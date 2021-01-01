Ah yeah, Kone and Keita are the same person I guess.
I see an injury-prone player, with great potential. Keita is closest to that, for me, in our recent squad.
I was so ready to take on the world. I was so certain Keita would light up this league.... then injury... rehab... re-introduction with mediocre performances... and just when he took off again... injury strikes, and we have to face City at the weekend or some other big game is on.
Then follows rehab... re-introduction with "meh" performances.. ad just when he started playing well, injury hits... it's the semi-final and we have a 40 mil player in civvies, laughing his arse off at his own farts....
I've had enough, thank you! Bin him and move on!
I do not approve of self-mutilation.