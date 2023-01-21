Jorg Schmadtke has 17 days to turn his job permanent. I have been patient enough that we'll get this done right but now I am starting to doubt what the plan really is/was. We started quite well, assuming those were predetermined targets as they'd largely been wrapped up before Jorg started but the last month has just not shown anything at all to make me feel we know what we are doing. Pretty much everyone qho has been on an interview has said we need to recruit, yet nothing's happened except the whole Lavia/Caicedo thing, which in itself shows poor planning given how badly overpriced both were.



I worry that this'll end up with even more changes, potentially even with the coaching department and that'll just make things multiple times worse. The last thing we need is people starting to question the manager and the coaches, because if they leave, we are basically buried for a couple seasons at the minimum.



Hopefully just me panicking, but the vibes are all wrong and it just feels absolutely ominous in my head the way things are going.