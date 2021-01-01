« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1602897 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55040 on: Today at 12:57:41 am »
Salahs agent is a c*nt and I wouldn't trust that fucker. He's a moaning wormtongue
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55041 on: Today at 01:00:34 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:11:04 am
I'm with you on taking the risk. The rewards are great if it pays off, and it doesn't seem that big of a risk since he's been called up for Brazil.
Nobody seemed like more of a sure thing than Naby Keita, so who knows?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55042 on: Today at 01:00:37 am »
I think we dodged a bullet with Caicedo he alwas seemed like he followed the money and would want out after 3 years to Madrid/bac etc, I do however feel we maybe missing out with Lavia but rough with the smoothe, I do think Caicedo will end up like Bissouma at Spurs , looked good alongside Mac but when he went on his own totally different player, I think Mac is better than we give him credit for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55043 on: Today at 01:02:27 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:55:32 am
I would have taken Kante Cole Drogba and Essien in their pomp wouldnt you?

Kante, Essien and Drogba possibly, not Cole though, he's a prick.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55044 on: Today at 01:09:19 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:00:37 am
I think we dodged a bullet with Caicedo he alwas seemed like he followed the money and would want out after 3 years to Madrid/bac etc, I do however feel we maybe missing out with Lavia but rough with the smoothe, I do think Caicedo will end up like Bissouma at Spurs , looked good alongside Mac but when he went on his own totally different player, I think Mac is better than we give him credit for.

If Barca and Madrid are interested in him after 3 years that probably means he doesnt end up like Bissouma.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55045 on: Today at 01:12:08 am »
That Mo story is from a Qatari blagger. The same one who said Qatar were interested in buying us a few months back.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55046 on: Today at 01:19:54 am »
Have we convinced ourselves that signing no one is for the best yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55047 on: Today at 01:20:45 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:19:54 am
Have we convinced ourselves that signing no one is for the best yet?

It'll be good for Bajcetic's game time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55048 on: Today at 01:20:46 am »
Not if we follow the plan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55049 on: Today at 01:23:12 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:19:54 am
Have we convinced ourselves that signing no one is for the best yet?
Already have an angle before its happened? Class mentality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55050 on: Today at 01:24:30 am »
Can't believe nobody has snapped Inacio up yet. Very good ability on the ball. Would be an ideal long-term Matip replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55051 on: Today at 01:26:14 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:23:12 am
Already have an angle before its happened? Class mentality.

It's not so much an angle as it is remembering our last six transfer windows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55052 on: Today at 01:27:31 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:26:14 am
It's not so much an angle as it is remembering our last six transfer windows.

We have bought good players in the majority of those windows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55053 on: Today at 01:28:43 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:24:30 am
Can't believe nobody has snapped Inacio up yet. Very good ability on the ball. Would be an ideal long-term Matip replacement.

How would he play in a 2 mate? He's exclusively played in a three. Maybe that's a concern as not many top teams play with a three.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55054 on: Today at 01:31:35 am »
Lots of chatter in the Egyptian and Saudi media that Salah to Al Ittihad is done
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55055 on: Today at 01:32:30 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:27:31 am
We have bought good players in the majority of those windows.

We've bought good players in this window too, but we've also ignored gaping holes in the squad in the majority of them, and we're hurtling towards doing the same again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55056 on: Today at 01:34:25 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 01:31:35 am
Lots of chatter in the Egyptian and Saudi media that Salah to Al Ittihad is done

Mate, do they really think we would let Mo go when the season has already started? I think they will go BIG on him next summer though and we may cash in with a year left on his current deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55057 on: Today at 01:34:39 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:28:43 am
How would he play in a 2 mate? He's exclusively played in a three. Maybe that's a concern as not many top teams play with a three.
Im not sure he good enough in the air for what Klopp wants out of a CB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55058 on: Today at 01:35:35 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 01:31:35 am
Lots of chatter in the Egyptian and Saudi media that Salah to Al Ittihad is done

🤣
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55059 on: Today at 01:41:50 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:34:39 am
Im not sure he good enough in the air for what Klopp wants out of a CB.

He's as good as Matip is in the air. His ability to carry the ball and break through the lines would be advantageous. Definitely looks the type of defender that someone will pay a sizeable fee for in a few years time because he is left footed and is very comfortable on the ball
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55060 on: Today at 01:45:11 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:34:39 am
Im not sure he good enough in the air for what Klopp wants out of a CB.
He doesn't look any worse than Gomez to me, but I think that's the least of our worries in terms of the skills mix of our centre backs. Really need someone who can cover that huge space on the left like Konate does on the right (Robbo will improve in how he handles it, but he's not going to improve physically).

Would be interested in your, Jackward and Drinks Sangria's views on potential alternatives to Inacio for that place in the squad - really feel like this is the position that needs someone pretty unique in terms of being good at football good at defending and elite physically (and why the club had to try for Colwill) but I'm hoping you guys have alternatives up your sleeves!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55061 on: Today at 01:50:27 am »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 12:51:36 am
mo agent dismissed that nonense literally last week

yes but that was before Mo angrily ripped some tape off his hand. everything has changed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55062 on: Today at 01:51:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:34:25 am
Mate, do they really think we would let Mo go when the season has already started? I think they will go BIG on him next summer though and we may cash in with a year left on his current deal.
I'm just relaying what I saw on TV, I didn't say my opinion or what will happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55063 on: Today at 01:52:59 am »
Oh I know mate. But you know what's what in that part of the world and you get their vibe.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55064 on: Today at 02:00:57 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:34:25 am
Mate, do they really think we would let Mo go when the season has already started? I think they will go BIG on him next summer though and we may cash in with a year left on his current deal.

This is nailed on IMO. No chance we sell him this summer though, we're almost out of Mondays to make bids on replacements.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55065 on: Today at 02:03:09 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:00:57 am
This is nailed on IMO. No chance we sell him this summer though, we're almost out of Mondays to make bids on replacements.

lol. 

But it is true. The 2 year extension was to sort of protect value as much as it was to try to win a couple of more trophies (though that is looking harder now).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55066 on: Today at 02:03:44 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 01:50:27 am
yes but that was before Mo angrily ripped some tape off his hand. everything has changed

Threw it at least a yard as well. Super dismissively like. Its big trouble. Could even be a shambles have to wait and see.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55067 on: Today at 02:11:07 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:03:44 am
Threw it at least a yard as well. Super dismissively like. Its big trouble. Could even be a shambles have to wait and see.

You laugh but had it been a knife he could've killed somebody.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55068 on: Today at 02:18:57 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:11:07 am
You laugh but had it been a knife he could've killed somebody.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55069 on: Today at 02:45:27 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:57:41 am
Salahs agent is a c*nt and I wouldn't trust that fucker. He's a moaning wormtongue

Not at all. He is pretty good at his job and not one to propagate mischief. Its our fanbase that reads into everything he posts. He isnt even a sports agent but a lawyer by profession.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55070 on: Today at 03:11:51 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:52:59 am
Oh I know mate. But you know what's what in that part of the world and you get their vibe.  :D
Former VP of the Egyptian federation who was also the NT keeper in the 1990 World cup and captain during the 90s and one of the most powerful and well connected people in the Egyptian football scene said that even though Salah's agent refuted the rumor, he knows that there's negotiations going.

Salah is the biggest Arab celebrity, so him moving clubs is a very big deal, especially if he's going to another Arab country.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55071 on: Today at 03:16:23 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:24:30 am
Can't believe nobody has snapped Inacio up yet. Very good ability on the ball. Would be an ideal long-term Matip replacement.

I dont understand it either. The far bigger problem is that we only seem to work on one deal at a time and because weve spent 6 weeks trying to get a defensive midfielder in (and could take another 2) were going to give ourselves about 6 hours to get a CB in. Again, its just smacks of poor planning. Why cant we work on 2 deals at a time. Its baffling.

Not a single solid link to any CB apart from Colwill in the entire window. No wonder people ask if we actually have any scouts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55072 on: Today at 03:21:46 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:02:23 pm
Kone and André please
Kone is not a DM definitely not a single pivot
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55073 on: Today at 03:25:39 am »
Why can't we just go for Locatelli from Juve and get Bremmer while we are at it? We can get both for £100m and Juve need the money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55074 on: Today at 03:25:52 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 03:11:51 am
Former VP of the Egyptian federation who was also the NT keeper in the 1990 World cup and captain during the 90s and one of the most powerful and well connected people in the Egyptian football scene said that even though Salah's agent refuted the rumor, he knows that there's negotiations going.

Salah is the biggest Arab celebrity, so him moving clubs is a very big deal, especially if he's going to another Arab country.

Him and others proved that they know nothing about Mo. Every year they repeat the same thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55075 on: Today at 03:36:00 am »
Salah this window? Or talking about a future deal, say next summer?

Its way too late to countenance now. But I could see it next summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55076 on: Today at 04:00:48 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 06:26:12 pm
Where is the scrutiny on Chelsea being capable or indeed allowed sign all of these players for huge money?

Didn't they sign other DMs and loan them out also?

People can try and claim the moral high ground but my god it's a spectacular fail by the clubs new transfer regime, and it's a worry that our manager supposedly has more power than he had.

An absolute humiliation. No matter how anyone tries to take positives from it.

Who actually has been humiliated by anything, yourself? All that has happened has been one player turning down a record move in favour of another club. That's not trying to take any kind of positive from anything at all, just a complete and utter fact. It's not trying to claim any kind of moral high ground, its something that has happened before and will happen again. Its not even remotely spectacular and not in any fashion worrying.
Different strokes for different folks I guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55077 on: Today at 04:04:16 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:41:50 am
He's as good as Matip is in the air. His ability to carry the ball and break through the lines would be advantageous. Definitely looks the type of defender that someone will pay a sizeable fee for in a few years time because he is left footed and is very comfortable on the ball
Matip was consistently over 67% winning aerial duels and is 6'5. Inacio is 6'1(186 cm) and has 2 seasons right at 60% in the air, another one at 51.9%
So about Left footed Gomez basically.
Im not against that but Klopp generally wanted 2 very aerial dominant center back.

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:45:11 am
He doesn't look any worse than Gomez to me, but I think that's the least of our worries in terms of the skills mix of our centre backs. Really need someone who can cover that huge space on the left like Konate does on the right (Robbo will improve in how he handles it, but he's not going to improve physically).

Would be interested in your, Jackward and Drinks Sangria's views on potential alternatives to Inacio for that place in the squad - really feel like this is the position that needs someone pretty unique in terms of being good at football good at defending and elite physically (and why the club had to try for Colwill) but I'm hoping you guys have alternatives up your sleeves!
Yea his aerial number are slight better then Gomez in a worse league.  Theate also interesting he had 64% of aerial win in France at 6'1(185 CM)
If the Club can find a 6'3 plus guy who can progress the ball well(and Left footed) and probably like year or 2 away that would make tons of sense as the Virgil replacement type(cant seen a name that has public data that matches this).
It could be the Also Maybe Quansah the guy or Nallo(If signed) that liked in a year or 2(Nallo might be closer to 2-3 years then 1 plus wont want count on him as a starter that young) but getting a left footed Gomez type might just be better for now. in that case get Theate or Inciao(he played on the right before as a left footer too)
It has be somebody to complaint Konate imo. Konate very good defensively and in the Air but is a work in progress on his passing.


Also Heard Lucas Beraldo from data/ppl who watch brazil on twitter etc but he also have same size issue and air. He plays for San Paolo in brazil. Fbref has him down as right footed that wont fly then.

My thought is role wise it right now
Inverting FB/attacking FB(if wanted change the box set up)-Trent, Tsimikas. Bradley inverted in preseason too so will add him here
Sweep CB-Virgil and Matip(He looked terrible at stopped into the channels in preseason better btw Gomez and Quansah), wont shock me if quansah could do this also but didnt see it per say)
Stopper CB- Konate(He could probably do Sweeper role too), Gomez, Quansah, Matip(would rather not see him here)
Defensive FB-Robertson, Gomez. Tsimikas can but not idea. Robertson technically always been more defensive FB but he going have pick and choose more now.

So I would think either with clear no back up to trent/Salah type issue by next summer, basically be able to get rid of both Robertson and Tsimikas(probably could be one). Which may also mean Gomez but if he 4/5th choice whatever. Get a Left footed Gomez and find somebody who either a LB or can be Left back type where pick the spots going forward. Andre Kinda solves the back up right back issue I think he could play there or change up the box MF and Have your RB be a wingback(how Barca run the box MF, Balde basically a left winger there)
My thought is 8 MFers for the box(assuming this here to stay),(Mac Allister, Elliott, Dom, Jones for the front 4 roles, DM(whoever), Bajcetic, Andre, Trent for back 4 rooles. Clark might be closer to front 4(next season), gakpo can play there too a little if needed move Mac Allister or Jones back too for depth.

Cant 100% predict but based on targets
would say next summer want something like
Inverted RB/Deep Lying playmaker-Trent/Andre, Bradley(if he stays),
Stopper CB-Konate, Gomez, Quansah, ?
Sweeper-Virgil, ?, Quansah(?)
Defense LB-Robertson or Tsimikas(guess one stays), ?,?

I think would be much better not have switch sides inverting as much either(I know players are versatile but more consistently is better). Im very interested to see what Klopp does in Europa Group and League cup because I think that best time depending on the draw to give young defenders more experience and rest Virgil/Konate(one or both should be on bench).
Like Luke Chambers stood out in preseason last year he seems like a too short for a CB but maybe he part of solution at Left back. He didnt go to preseason went on loan in the middle of season(makes me think he probably make  it but was training with 1st team when they got back(so idk)). scanlon seems more winger type, he was one of the young player brought at 15/16, can play deeper or in more Midfield space is a question from not watching him
Kinda looking for undersized CB that give build up play and when goes forward provide something. Like is how big McConnell is a question I have, I dont think he a 6 long term, but if he like 5'10-6 feet maybe see how does at defensive football assuming he left footed(Theo Hernandez type for Ac Milan).

Chambers, Scanlon maybe the can step into a backup role but being able to be ready to start like Gomez and Trent did young age's is hard in the backline(Gomez started 21 game for Klopp at age 20 at mostly RB, Trent got 18 starts that year at 18 at RB). Gomez started mostly playing CB at 21 and 22 for Klopp(Injuries hurt him, he also was rotated for aerial duel reason too).

Signed a Left back would be odd this summer but  if there not an aerial dominant CB who can pass well left footed. a left footed Gomez type would make tons of sense. I dont think Klopp wants no production from lb in the final 3rd(like ake for example is .04 xa per 90, White at .8 xa per 90, Kounde/Araujo for Barca are both at .9) If it closer to White, Kounde, Aruajo and left footed type would make sense. Robertson at .20 xa per 90(which is really good and probably doesnt need be that high in this system)

I would love to get the Estupinan from Brighton but he doesn't make sense in with Trent in this set up.

TAW video was good
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZCXEBLC8oo

Hincapie has the same agent as Caicedo so probably pass. Incaio, Theate one of them for under 40 mil, basically left footed Gomez type. I dont mind giving Quansah a chance in cup, EL if Klopp likes him enough but he right footed(would want in place of Matip if another CB was brought).
Quansah looks like he could be a dominate Aerial CB and pass too but he Right footed. really want somebody who can rotate with Roberton and Virgil if possible.

I like Incaio and Theate numbers better the Gvardiol, both better 1v1 vs Dribbles and little better in the air. Positional stuff etc harder to tell wo watching, tracking data as much every game type of stuff. Also can be more fixable with the other traits.
Konate over Dayot Upamecano from Leipzig an example of what Klopp looks for in a CB.

There been very little links but I doubt the scouting and Data team dont have target ideas. DM more important this season imo. Not getting a left footed CB a risk if the target not there but hope CBs can stay healthy, Quansah or another youth player can provide some value then. I would much prefer a Left footed CB type would really help in terms of squad planning, and ability to transition at LB/CB next summer getting them in now. 

Nallo from West Ham who reportedly coming to Liverpool, turns 17 in Nov and Carlton Cole called him a Royce Roll CB, hard to project guys at CB at times but yea if that age(and that talented) He could be ready for a squad role in 2 summers(1 summer would seem incredible).

Matip and Robertson are the odd fits in the system left imo. Also if got a left footed Gomez type, I would really not want to see two Gomez types playing together at CB if had too. I like Gomez I think good enough as a rotation player but yea don't want 2 non aerial Dominate Cbs together. Klopp is more then willing to give young players chances and go with them over signing somebody but they also need to earn/prove it.

He brought through Trent, Jones and Elliott basically so far are clear. Bajcetic looks like very good shot to be on. Doak, Clark, Quansah are like cup playing spots with first team
He done with younger player at Dortmund. With the homegrown rules is this important and Liverpool clearly targeting players to bring through, obv should be added plus to the squad until they earned or showed enough to avoid signing somebody over them. Like no reason to sign 19/20 year old winger type when got Doak for that role. Also have Kaide Gordon coming back from a long spell out(not counting him in anything right now)

I dont think got to this point perfectly, but I really like the squad so(obv need to finish off the window).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55078 on: Today at 04:09:53 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 03:25:39 am
Why can't we just go for Locatelli from Juve and get Bremmer while we are at it? We can get both for £100m and Juve need the money.
Locatelli would make tons of sense age wise, So would Luis, and Doucoure. Also skill set wise also
Luis was the guy stat wise that looked most like Fabinho in the anfield wrap video.
Bremmer right footed not what needed at cb.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #55079 on: Today at 04:19:39 am »
So we have lost out on two players both of whom are way over priced anyway, we need to forget about them and move on, all of us pissing and moaning changes nothing (i have been one of them too), but in no way have we been humiliated or anything like that, we put a bid in, in the belief Chelsea had given up on Caicedo nothing wrong with that, infact that the transfer game, Lavia we put a bid in of £46m Southampton wanted more we was not going to bid any higher and we lost Lavia as Chelsea bid higher, thats not humiliating thats transfers also both had links with Chelsea before.

We need to look to the future ,  some news reports are saying we are looking at Inacio (LCB) and Sangare(DM) if we can get them both thats better than Caicedo for our team, at the end of the day Chelsea have three DMS good luck keeping all three happy and in fairness the best of the three was already there. as I said earlier they have like 1000 AMs there will be major trouble there especially when they realise the entire midfield has Zero creativity and there is no wa they dont play Enzo and Caicedo not at the prices they paid.

I hope we can get the DM in before Bournemouth but we shall see, if not we have two great new players in Mac and Szobo with atleast two more to follow, however if these players dont arrive then I think we as fans have every right to complain maybe even protest as we have Spent £95m so far recieved back £54m from sales of Hendo, Fab and a few kids we have also saved about £50m in wages from people leaving so we are currently in about £10m profit without any "Warchest " touched, maybe just maybe we will go big on a Defender or a DM  but we shall see, preferably both  :)
