past week is that there are definitively still players out there that are better than us doing nothing.

Sangare is a defensively solid player who would plug the gaps we need plugging, if without any glamour. He has a low release clause of 37.5m and we should be fine paying that - whilst its no mark of quality me backing a player, I have been saying for 3 years I dont know how this guy hasnt got a better move. He was a standout in a dire Toulouse side, keeping his head and composure with absolute rags around him, then it was only PSV who came in and hes been excellent there.

On Doucoure, I like him. But hes just not a £70m midfielder. If we were baulking at £60m for Lavia, a player with a higher ceiling, then we really shouldnt panic and throw even more money at Doucoure. He simply is not worth that much money. Even £50m is a stretch, albeit Palace would be expecting upwards of that. For less than £50m Im convinced we could sign a very similar player in Youssof Fofana from Monaco. Yes he hasnt that one season of PL football Doucoure has, but I think hes very similar but that bit better than Doucoure. Id rather go in that direction.

On Andres release clause - I get that Fluminense will feel that theres disruption to their Liberatadores chances if we activate his release clause of 40m, but in a sense, its not our problem? Theyve set the price, theyve agreed that is a value at which they will release him, and surely even if we negotiated his purchase for a January move at a lesser fee, someone else could come and pay his release clause and flip the script as weve seen Chelsea do with recent moves. I sympathise that Fluminense would miss him badly in their run in, but we dont owe them anything, we have to look out for ourselves primarily and lets face it, if they have a future player we want, money is money, I doubt Fluminense will look to avoid or penalise us because we activated a legal and available release clause that the club themselves set and knew could be activated at any stage.
Online William Regal

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55171 on: Today at 08:58:27 am »
I'm not really getting Lavia here, is he really going to chelsea where hes gonna be sat on the bench every week behind Caicedo?

They dont even have the Europa league to give him game time and further his development

Or have I got this wrong and Chelsea plan on playing a midfield 3 of lavia-caicedo-enzo?

Seems mad, when we have the perfect spot available for him to play regularly and allow him to fulfil his potential
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55172 on: Today at 08:58:29 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:14:22 am
Yet according to Joyce, Klopp and the coaches declined signing Enzo for £15mil last summer.

Personally it feels like we've tried to shift our "policy" to star player buys which looks to be a complete recipe to fail as you're competing against basically cheatmode clubs. We've seen this with Bellingham, Touchameni, Caicedo.. 3 very public long drawn out rejections creating us more problems than they could have fixed.

We need to go back to basics, buy the undervalued/unproven players, let Klopp work his coaching magic.

Except weve consistently spent big money on pretty big name players as well as bringing in the likes of Robertson.
Online Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55173 on: Today at 08:58:53 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:55:43 am
Which world class RB is out there?

Dont tell me there is no right backs out there aswell, well lets be honest we are scraping the barrel for dms there will be a decent right back blimey
Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55174 on: Today at 09:00:28 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:54:13 am
I would rather go and buy a world class right back and throw Trent into the 6 position than blow £70mil on a 28 year old paulinha or a doucoure, it all smacks of panic buying nearly matching our transfer record replacing 29 year old Fabinho with a 28 year paulinha or doucoure.

Trent in midfield is one thing, but as far as a 6, he is a worse fit there than Mac, who also shouldn't be playing there either.
Online redmark

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55175 on: Today at 09:03:07 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:54:13 am
I would rather go and buy a world class right back and throw Trent into the 6 position than blow £70mil on a 28 year old paulinha or a doucoure, it all smacks of panic buying nearly matching our transfer record replacing 29 year old Fabinho with a 28 year paulinha or doucoure.
Trent doesn't really solve the issue at 6. He's not particularly press-resistant and isn't instinctively defensively minded. The role would require more discipline from him, not less.
Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55176 on: Today at 09:04:40 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:54:13 am
I would rather go and buy a world class right back and throw Trent into the 6 position than blow £70mil on a 28 year old paulinha or a doucoure, it all smacks of panic buying nearly matching our transfer record replacing 29 year old Fabinho with a 28 year paulinha or doucoure.

Then we change our whole system and have to play Trent in a double pivot with someone.
Online Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55177 on: Today at 09:05:11 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:03:07 am
Trent doesn't really solve the issue at 6. He's not particularly press-resistant and isn't instinctively defensively minded. The role would require more discipline from him, not less.


I just dont want to see us blow £70 odd mil on a third choice not good enough midfielder where we have completely fucked up.
Online hollger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55178 on: Today at 09:05:24 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:55:28 am
I guess its an extension of his 'fuzzy thinking' article early last week, or whenever it was. So the 'twitter scouts' perhaps isn't so much a dig at the fans as contrasting to the lack of names that seem to be under consideration by the club itself. The point then being that we didn't consider a bargain Fernandez last year and we don't seem to be looking that far afield this year, either.

Alright, thanks for the additional context. Who really knows what he was trying to do, it just struck me as odd to bring that player into things given the 'us vs them' sagas with Caicedo and Lavia.

Maybe Andre (at £20m, not the £40m we'd need to pay to get him now) is kind of this years Enzo, in terms of looking at South America. Obviously it's a non-starter now given Fluminense's calendar, but perhaps someone in right now with Andre in January for the cheaper price would somewhat fit the idea. We're very unlikely to do it, of course :)
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55179 on: Today at 09:06:51 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:58:05 am
On Andres release clause - I get that Fluminense will feel that theres disruption to their Liberatadores chances if we activate his release clause of 40m, but in a sense, its not our problem? Theyve set the price, theyve agreed that is a value at which they will release him, and surely even if we negotiated his purchase for a January move at a lesser fee, someone else could come and pay his release clause and flip the script as weve seen Chelsea do with recent moves. I sympathise that Fluminense would miss him badly in their run in, but we dont owe them anything, we have to look out for ourselves primarily and lets face it, if they have a future player we want, money is money, I doubt Fluminense will look to avoid or penalise us because we activated a legal and available release clause that the club themselves set and knew could be activated at any stage.

I like Andre a lot but the one thing that stuck out for me on all his compilation videos was that he has a bad habit of dribbling into trouble in his defensive third.  Way more likely to get the fouls he does in South America than over here.  Dunno whether that kind of thing translates into stats, but it's the one reservation I have about him.
Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55180 on: Today at 09:07:41 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 09:05:11 am


I just dont want to see us blow £70 odd mil on a third choice not good enough midfielder where we have completely fucked up.

What do you mean third choice ?
Online Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55181 on: Today at 09:10:30 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:07:41 am
What do you mean third choice ?

Well lets be quite honest whoever we go after now isnt exactly our first choice unless you know something I dont?
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55182 on: Today at 09:10:34 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 09:05:11 am


I just dont want to see us blow £70 odd mil on a third choice not good enough midfielder where we have completely fucked up.
We didn't fuck up anything.
Online redmark

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55183 on: Today at 09:10:54 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:07:41 am
What do you mean third choice ?
Your 'we have always been at war with Eurasia' reappraisal of the last couple of weeks is an admirable alternative to the 'embarassed', but we've bid on two DMs and not signed them.
Online Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55184 on: Today at 09:12:15 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:10:34 am
We didn't fuck up anything.

Oh ok lol
