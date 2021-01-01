This is a really good explanation by Simon Jordan on how Chelsea have no issues with FFP for now.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dYktOnzx9ec" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dYktOnzx9ec</a>



It makes sense that in the short term but constrains their sending later on, a bit like Everton.The challenge is (like Everton) if they are not successful and fail to grow but also the players they buy drop in value. If they have also taken the players on high wages this creates more damage, partly because of the impact on their budget but mainly because it makes it hard to shift these players if they o don't work out. Players on an 8 year contract on high wages can just sit their (like Winston Bogarde did) and slowly bleed the club.One get out for them would be to offload to Saudi clubs in the next year or two, that is a worry if they have that as part of their plans and I'm sure the players would have a say on that as well.As for the prices paid, I would say Bajcetic is probably a £50m player now and I'm probably worth a couple of million as well, the prices quoted for just above average players are getting stupid.