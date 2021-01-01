I think one thing that gives me comfort about this bizarre past week is that there are definitively still players out there that are better than us doing nothing.
Sangare is a defensively solid player who would plug the gaps we need plugging, if without any glamour. He has a low release clause of 37.5m and we should be fine paying that - whilst its no mark of quality me backing a player, I have been saying for 3 years I dont know how this guy hasnt got a better move. He was a standout in a dire Toulouse side, keeping his head and composure with absolute rags around him, then it was only PSV who came in and hes been excellent there.
On Doucoure, I like him. But hes just not a £70m midfielder. If we were baulking at £60m for Lavia, a player with a higher ceiling, then we really shouldnt panic and throw even more money at Doucoure. He simply is not worth that much money. Even £50m is a stretch, albeit Palace would be expecting upwards of that. For less than £50m Im convinced we could sign a very similar player in Youssof Fofana from Monaco. Yes he hasnt that one season of PL football Doucoure has, but I think hes very similar but that bit better than Doucoure. Id rather go in that direction.
On Andres release clause - I get that Fluminense will feel that theres disruption to their Liberatadores chances if we activate his release clause of 40m, but in a sense, its not our problem? Theyve set the price, theyve agreed that is a value at which they will release him, and surely even if we negotiated his purchase for a January move at a lesser fee, someone else could come and pay his release clause and flip the script as weve seen Chelsea do with recent moves. I sympathise that Fluminense would miss him badly in their run in, but we dont owe them anything, we have to look out for ourselves primarily and lets face it, if they have a future player we want, money is money, I doubt Fluminense will look to avoid or penalise us because we activated a legal and available release clause that the club themselves set and knew could be activated at any stage.