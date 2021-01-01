He's as good as Matip is in the air. His ability to carry the ball and break through the lines would be advantageous. Definitely looks the type of defender that someone will pay a sizeable fee for in a few years time because he is left footed and is very comfortable on the ball



He doesn't look any worse than Gomez to me, but I think that's the least of our worries in terms of the skills mix of our centre backs. Really need someone who can cover that huge space on the left like Konate does on the right (Robbo will improve in how he handles it, but he's not going to improve physically).



Would be interested in your, Jackward and Drinks Sangria's views on potential alternatives to Inacio for that place in the squad - really feel like this is the position that needs someone pretty unique in terms of being good at football good at defending and elite physically (and why the club had to try for Colwill) but I'm hoping you guys have alternatives up your sleeves!



Matip was consistently over 67% winning aerial duels and is 6'5. Inacio is 6'1(186 cm) and has 2 seasons right at 60% in the air, another one at 51.9%So about Left footed Gomez basically.Im not against that but Klopp generally wanted 2 very aerial dominant center back.Yea his aerial number are slight better then Gomez in a worse league. Theate also interesting he had 64% of aerial win in France at 6'1(185 CM)If the Club can find a 6'3 plus guy who can progress the ball well(and Left footed) and probably like year or 2 away that would make tons of sense as the Virgil replacement type(cant seen a name that has public data that matches this).It could be the Also Maybe Quansah the guy or Nallo(If signed) that liked in a year or 2(Nallo might be closer to 2-3 years then 1 plus wont want count on him as a starter that young) but getting a left footed Gomez type might just be better for now. in that case get Theate or Inciao(he played on the right before as a left footer too)It has be somebody to complaint Konate imo. Konate very good defensively and in the Air but is a work in progress on his passing.Also Heard Lucas Beraldo from data/ppl who watch brazil on twitter etc but he also have same size issue and air. He plays for San Paolo in brazil. Fbref has him down as right footed that wont fly then.My thought is role wise it right nowInverting FB/attacking FB(if wanted change the box set up)-Trent, Tsimikas. Bradley inverted in preseason too so will add him hereSweep CB-Virgil and Matip(He looked terrible at stopped into the channels in preseason better btw Gomez and Quansah), wont shock me if quansah could do this also but didnt see it per say)Stopper CB- Konate(He could probably do Sweeper role too), Gomez, Quansah, Matip(would rather not see him here)Defensive FB-Robertson, Gomez. Tsimikas can but not idea. Robertson technically always been more defensive FB but he going have pick and choose more now.So I would think either with clear no back up to trent/Salah type issue by next summer, basically be able to get rid of both Robertson and Tsimikas(probably could be one). Which may also mean Gomez but if he 4/5th choice whatever. Get a Left footed Gomez and find somebody who either a LB or can be Left back type where pick the spots going forward. Andre Kinda solves the back up right back issue I think he could play there or change up the box MF and Have your RB be a wingback(how Barca run the box MF, Balde basically a left winger there)My thought is 8 MFers for the box(assuming this here to stay),(Mac Allister, Elliott, Dom, Jones for the front 4 roles, DM(whoever), Bajcetic, Andre, Trent for back 4 rooles. Clark might be closer to front 4(next season), gakpo can play there too a little if needed move Mac Allister or Jones back too for depth.Cant 100% predict but based on targetswould say next summer want something likeInverted RB/Deep Lying playmaker-Trent/Andre, Bradley(if he stays),Stopper CB-Konate, Gomez, Quansah, ?Sweeper-Virgil, ?, Quansah(?)Defense LB-Robertson or Tsimikas(guess one stays), ?,?I think would be much better not have switch sides inverting as much either(I know players are versatile but more consistently is better). Im very interested to see what Klopp does in Europa Group and League cup because I think that best time depending on the draw to give young defenders more experience and rest Virgil/Konate(one or both should be on bench).Like Luke Chambers stood out in preseason last year he seems like a too short for a CB but maybe he part of solution at Left back. He didnt go to preseason went on loan in the middle of season(makes me think he probably make it but was training with 1st team when they got back(so idk)). scanlon seems more winger type, he was one of the young player brought at 15/16, can play deeper or in more Midfield space is a question from not watching himKinda looking for undersized CB that give build up play and when goes forward provide something. Like is how big McConnell is a question I have, I dont think he a 6 long term, but if he like 5'10-6 feet maybe see how does at defensive football assuming he left footed(Theo Hernandez type for Ac Milan).Chambers, Scanlon maybe the can step into a backup role but being able to be ready to start like Gomez and Trent did young age's is hard in the backline(Gomez started 21 game for Klopp at age 20 at mostly RB, Trent got 18 starts that year at 18 at RB). Gomez started mostly playing CB at 21 and 22 for Klopp(Injuries hurt him, he also was rotated for aerial duel reason too).Signed a Left back would be odd this summer but if there not an aerial dominant CB who can pass well left footed. a left footed Gomez type would make tons of sense. I dont think Klopp wants no production from lb in the final 3rd(like ake for example is .04 xa per 90, White at .8 xa per 90, Kounde/Araujo for Barca are both at .9) If it closer to White, Kounde, Aruajo and left footed type would make sense. Robertson at .20 xa per 90(which is really good and probably doesnt need be that high in this system)I would love to get the Estupinan from Brighton but he doesn't make sense in with Trent in this set up.TAW video was goodHincapie has the same agent as Caicedo so probably pass. Incaio, Theate one of them for under 40 mil, basically left footed Gomez type. I dont mind giving Quansah a chance in cup, EL if Klopp likes him enough but he right footed(would want in place of Matip if another CB was brought).Quansah looks like he could be a dominate Aerial CB and pass too but he Right footed. really want somebody who can rotate with Roberton and Virgil if possible.I like Incaio and Theate numbers better the Gvardiol, both better 1v1 vs Dribbles and little better in the air. Positional stuff etc harder to tell wo watching, tracking data as much every game type of stuff. Also can be more fixable with the other traits.Konate over Dayot Upamecano from Leipzig an example of what Klopp looks for in a CB.There been very little links but I doubt the scouting and Data team dont have target ideas. DM more important this season imo. Not getting a left footed CB a risk if the target not there but hope CBs can stay healthy, Quansah or another youth player can provide some value then. I would much prefer a Left footed CB type would really help in terms of squad planning, and ability to transition at LB/CB next summer getting them in now.Nallo from West Ham who reportedly coming to Liverpool, turns 17 in Nov and Carlton Cole called him a Royce Roll CB, hard to project guys at CB at times but yea if that age(and that talented) He could be ready for a squad role in 2 summers(1 summer would seem incredible).Matip and Robertson are the odd fits in the system left imo. Also if got a left footed Gomez type, I would really not want to see two Gomez types playing together at CB if had too. I like Gomez I think good enough as a rotation player but yea don't want 2 non aerial Dominate Cbs together. Klopp is more then willing to give young players chances and go with them over signing somebody but they also need to earn/prove it.He brought through Trent, Jones and Elliott basically so far are clear. Bajcetic looks like very good shot to be on. Doak, Clark, Quansah are like cup playing spots with first teamHe done with younger player at Dortmund. With the homegrown rules is this important and Liverpool clearly targeting players to bring through, obv should be added plus to the squad until they earned or showed enough to avoid signing somebody over them. Like no reason to sign 19/20 year old winger type when got Doak for that role. Also have Kaide Gordon coming back from a long spell out(not counting him in anything right now)I dont think got to this point perfectly, but I really like the squad so(obv need to finish off the window).