« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1370 1371 1372 1373 1374 [1375]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1599228 times)

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54960 on: Yesterday at 11:26:35 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:20:38 pm
To be honest, I'd rather we avoid Kone like the plague.

We JUST came off a disappointment in Keita, a deep disappointment- a 40mil disappointment and I'd rather not go through it again.

It was torture while it lasted. It sounded good at the start but as always with these things- it's worse than it seems.

Sooner or later, we need to learn. A child needs to mature sometime.

Ah yeah, Kone and Keita are the same person I guess.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54961 on: Yesterday at 11:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:16:48 pm
In terms of age and profile, Fofana seems a pretty obvious choice but I'm wondering if there is a reason why there have been no solid links to him? Anybody who knows more about him have an opinion on that?

I don't know anything about him, but some have suggested that Monaco fans are hoping an English team comes in and takes him off their hands.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54962 on: Yesterday at 11:28:29 pm »
Post on football fancast is saying West Ham want £52m for Paulinha ,  £52mill is fine but £80m no way Still alot for 2/3 years but needs must, his passing and that though is terrible
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:34:52 pm by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,853
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54963 on: Yesterday at 11:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:28:01 pm
I don't know anything about him, but some have suggested that Monaco fans are hoping an English team comes in and takes him off their hands.

I'm assuming because they don't rate him, rather than because they want a big fee?!


I just thought he's 24, 6'1, French international, a specialist DM. Ticks some boxes.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,355
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54964 on: Yesterday at 11:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:26:35 pm
Ah yeah, Kone and Keita are the same person I guess.
I see an injury-prone player, with great potential. Keita is closest to that, for me, in our recent squad.

I was so ready to take on the world. I was so certain Keita would light up this league.... then injury... rehab... re-introduction with mediocre performances... and just when he took off again... injury strikes, and we have to face City at the weekend or some other big game is on.

Then follows rehab... re-introduction with "meh" performances.. ad just when he started playing well, injury hits... it's the semi-final and we have a 40 mil player in civvies, laughing his arse off at his own farts....

I've had enough, thank you! Bin him and move on!
I do not approve of self-mutilation.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:21 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,925
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54965 on: Yesterday at 11:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
Especially being around better players, could work out.  I think we bring in one DM and a CB.

Our midfield options are

Thiago
Mac Allister
Szob
Jones
Bajcetic
Elliot

Elliot can also play in the front 3.

So one DM should be ok and keep out powder dry for Jan?

7 midfielders for 3 positions will be enough.
Errr and Gakpo..

Given that he started in midfield  literally 24 hours ago.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,284
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54966 on: Yesterday at 11:35:43 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:20:38 pm
To be honest, I'd rather we avoid Kone like the plague.

We JUST came off a disappointment in Keita, a deep disappointment- a 40mil disappointment and I'd rather not go through it again.

It was torture while it lasted. It sounded good at the start but as always with these things- it's worse than it seems.

Sooner or later, we need to learn. A child needs to mature sometime.
Just did a quick check on Kone and looks like he missed 5 games last season with 4 different small knocks and stuff (mostly missing single games). He did get injured the year before (missed 4 games) and recently at U21, but still not sure hes a crock.
As I said Szoblos missed half a season 2/3 years ago. So hard to judge I think.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,355
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54967 on: Yesterday at 11:37:54 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:35:43 pm
Just did a quick check on Kone and looks like he missed 5 games last season with 4 different small knocks and stuff (mostly missing single games). He did get injured the year before (missed 4 games) and recently at U21, but still not sure hes a crock.
As I said Szoblos missed half a season 2/3 years ago. So hard to judge I think.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 06:55:26 pm
To be honest mate- no.
Keita already left his mark and so has Thiago.

(And he's still only 22, so what sort of a life will we have with him?)


Look at the number of days out- not the games he missed.
He's been fortunate up to now.

He takes a long time to recover. Even from something as simple as a "Knock".


No my man. I'm sorry- I'm not on board.
I like to learn from my worst mistakes. No offense to the lad, but no.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:40:19 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54968 on: Yesterday at 11:38:10 pm »
Being honest I would rather risk £35m on Kone than £20m on Adams, plus Kone is young and a DM he will get knocks and is still technically growing at 21
Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54969 on: Yesterday at 11:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:11:48 pm
He has all the attributes to be a perfect DM just whether Bayern would sell

Yea and whether he doesnt want to fight for his place. I'm sure Bayern would sell at the right price, but that would probably not the right price for us, unfortunately. I'm a big Ajax fan, and I know im showing massive favouritism. Maybe a sniff at him in Jan, if he hasn't had the game time? Loan with option to buy would be a good deal imo.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:48:26 pm by Razors Razor »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54970 on: Yesterday at 11:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:28:29 pm
Post on football fancast is saying West Ham want £52m for Paulinha ,  £52mill is fine but £80m no way Still alot for 2/3 years but needs must, his passing and that though is terrible
No it isn't.
Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54971 on: Yesterday at 11:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:12:20 pm
Looking at the subs bench from yesterday

When Thiago, Bajcetic plus the new DM are fit, who drops out from the match day squad?

I assume Doak, McConnell but who would be the other?


Personally I think Doak will be a mainstay on the bench and getting minutes. If he carries on his progression  I can see him playing while Salah is at AFCON.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm by Razors Razor »
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54972 on: Yesterday at 11:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 11:39:06 pm
Yea and wether he doesnt want to fight for his place. I'm sure Bayern would sell at the right price, but that would probably not the right price for us, unfortunately. I'm a big Ajax fan, and I know im showing massive favouritism. Maybe a sniff at him in Jan, if he hasn't had the game time? Loan with option to buy would be a good deal imo.

We could offer him Guarenteed starts so that would be no problem its whether the club want to sell and he wants to come
Logged

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54973 on: Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm »
Just pay Andre's release clause!
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,355
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54974 on: Yesterday at 11:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm
Just pay Andre's release clause!
Thank you!

Goes on and on- like the Duracell bunny!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54975 on: Yesterday at 11:42:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:39:24 pm
No it isn't.

not what the stats say

https://fbref.com/en/players/a78ff07f/Joao-Palhinha

looking at that he could not pass the parcel never mind to a fellow player
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:44:50 pm by Lubeh »
Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54976 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:13:43 pm
I dunno about that. That position is so sensitive for us that at this point in time, I'm deathly afraid of not buying a specialist.

We already have Mac Allister (a DM for a season- and his favorite position) and Jones, but I'd be loathed to play them there.

Again I realise i could be being very bias, but I think Gravenberch could slot straight in there. I do see your point of an out and out 6 and the risk factor, but then any player is a risk. Used to be, needs to be proven in the Prem and then a Prem proven player doesn't work out.

Is DM Macs favourite position?
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54977 on: Yesterday at 11:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:30:08 pm
I'm assuming because they don't rate him, rather than because they want a big fee?!


I just thought he's 24, 6'1, French international, a specialist DM. Ticks some boxes.

From what I understand, yes, it's that they don't think he's very good. All hearsay, I have no idea.

Anyone know much about Mats Weiffer? Decent stats in the Eredivisie https://fbref.com/en/players/4876c9ab/Mats-Wieffer
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54978 on: Yesterday at 11:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm
01/02 is generally considered peak Champ Man but for me itll always be 97/98.
Green case/cover?
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54979 on: Yesterday at 11:45:57 pm »
This is a really good explanation by Simon Jordan on how Chelsea have no issues with FFP for now.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dYktOnzx9ec" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dYktOnzx9ec</a>
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54980 on: Yesterday at 11:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 11:43:01 pm
Again I realise i could be being very bias, but I think Gravenberch could slot straight in there. I do see your point of an out and out 6 and the risk factor, but then any player is a risk. Used to be, needs to be proven in the Prem and then a Prem proven player doesn't work out.

Is DM Macs favourite position?

Again looking at the stat he would be perfect DM great passing great tackling etc etc

https://fbref.com/en/players/b8e740fb/Ryan-Gravenberch
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,569
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54981 on: Yesterday at 11:48:06 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on Yesterday at 10:37:59 pm
I know the midfield is critical and we need for me at least two signings there, but baffles me a little we havent been linked with any LCB. Robertson is not good enough to be starting anymore, Inacio is right there.
Or we could stop playing a wanky system which doesn't suit half our fucking players.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54982 on: Yesterday at 11:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:28:29 pm
Post on football fancast is saying West Ham want £52m for Paulinha ,  £52mill is fine but £80m no way Still alot for 2/3 years but needs must, his passing and that though is terrible
With the market as it is, I'd snap your hand off for Palhinha at that price. He solves the immediate dm issue and gives us more time to assess Bajcetic. He will instantly help rebalance our defence/offence issues. His passing isn't great, but it's good enough. He just needs to keep it simple and give it to Trent, Mac or Thiago.
Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54983 on: Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:40:47 pm
We could offer him Guarenteed starts so that would be no problem its whether the club want to sell and he wants to come

Oh yea 100 we can offer him that. He did come out and say, before the U21 World Cup, that he wanted to fight for his place, and I get that. He's moved country and wants to prove himself at the best team in that country. So saying that I can't see him moving, unless Bayern accepted a bid from us, but doesn't everyone now seemingly sort personal terms out 1st?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:52:49 pm by Razors Razor »
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,972
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54984 on: Yesterday at 11:51:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:35:07 pm
Errr and Gakpo..

Given that he started in midfield  literally 24 hours ago.

Hopefully when we finally get an actual DM or ideally two, we can bin that little experiment along with the idea is a DM in games where the opposition is sufficient for us to need a defensive player there.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54985 on: Yesterday at 11:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:42:54 pm
not what the stats say

https://fbref.com/en/players/a78ff07f/Joao-Palhinha

looking at that he could not pass the parcel never mind to a fellow player

exaggerate much?  82% pass success.

if (like me) you take the view that we need a destroyer who will be surrounded by top-skilled guys, he's very qualified:

"he posted more tackles and interceptions than any player in the whole of the Premier League last term, ahead of Chelsea-bound Caicedo".
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,355
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54986 on: Yesterday at 11:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:42:54 pm
not what the stats say

https://fbref.com/en/players/a78ff07f/Joao-Palhinha

looking at that he could not pass the parcel never mind to a fellow player
Interesting comparison. Lubeh:

Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54987 on: Yesterday at 11:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:46:16 pm
Again looking at the stat he would be perfect DM great passing great tackling etc etc

https://fbref.com/en/players/b8e740fb/Ryan-Gravenberch

I know, I know. I can dream  ;D
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,972
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54988 on: Yesterday at 11:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:48:06 pm
Or we could stop playing a wanky system which doesn't suit half our fucking players.

Indeed, it was a valid attempt to overcome our problems last season, but with a full window to rebuild it should just be on the back burner.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54989 on: Yesterday at 11:58:07 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:53:35 pm
Interesting comparison. Lubeh:



looks just like a 6 and an 8?
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,676
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54990 on: Yesterday at 11:58:57 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:21:34 pm
I reckon Liverpool need to get back to getting good value players in lesser known markets, I feel there is a lot right with the squad at the minute, and 2 physical midfielders would solve an awful lot of problems
Palhinha and Doucoure have been 2 options mentioned as the right sort of profile. We would be made to pay out our arses for either so correctly rules them both out.

But if Palace and Fulham can get both of those players for 20mil and then a year later, we would be happy to have them. Surely there must be players and value out there.
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,284
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54991 on: Today at 12:00:40 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:37:54 pm
Look at the number of days out- not the games he missed.
He's been fortunate up to now.

He takes a long time to recover. Even from something as simple as a "Knock".


No my man. I'm sorry- I'm not on board.
I like to learn from my worst mistakes. No offense to the lad, but no.
ok. Thanks for posting that and Ill leave it with one last comment. The knock you highlight kept him out from June to August. Not sure what to think about that.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54992 on: Today at 12:00:53 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:58:07 pm
looks just like a 6 and an 8?

Was going to say the same comparing Andre and Palinha is abit mad very different players, to be honest though at this stage I just want somehow who can do the job , a water carrier
Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,628
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54993 on: Today at 12:01:19 am »
I remember reading quotes from Thuram saying he feels like he can play anywhere in midfield and his manager saying he'll eventually play 6. We may have to think outside the box and convert someone into that role similar to how we took Wijnaldum from an attacking midfielder into what he became or how we've brought Gakpo and have been using him as a striker. Not ideal but if the skillset is there and there's enough evidence that shows he or Gravenberch do well in deeper positions then they could mould someone like that to excel in the role we are looking for.
Logged
@paulair

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54994 on: Today at 12:02:56 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:01:19 am
I remember reading quotes from Thuram saying he feels like he can play anywhere in midfield and his manager saying he'll eventually play 6. We may have to think outside the box and convert someone into that role similar to how we took Wijnaldum from an attacking midfielder into what he became or how we've brought Gakpo and have been using him as a striker. Not ideal but if the skillset is there and there's enough evidence that shows he or Gravenberch do well in deeper positions then they could mould someone like that to excel in the role we are looking for.

Indeed why I like Gravenberch I think he would suit the way we play aswell, then again if it was me i would have got Thuram/Gravenberch and Kone earlier in the window
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,163
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54995 on: Today at 12:03:11 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:45:57 pm
This is a really good explanation by Simon Jordan on how Chelsea have no issues with FFP for now.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dYktOnzx9ec" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dYktOnzx9ec</a>
It makes sense that in the short term but constrains their sending later on, a bit like Everton.
The challenge is (like Everton) if they are not successful and fail to grow but also the players they buy drop in value. If they have also taken the players on high wages this creates more damage, partly because of the impact on their budget but mainly because it makes it hard to shift these players if they o  don't work out. Players on an 8 year contract on high wages can just sit their (like Winston Bogarde did) and slowly bleed the club.
One get out for them would be to offload to Saudi clubs in the next year or two, that is a worry if they have that as part of their plans and I'm sure the players would have a say on that as well.


As for the prices paid, I would say Bajcetic is probably a £50m player now and I'm probably worth a couple of million as well, the prices quoted for just above average players are getting stupid.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:10 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,355
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54996 on: Today at 12:04:28 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:58:07 pm
looks just like a 6 and an 8?
They do, but a DM that can't pass well, is a red flag. How are you gonna win possession, only to give it away again?

All top DMs we've been linked with, incl our own- Fab had at least 89% pass completion.

Then you have an almost perfect DM for us, but perhaps we effed that up too- if the rumors are to be believed:

Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54997 on: Today at 12:05:45 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:03:11 am
It makes sense that in the short term but constrains their sending later on, a bit like Everton.
The challenge is (like Everton) if they are not successful and fail to grow but also the players they buy drop in value. If they have also taken the players on high wages this creates more damage, partly because of the impact on their budget but mainly because it makes it hard to shift these players if they o  don't work out. Players on an 8 year contract on high wages can just sit their (like Winston Bogarde did) and slowly bleed the club.
One get out for them would be to offload to Saudi clubs in the next year or two, that is a worry if they have that as part of their plans and I'm sure the players would have a say on that as well.

Thing is when them contracts are about to run out he probably will have sold the club, with said club having to buy the debt aswell
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1370 1371 1372 1373 1374 [1375]   Go Up
« previous next »
 