I think we dodged a bullet with Caicedo he alwas seemed like he followed the money and would want out after 3 years to Madrid/bac etc, I do however feel we maybe missing out with Lavia but rough with the smoothe, I do think Caicedo will end up like Bissouma at Spurs , looked good alongside Mac but when he went on his own totally different player, I think Mac is better than we give him credit for.