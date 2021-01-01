« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54840 on: Today at 10:17:37 pm
Whenever somebody suggests a name, some people jump on just to point out a weakness/negative.

-Too old
-Too young
-Too short
-Too slow
-Poor passing numbers
-Overpriced
-Never done it at a high level
-Small sample size

While all of these things are relavant points, it's worth remembering that the perfect player just doesn't exist. Whoever we buy will have one, or more of the negatives above.

Don't let perfect be the enemy of good.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54841 on: Today at 10:17:49 pm
When is Morton back? We need him.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54842 on: Today at 10:18:04 pm
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 09:11:23 pm
Tim Vickery, a South American journalist who knows his stuff (knew we were getting Coutinho for example) was saying the way Fluminense play is very attacking, plenty up front, so is busy. Decent pace, great touch and passing as he recieves it from the keeper, turns and plays it, so would do well against a high press, and a great tackler. He said he could see him fitting perfectly into our side with the way we can leave our defence a little bit exposed.
I watched them it very different in terms of spacing but see how he fits in. He going need like couple months on the adjustment. If he brought in Jan 2024 he basically a summer signing 6 months ahead of time. He feels like more Trent role then 6 role but could play trent at times too.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54843 on: Today at 10:18:18 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:06:29 pm

Great in theory, but the problem is that at a club like Liverpool (where we are right now) it's almost certain they won't get the first team gametime that is essential to develop.

When Caicedo went to Brighton in Jan 21, he didn't play any first team that season (he was also signed as a CM, not a DM). Next season, he went out on loan as he wasn't considered ready enough, and was only recalled due to an injury crisis. He impressed enough first time out to get more games but only gradually became the formidable DM he developed into last season.

Here, both Trent and Bajcetic only got their chance through injuries to others, and grabbed that chance.

But we need a ready-made DM now - or at the very least someone with top potential who can already do the job whilst developing more.

Personally, having a tie-up with another club and operating in that RB model seems a sound business plan (although the morality doesn't totally sit comfortably).

The attributes that Caicedo and Lavia shared were speed & athleticism, comfortable on the ball/quite press-resistant, and good defensive awareness. Both young and keen. Able to be a destroyer to nip counter-attacks in the bud (which has been our biggest achilles heel since last season)

I'd say - and really hope - they're the key qualities we have as 'essential' for whoever we sign.

But we don't have the luxury of signing someone with promise who we can develop over the coming season.

They have to be able to be Liverpool-ready quickly.

Last season Bajcetic, Elliott both were starters for extended periods. They would get their chance certainly. Its now a question of whether you want to take the risk in going for not the "sure thing". We did well with Ali and Virg, but now its not working. tchouameni, bellingham and caicedo prove that it makes no sense to play the waiting game now to get the sure thing. We need to take risks, we need to be willing to buy and discard what doesnt work. That's my perspective on this. We will not be successful if we try to only buy the very very best because then we dont have to invest in thaf position.for a decade, but we can be successful if we buy what could be that player but could also end up not making the mark as long as we are willing to recycle and reinvest because overall, we'd still get better value that way. I am maybe being too simplistic, but I think the model that works for us is Brighton's and Brentford's, without the need to sell our best players.
robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54844 on: Today at 10:18:29 pm
These Gravenberch shouts... why?? hes not even defensive minded midfielder
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54845 on: Today at 10:19:13 pm
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 09:55:17 pm
Gravenberch/Kone and Andre  would be a cheap combo one is bound to work and we would have cash for a defender, or we get a RB and let Trent play DM but i aint so sure of that, though if Trent shows the passion he did esterday to retreive the ball he lost would be worring ... jogged back like no care in the world

Trent is nowhere near defensively aware enough to play as a DM. 
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54846 on: Today at 10:20:05 pm
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 09:54:14 pm
You never played Football Manager  :P

I remember a version of Champ Manager 2 where there was a bug so you could bid silly amounts, wait for your bid to be accepted and then adjust your bid to zero and the selling club would not react in the slightest ;D
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54847 on: Today at 10:20:09 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:14:32 pm
Think it would be Doucoure rather than Paulinha due to the injury and we need a 6 now, plus the age will be a consideration. Agree too on bringing someone like Andre in as a gamble (or whoever Brighton want to sign to replace Caicedo)

We'll enquire,they'll say Doucoure's £90m now,Palhinha the same.

At this point i'd look at those players first who have a release clause,would make everything simple and quick as well.
TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54848 on: Today at 10:21:09 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:09:05 pm
So we need a number 6..

But we have got Bajcetic ..  the question is, is he now properly better and can he play every week.?

I hope the answer is yes, because I think the limited number of games hes played for us show he could be absolutely terrific there, especially with a functioning midfield ahead of him (which he didnt have last season).

Hes tall, good in the air, quick, and is extremely pass resistant .

Does anyone have one of those charts with the green and red lines for him??

So maybe, just maybe this whole charade opens up an opportunity for a youngster to step up and be fabulous?

It happened with Trent when Clyne was injured, and I reckon weve seen enough from Bajcetic to know that hes maybe hit the talent to do it.

just as long as he can play of course..

If he was pass resistant i would be worried  ;D

But i agree, if he can stay fit he is a great option - but we cant overplay him.  We need someone to rotate him with
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54849 on: Today at 10:21:12 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:17:37 pm
Whenever somebody suggests a name, some people jump on just to point out a weakness/negative.

-Too old
-Too young
-Too short
-Too slow
-Poor passing numbers
-Overpriced
-Never done it at a high level
-Small sample size

While all of these things are relavant points, it's worth remembering that the perfect player just doesn't exist. Whoever we buy will have one, or more of the negatives above.

Don't let perfect be the enemy of good.

Imagine if Yoda had never trained Luke?


I mean then we may have been spared the sequels and prequels. So ignore me.
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54850 on: Today at 10:21:34 pm
 I know people won't want to hear this, but Liverpool are probably better off missing out on these two deals. It's not just the transfer cost (which was a whopper for both players) but the wages on offer by Chelsea, if matched by Liverpool, would have been the equal of Salah, requiring a renegotiation for a number of other top earners as well. Caicedo, who was on about £15,000 a week, is set to increase his earnings 20fold. Similarly, whatever is on offer for Lavia will also blow any of the current youth players in the side out of the water. Not only would those kind of mega deals destabilise the dressing room, it would be unsustainable for the future.

I reckon Liverpool need to get back to getting good value players in lesser known markets, I feel there is a lot right with the squad at the minute, and 2 physical midfielders would solve an awful lot of problems
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54851 on: Today at 10:21:44 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:18:29 pm
These Gravenberch shouts... why?? hes not even defensive minded midfielder

people are just throwing out names of mids now with reckless abandon.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54852 on: Today at 10:22:50 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:12:33 pm
Who's the new Taribo West, Kim Kallstrom, and Cherno Samba mate?

 ;D

There can never be another Cherno Samba mate.
lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54853 on: Today at 10:23:28 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:19:13 pm
Trent is nowhere near defensively aware enough to play as a DM. 
I tend to agree but if we don't try him there we will never know.
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54854 on: Today at 10:24:30 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:21:34 pm
I know people won't want to hear this, but Liverpool are probably better off missing out on these two deals. It's not just the transfer cost (which was a whopper for both players) but the wages on offer by Chelsea, if matched by Liverpool, would have been the equal of Salah, requiring a renegotiation for a number of other top earners as well. Caicedo, who was on about £15,000 a week, is set to increase his earnings 20fold. Similarly, whatever is on offer for Lavia will also blow any of the current youth players in the side out of the water. Not only would those kind of mega deals destabilise the dressing room, it would be unsustainable for the future.

I reckon Liverpool need to get back to getting good value players in lesser known markets, I feel there is a lot right with the squad at the minute, and 2 physical midfielders would solve an awful lot of problems

Agreed.

MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54855 on: Today at 10:24:57 pm
Put an offer in for Bissouma
lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54856 on: Today at 10:24:59 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:21:34 pm
I know people won't want to hear this, but Liverpool are probably better off missing out on these two deals. It's not just the transfer cost (which was a whopper for both players) but the wages on offer by Chelsea, if matched by Liverpool, would have been the equal of Salah, requiring a renegotiation for a number of other top earners as well. Caicedo, who was on about £15,000 a week, is set to increase his earnings 20fold. Similarly, whatever is on offer for Lavia will also blow any of the current youth players in the side out of the water. Not only would those kind of mega deals destabilise the dressing room, it would be unsustainable for the future.

I reckon Liverpool need to get back to getting good value players in lesser known markets, I feel there is a lot right with the squad at the minute, and 2 physical midfielders would solve an awful lot of problems
Absolutely spot  on
coolbyrne

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54857 on: Today at 10:25:16 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:17:37 pm
Whenever somebody suggests a name, some people jump on just to point out a weakness/negative.

-Too old
-Too young
-Too short
-Too slow
-Poor passing numbers
-Overpriced
-Never done it at a high level
-Small sample size

While all of these things are relavant points, it's worth remembering that the perfect player just doesn't exist. Whoever we buy will have one, or more of the negatives above.

Don't let perfect be the enemy of good.

We're the Goldilocks of fanbases.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54858 on: Today at 10:26:08 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:45:32 pm
Especially Fluminense, whose entire attacking game is based on rapid triangles of passing and movement designed to make teams over commit to pressing them. If you wanna see some frustrated, wild, hacking challenges, the Brazilian league is the place to go.
They also generally overload a side in terms of attacking it a very different style. Like there 6 attackers on one side.
Also the quality of the league is a noticeable difference from PL. Players adapt from it, wont want bank on somebody as a starter right away coming from the league.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54859 on: Today at 10:26:11 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:21:34 pm
I reckon Liverpool need to get back to getting good value players in lesser known markets, I feel there is a lot right with the squad at the minute, and 2 physical midfielders would solve an awful lot of problems

Yep. For around what we were going to pay for Caicedo, we could probably pick up three players that would improve us and provide depth
dimwit

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54860 on: Today at 10:26:56 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:20:05 pm
I remember a version of Champ Manager 2 where there was a bug so you could bid silly amounts, wait for your bid to be accepted and then adjust your bid to zero and the selling club would not react in the slightest ;D

 :o

This is a bug I never heard of. Damn.

I think it was around CM3 where there was a tactics bug where you set your CF to man mark the opposition GK and you'd be guaranteed a goals galore.

Had my forwards scoring around 90 goals a season and I think 5 consecutive CL's playing with a Finnish club  ;D
leinad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54861 on: Today at 10:27:12 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:15:15 pm
Fluminense have a bizarre way of playing, ignoring space when in possession and playing in tight, technically excellent triangles to frustrate and draw in a press to then play around it and advance as a unit up the field. Depends on overloads, well drilled players and technically proficient ones. It also means Andre is constantly on the move to be an option for the ball but also to extinguish attacks when the triangles dont work. Its quite novel watching them and got their last manager the Brazil National team gig, which likely means Andre will get called up and someone will pay his release clause if we dont.

Relationism I believe the kids are calling it. I was reading that Brazilians are getting fed up of the national teams playstyle becoming more European so I can see why Fluminense tactics are a hit.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54862 on: Today at 10:27:38 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:21:34 pm
I know people won't want to hear this, but Liverpool are probably better off missing out on these two deals. It's not just the transfer cost (which was a whopper for both players) but the wages on offer by Chelsea, if matched by Liverpool, would have been the equal of Salah, requiring a renegotiation for a number of other top earners as well. Caicedo, who was on about £15,000 a week, is set to increase his earnings 20fold. Similarly, whatever is on offer for Lavia will also blow any of the current youth players in the side out of the water. Not only would those kind of mega deals destabilise the dressing room, it would be unsustainable for the future.

I reckon Liverpool need to get back to getting good value players in lesser known markets, I feel there is a lot right with the squad at the minute, and 2 physical midfielders would solve an awful lot of problems

This x100. I dont know at what point we stopped with the principles that got us here in recruitment but we cannot be the team that shops in the highest end market. We built this team around humble players who had been undervalued and worked their socks off to get here and be successful. I dont expect every signing to work out but we need to go back to what made us successful and that wasnt buying 100million pound players on 300k per week wages. We need to have the appetite to create superstars again.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54863 on: Today at 10:28:02 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:15:45 pm
Are they really though?

I looked earlier in the window and they've got a lot less sales for huge fees than people realise
In the past year theyve made £170m from 2 sales. I think theyre relatively good at getting big fees for their top players. The year before that they sold Felix for over £100m. Gaitan, Di Maria, Luiz, Matic; all sold for upwards of £30m when that was a good fee.

They got £60m for Ruben Dias, £40m for Ederson. Witsel, Jimenez, Semedo, Lindelof, Sanchez. They are literally one of the best selling clubs in the world.
Reeves

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54864 on: Today at 10:28:28 pm
We should buy Tommy Svindal Larsen and Peter Prosper
Markus_12

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54865 on: Today at 10:28:32 pm
Really should sign Tyler Adams just to say we got a player Chelsea were after. Gotta get the positive momentum going again.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54866 on: Today at 10:29:04 pm
Quote from: Markus_12 on Today at 10:28:32 pm
Really should sign Tyler Adams just to say we got a player Chelsea were after. Gotta get the positive momentum going again.
He going to Bournemouth it sounds like
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54867 on: Today at 10:30:15 pm
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 10:28:28 pm
We should buy Tommy Svindal Larsen and Peter Prosper

Graham Kavanagh and Aljosa Asanovic are the shit.
Markus_12

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54868 on: Today at 10:30:43 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:29:04 pm
He going to Bournemouth it sounds like

Shit, get our 100 mil out for him quick!
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54869 on: Today at 10:30:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:14:22 pm
Thuram isnt a DM either.

I didn't say he was but if you check my past posts I've not said we should sign two DM's. I'm fine with one out and out DM (Andre) and a CM that can play 8 or 6(Thuram)
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54870 on: Today at 10:31:17 pm
Sounds like were going for Hamza Choudhury. Tough tackling midfielder and HG too which is a bonus.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54871 on: Today at 10:31:28 pm
Quote from: Markus_12 on Today at 10:30:43 pm
Shit, get our 100 mil out for him quick!
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
He has a 20 mil relegation clause
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54872 on: Today at 10:31:42 pm
Quote from: Markus_12 on Today at 10:28:32 pm
Really should sign Tyler Adams just to say we got a player Chelsea were after. Gotta get the positive momentum going again.

I'd rather get Hayden Hackney from Borough. Should cost similar, if not less and he's homegrown. Will need to develop while being thrown into the furnace but he has the attributes and talent.
LiverBirdKop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54873 on: Today at 10:32:12 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 10:23:28 pm
I tend to agree but if we don't try him there we will never know.
Have you not noticed how he struggles when trying to run hard? He looks like one of those massive bodybuilders when running. It would be a disaster.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL
« Reply #54874 on: Today at 10:32:40 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:31:17 pm
Sounds like were going for Hamza Choudhury. Tough tackling midfielder and HG too which is a bonus.

Have you been talking to Indy again at the Slough KFC mate?
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54875 on: Today at 10:32:40 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:17:37 pm
Whenever somebody suggests a name, some people jump on just to point out a weakness/negative.

-Too old
-Too young
-Too short
-Too slow
-Poor passing numbers
-Overpriced
-Never done it at a high level
-Small sample size

While all of these things are relavant points, it's worth remembering that the perfect player just doesn't exist. Whoever we buy will have one, or more of the negatives above.

Don't let perfect be the enemy of good.

Good point. Sometimes sufficiency is better than perfection.

I'd have loved Caicedo, I'd have liked Lavia, not getting either is a blow, but I'm kind of excited to see what comes next. I'm gonna be hopeful that it won't be an Arthur style loan, there are some creative solutions out there so let's get speculating.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54876 on: Today at 10:33:01 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:31:17 pm
Sounds like were going for Hamza Choudhury. Tough tackling midfielder and HG too which is a bonus.
Now then.


This must be a fishing trip.
