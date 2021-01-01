

Great in theory, but the problem is that at a club like Liverpool (where we are right now) it's almost certain they won't get the first team gametime that is essential to develop.



When Caicedo went to Brighton in Jan 21, he didn't play any first team that season (he was also signed as a CM, not a DM). Next season, he went out on loan as he wasn't considered ready enough, and was only recalled due to an injury crisis. He impressed enough first time out to get more games but only gradually became the formidable DM he developed into last season.



Here, both Trent and Bajcetic only got their chance through injuries to others, and grabbed that chance.



But we need a ready-made DM now - or at the very least someone with top potential who can already do the job whilst developing more.



Personally, having a tie-up with another club and operating in that RB model seems a sound business plan (although the morality doesn't totally sit comfortably).



The attributes that Caicedo and Lavia shared were speed & athleticism, comfortable on the ball/quite press-resistant, and good defensive awareness. Both young and keen. Able to be a destroyer to nip counter-attacks in the bud (which has been our biggest achilles heel since last season)



I'd say - and really hope - they're the key qualities we have as 'essential' for whoever we sign.



But we don't have the luxury of signing someone with promise who we can develop over the coming season.



They have to be able to be Liverpool-ready quickly.



Last season Bajcetic, Elliott both were starters for extended periods. They would get their chance certainly. Its now a question of whether you want to take the risk in going for not the "sure thing". We did well with Ali and Virg, but now its not working. tchouameni, bellingham and caicedo prove that it makes no sense to play the waiting game now to get the sure thing. We need to take risks, we need to be willing to buy and discard what doesnt work. That's my perspective on this. We will not be successful if we try to only buy the very very best because then we dont have to invest in thaf position.for a decade, but we can be successful if we buy what could be that player but could also end up not making the mark as long as we are willing to recycle and reinvest because overall, we'd still get better value that way. I am maybe being too simplistic, but I think the model that works for us is Brighton's and Brentford's, without the need to sell our best players.