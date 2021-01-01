I know people won't want to hear this, but Liverpool are probably better off missing out on these two deals. It's not just the transfer cost (which was a whopper for both players) but the wages on offer by Chelsea, if matched by Liverpool, would have been the equal of Salah, requiring a renegotiation for a number of other top earners as well. Caicedo, who was on about £15,000 a week, is set to increase his earnings 20fold. Similarly, whatever is on offer for Lavia will also blow any of the current youth players in the side out of the water. Not only would those kind of mega deals destabilise the dressing room, it would be unsustainable for the future.
I reckon Liverpool need to get back to getting good value players in lesser known markets, I feel there is a lot right with the squad at the minute, and 2 physical midfielders would solve an awful lot of problems