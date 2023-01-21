« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55080 on: Today at 04:30:36 am
We need to get this midfield/defence rebuild done this summer and probably in January too, because next summer we may well have to face the prospect of replacing Mo, VVD, and Robbo. We're just going to have too much to do if we don't sort these issues out now.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55081 on: Today at 04:42:25 am
Jorg Schmadtke has 17 days to turn his job permanent. I have been patient enough that we'll get this done right but now I am starting to doubt what the plan really is/was. We started quite well, assuming those were predetermined targets as they'd largely been wrapped up before Jorg started but the last month has just not shown anything at all to make me feel we know what we are doing. Pretty much everyone qho has been on an interview has said we need to recruit, yet nothing's happened except the whole Lavia/Caicedo thing, which in itself shows poor planning given how badly overpriced both were.

I worry that this'll end up with even more changes, potentially even with the coaching department and that'll just make things multiple times worse. The last thing we need is people starting to question the manager and the coaches, because if they leave, we are basically buried for a couple seasons at the minimum.

Hopefully just me panicking, but the vibes are all wrong and it just feels absolutely ominous in my head the way things are going.
Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55082 on: Today at 04:49:26 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:38:21 pm
Porto buys players by the dozen from there, but we only see the few good ones in PL.

I mean Marko Grujic is a DM starting for Porto, so he must be fantastic.

We could have used grujic or even Chivrella this season 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55083 on: Today at 04:52:56 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:42:25 am
Jorg Schmadtke has 17 days to turn his job permanent. I have been patient enough that we'll get this done right but now I am starting to doubt what the plan really is/was. We started quite well, assuming those were predetermined targets as they'd largely been wrapped up before Jorg started but the last month has just not shown anything at all to make me feel we know what we are doing. Pretty much everyone qho has been on an interview has said we need to recruit, yet nothing's happened except the whole Lavia/Caicedo thing, which in itself shows poor planning given how badly overpriced both were.

I worry that this'll end up with even more changes, potentially even with the coaching department and that'll just make things multiple times worse. The last thing we need is people starting to question the manager and the coaches, because if they leave, we are basically buried for a couple seasons at the minimum.

Hopefully just me panicking, but the vibes are all wrong and it just feels absolutely ominous in my head the way things are going.

They are blaming the Manager and coaches on the offy forum, as they believe Klopp is too stubborn in his choices, and is determined to play this new hybrid way and we dont have the players for it ie Robbo not a LCB and bombs forward which does not work, Mac being wasted talent wise in the six, Gakpo playing LCM when he is possibly our best link man (firmino) and all to accomodate Trent (the golden boy)so he can feel special.

None of this is my words but alot are talking like this on the offy, can agree with Mac , Robbo and mabe the Gakpo bit, but hopefully this will be addressed with Inacio and Sangare or whoever we get.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55084 on: Today at 05:14:38 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:09:53 am
Locatelli would make tons of sense age wise, So would Luis, and Doucoure. Also skill set wise also
Luis was the guy stat wise that looked most like Fabinho in the anfield wrap video.
Bremmer right footed not what needed at cb.

No links whatsoever to Locatelli and I'm wondering why that is. Like careful said, Juve need money.

Doucoure is a really interesting prospect IMO. Based more on his time at Lens, than at Palace. His progressive stats at Lens were excellent, while his defensive output was good. At Palace, his defensive stats have developed to be almost elite, while progression based stats have taken a hit. I presume that decline is due to playing in a Hodgson Palace side, but his history + his improvement in defensive play makes him a stand out option and one that I actually think could be worth paying overs for. Still only 23 too. Makes some sense.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55085 on: Today at 05:23:49 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 05:14:38 am
No links whatsoever to Locatelli and I'm wondering why that is. Like careful said, Juve need money.

Doucoure is a really interesting prospect IMO. Based more on his time at Lens, than at Palace. His progressive stats at Lens were excellent, while his defensive output was good. At Palace, his defensive stats have developed to be almost elite, while progression based stats have taken a hit. I presume that decline is due to playing in a Hodgson Palace side, but his history + his improvement in defensive play makes him a stand out option and one that I actually think could be worth paying overs for. Still only 23 too. Makes some sense.

Doucoure has always been a good shout but he is apparently £80m however now we know we have it we will maybe get Sagare £32.5m/ Doucoure £80m one of them two and Andre (£25m if Jan £40m if now) with perhap Inacio £35m, only down side is Sangare and Doucoure will go to afcon with Salah
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55086 on: Today at 05:34:31 am
There are dudes out there; I wont accept us doing nothing. Im no professional scout but you look at somebody like Alan Varela at Boca Juniors. He is an absolute monster on fbref and had a 15 million euro release clause. Seems like Porto have got him but we just need to shop outside the Premier League and well find somebody easy enough.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55087 on: Today at 05:38:49 am
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 12:14:56 am
Fred says Hi.
Tell him I said - "Whatever... 'Fred'!".
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55088 on: Today at 05:39:26 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:34:31 am
There are dudes out there; I wont accept us doing nothing. Im no professional scout but you look at somebody like Alan Varela at Boca Juniors. He is an absolute monster on fbref and had a 15 million euro release clause. Seems like Porto have got him but we just need to shop outside the Premier League and well find somebody easy enough.

Yep. If we dont patch up the squad by the end of the window then missed targets or waiting for the messiah signing is not going to be acceptable this time. The squad needs help and there are lots of players who can improve us right now. They dont have to be the best, only better than what we have and potentially one of the best. There are more than a few that can fit that criteria and not break the bank, so if we dont do the business, its not a question of being picky, its a question of whether we have any stomach to take risks at all, and to me, that would be unacceptable.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55089 on: Today at 05:51:21 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:45:27 am
Not at all. He is pretty good at his job and not one to propagate mischief. Its our fanbase that reads into everything he posts. He isnt even a sports agent but a lawyer by profession.
Even worse.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55090 on: Today at 05:55:25 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 05:14:38 am
No links whatsoever to Locatelli and I'm wondering why that is. Like careful said, Juve need money.

Doucoure is a really interesting prospect IMO. Based more on his time at Lens, than at Palace. His progressive stats at Lens were excellent, while his defensive output was good. At Palace, his defensive stats have developed to be almost elite, while progression based stats have taken a hit. I presume that decline is due to playing in a Hodgson Palace side, but his history + his improvement in defensive play makes him a stand out option and one that I actually think could be worth paying overs for. Still only 23 too. Makes some sense.
Italian player might want to stay etc. Technically he was just brought this window for Juve(was on loan for 2 years)
Doucoure air stuff is a question too. Palace was not very good at being able to keep the ball probably hurt. It going be interesting what done.
zubimendi wont expect either, Basque players dont leave very much and Real Sociedad is the champions league this year too(he probably wants play champs league with Real sociedad)
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55091 on: Today at 06:38:46 am
Sangare stats are very good , but its the Dutch league

https://fbref.com/en/players/bced0375/Ibrahim-Sangare


Mats Wieffer too

https://fbref.com/en/players/4876c9ab/Mats-Wieffer

both in dutch league but gotta be worth a shot if available and cheap
McSquared

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55092 on: Today at 06:52:32 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 06:38:46 am
Sangare stats are very good , but its the Dutch league

https://fbref.com/en/players/bced0375/Ibrahim-Sangare


Mats Wieffer too

https://fbref.com/en/players/4876c9ab/Mats-Wieffer

both in dutch league but gotta be worth a shot if available and cheap

The chances if signing wieffer are pretty slim
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55093 on: Today at 06:52:58 am
I think Doucoure has to be the top choice now.
Used to Premiership
Good injury record
Good defensive record (Palace)
Good passing record (Lens)
Good height (something Caicedo and Lavia lack)

If we can also trigger Andres release clause for January that would also be good.
I really hope there is movement for players this week.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:54:29 am by spider-neil »
McSquared

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55094 on: Today at 06:55:45 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:52:58 am
I think Doucoure has to be the top choice now. Used to Premiership, good injury record, good defensive record (Palace), good passing record (Lens), good height (something Caicedo and Lavia lack).
If we can also trigger Andres release clause for January that would also be good.
I really hope there is movement for players this week.

We need to do something. It will be negligent for the window to close with all of the outs we have had, and only the two ins. We are lacking first team players and the squad is paper thin to deal with injuries
Larse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55095 on: Today at 06:56:35 am
I really hope the club will just take a shot on 2-3 lesser known players from south America or other European leagues. We know they turned down the chance to sign Enzo a year ago and caicedo 2 years ago and I dont blame them necessarily because for every hit there is tons of misses aswell.

I think though we are in a position where we have to take risks and so I hope they'll just 2-3 of those players with world class potential in and we hope that one turns out world class.
Guz-kop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55096 on: Today at 06:57:24 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:42:25 am
Jorg Schmadtke has 17 days to turn his job permanent. I have been patient enough that we'll get this done right but now I am starting to doubt what the plan really is/was. We started quite well, assuming those were predetermined targets as they'd largely been wrapped up before Jorg started but the last month has just not shown anything at all to make me feel we know what we are doing. Pretty much everyone qho has been on an interview has said we need to recruit, yet nothing's happened except the whole Lavia/Caicedo thing, which in itself shows poor planning given how badly overpriced both were.

I worry that this'll end up with even more changes, potentially even with the coaching department and that'll just make things multiple times worse. The last thing we need is people starting to question the manager and the coaches, because if they leave, we are basically buried for a couple seasons at the minimum.

Hopefully just me panicking, but the vibes are all wrong and it just feels absolutely ominous in my head the way things are going.

He's not here to make himself permanent. He's a short term fix to patch up a set up behind the scenes that has somewhat disintegrated. And that's the worrying thing in this. We've gone from the best set up to having a short term fix in the most important window for 5 years. If was slick earlier in the window but since fabinho/Henderson looks very messy.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55097 on: Today at 07:04:44 am
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 06:52:32 am
The chances if signing wieffer are pretty slim
;D ;)
skidz73

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55098 on: Today at 07:06:10 am
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 06:52:32 am
The chances if signing wieffer are pretty slim

Wieffer thin?
Schmohawk

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55099 on: Today at 07:09:10 am
Can we get Arthur back on a new deal?
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55100 on: Today at 07:09:59 am
Quote from: skidz73 on Today at 07:06:10 am
Wieffer thin?

Thats the joke.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55101 on: Today at 07:11:32 am
Mistakes are okay if you learn from them. But this summer transfer window is starting to look like last summers transfer window (failure to strengthen key areas) Hopefully, it doesnt culminate in a desperate last minute loan.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55102 on: Today at 07:12:42 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:52:58 am
I think Doucoure has to be the top choice now.
Used to Premiership
Good injury record
Good defensive record (Palace)
Good passing record (Lens)
Good height (something Caicedo and Lavia lack)

If we can also trigger Andres release clause for January that would also be good.
I really hope there is movement for players this week.

Why not trigger his clause for now?
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55103 on: Today at 07:16:54 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:12:42 am
Why not trigger his clause for now?

Because a Luis, Palhinha, or Doucoure will cost a fortune (they know we have money) so this allows us to get two DMs. Although we may get one DM and gamble with options in the current squad (Mac, Baj, Thiago) as the depth for DM.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55104 on: Today at 07:19:50 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:16:29 am
Rumours from the Middle East of a big bid for Salah coming in from a Saudi club and that hes open to negotiating

Probably BS but i wouldn't be surprised in the least if it wasn't.

Mister Flip Flop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55105 on: Today at 07:22:48 am
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 07:09:10 am
Can we get Arthur back on a new deal?

Why are the medical staff bored?
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55106 on: Today at 07:22:59 am
I wouldnt worry too much about lower passing stats for players playing for weaker teams, this is expected.
-HH-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55107 on: Today at 07:27:01 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:11:32 am
Mistakes are okay if you learn from them. But this summer transfer window is starting to look like last summers transfer window (failure to strengthen key areas) Hopefully, it doesnt culminate in a desperate last minute loan.

The difference for me, and I am hoping it will be key, is that last season we had been briefing for a long time that we were done unless something spectacular came up.

This time we have been actively looking for and bidding for players. Now, just to be clear, if it ends the same it's no different, but it feels like we end with players in the positions we need - whether they're the right ones is another question.
redwillow

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55108 on: Today at 07:40:36 am
We should try find a player who wants to join us and not another team, i think that would be a good start
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55109 on: Today at 07:41:36 am
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 07:27:01 am
The difference for me, and I am hoping it will be key, is that last season we had been briefing for a long time that we were done unless something spectacular came up.

This time we have been actively looking for and bidding for players. Now, just to be clear, if it ends the same it's no different, but it feels like we end with players in the positions we need - whether they're the right ones is another question.

I'm definitely less picky now than I was at the start of the window. I just want us to get bodies in now.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #55110 on: Today at 07:42:18 am
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 07:40:36 am
We should try find a player who wants to join us and not another team, i think that would be a good start

We did and then we pissed him off.
