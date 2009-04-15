« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54640 on: Today at 08:38:05 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:32:12 pm
Wasn't it apart of Klopps deal that he has more control over incomings or is that something someone made up?

Certainly seems to be a lot of speculation around that but I dont know if anyone actually knows if thats true or not. 
LifelongRed, Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54641 on: Today at 08:39:23 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:34:09 pm
Agree with both. I love Mac Allister, but hes not a natural in that line 6 position. He doesnt quite have that defensive instinct when running back.

Hes quality in that position, but its a waste of his talent.  At his best he plays either box to box, or behind a quality forward eg Messi in the WC.
kevmck

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54642 on: Today at 08:39:31 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:35:09 pm
Ben Doak says hi.

I know you think you just pulled a huge gotcha, but didn't bother really reading my post.

He wasn't bought as a starter - he'll become one.. great bit of talent.  But unlikely to start the majority of games.  Caicedo played what.. 50+?

Also - not to point out the lack of understanding of my post some more.. but Ben Doak was signed WITH LIVERPOOLS SCOUTING DEPARTMENT, NOT BRIGHTONS (in caps for emphasis, so you don't miss the point again). 

If we did our transfer business in the same way, we'd get 1 or 2 great players every 2-3 years, and we'd get utter dross the rest of the time.
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54643 on: Today at 08:40:13 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:36:24 pm
Mac Red is the only person I have seen state that.

Didnt Carragher also suggest that?  There also seems to be a lot of ITKs also saying the same. 
robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54644 on: Today at 08:40:18 pm
Can Carragher do one? Hes absolutely insufferable.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54645 on: Today at 08:40:46 pm
I dont know what's going on but the recruitment plan seems to be a mess here. I am starting to doubt if we even have determined targets at this point. Macca and Dom were probably predetermined as the ones to get from the previous recruitment plan but beyond that we just seem to have no clear plan. The Caicedo move was bold but it looked opportunistic more than one that we had planned for. The current backroom setup needs to be fixed and a temporary Sporting Director doesnt help in doing that.

I am not sure whether they can even make the right recruitments instead of panic buying now which would be worse in the long run. Hoping there actually is a plan and I am just worrying about nothing but coupled with yesterday's performance and Caicedo going to Chelsea, I am not feeling very positive right now.

Regardless of the above, I still think there are a lot of players who can fill the gaps we have, lets not forget how cheap Lavia, Caicedo, Enzo were 12 months ago. I want us to find these players and take the risk instead of waiting for them to confirm their abilities and skyrocket in price because at that point, its just poor value. This squad was built on players like that with signings like Fab, Ali, and Virg only added to fix the remaining obvious issues with Elite players. The rest were all brought in at that phase where people thought they were a level below what was needed. I really want to see us go that route with boldness instead of buying 100 million players in every position.
DangerScouse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54646 on: Today at 08:41:07 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:16:58 pm
What Klopp said in Feb about the search for a sporting director, especially for those who want to carry on posting about him giving a mate (who isnt) a job:

I am not the person in the club who can give a real answer about where it stands (the search). Thats in the hands of other people, but from what Ive heard its all going in the right direction.

How many clubs are out there without a sporting director now? Pretty much everyone has one because it makes sense.

Its not about how a manager is involved in decision-making, its about the process. If a manager has to do that, Ive got no idea how the guys did that in the past. Talking to all the agents, all these things, talking about a pound here and a pound there. No chance. You need people for that.

Yes, Im happy with the structure. The guy or the lady we get will be absolutely right but nothing to say in this moment.

Doesn't seem like thats true. He clearly wants someone in.
coolbyrne

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54647 on: Today at 08:41:40 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 07:20:15 pm
Why are there so many laughable posts like this one? What exactly is pathetic or embarrassing about the present situation?

How do you (and other posters saying similar) function day to day?

Because posters like this go on Twitter or other social media sites, see opposition fans laughing and making memes about us, and think it actually means something. Everyone's on a constant drama rush when we'd all be better off learning how the block, ignore and unfollow options work.
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54648 on: Today at 08:42:52 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 08:41:40 pm
Because posters like this go on Twitter or other social media sites, see opposition fans laughing and making memes about us, and think it actually means something. Everyone's on a constant drama rush when we'd all be better off learning how the block, ignore and unfollow options work.

 :thumbup
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54649 on: Today at 08:42:54 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 08:41:40 pm
Because posters like this go on Twitter or other social media sites, see opposition fans laughing and making memes about us, and think it actually means something. Everyone's on a constant drama rush when we'd all be better off learning how the block, ignore and unfollow options work.


Cool story but this one doesn't.
redhot-robbie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54650 on: Today at 08:42:54 pm
Gonna end up with Joe Gomez as a 6
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54651 on: Today at 08:43:04 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 08:40:13 pm
Didnt Carragher also suggest that?  There also seems to be a lot of ITKs also saying the same. 

There are a lot of nerds on the internet who seems like they were not very popular  in school/uni/life that have taken great pleasure in putting all of our success down to people like Edwards, Ward, Graham etc and insinuating that the likes of Klopp and the players have very little to do with it.

There are two loads of people in football, jocks and nerds. The nerds can fuck off, the jocks do the work and get the spoils.
reddebs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54652 on: Today at 08:43:05 pm
You're all bat shit crazy. 

In fact I think you're all bots programmed to become slightly more peeved with each negative post.

A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54653 on: Today at 08:45:34 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:43:05 pm
You're all bat shit crazy. 

In fact I think you're all bots programmed to become slightly more peeved with each negative post.

 :lmao
lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54654 on: Today at 08:48:01 pm
Quote from: redhot-robbie on Today at 08:42:54 pm
Gonna end up with Joe Gomez as a 6
Quick and defensive minded, could probably do a job.
Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54655 on: Today at 08:48:27 pm
Quote from: redhot-robbie on Today at 08:42:54 pm
Gonna end up with Joe Gomez as a 6

Prefer Matip.

Hes made for it.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54656 on: Today at 08:48:53 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:35:49 pm
That pass to Salah alone... delicious.

We need a DM, so Mac can do his stuff further up the pitch.

:)
Absolutely. Feel like both Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are being held back until weve got our 6 sorted.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54657 on: Today at 08:49:06 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:48:27 pm
Prefer Matip.

Hes made for it.

In the sense he can barely run? How on earth is he made for the role?
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54658 on: Today at 08:49:22 pm
A couple of interesting tweets from Neil Atkinson.


Neil Atkinson
@Knox_Harrington
·
2h
I've no time for cowards or people licking their wounds here. That goes for Liverpool too. Crack on with the next ones. Compromise. It's buying grocks this. We have the best piano players. Just need some grocks to carry the fucking thing.

Anyone who says they are "embarrassed" or words of that nature needs to grow up. And not be allowed into Anfield until Christmas.
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54659 on: Today at 08:50:38 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:49:22 pm
A couple of interesting tweets from Neil Atkinson.


Neil Atkinson
@Knox_Harrington
·
2h
I've no time for cowards or people licking their wounds here. That goes for Liverpool too. Crack on with the next ones. Compromise. It's buying grocks this. We have the best piano players. Just need some grocks to carry the fucking thing.

Anyone who says they are "embarrassed" or words of that nature needs to grow up. And not be allowed into Anfield until Christmas.



 :wellin
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54660 on: Today at 08:50:41 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:49:22 pm
A couple of interesting tweets from Neil Atkinson.


Neil Atkinson
@Knox_Harrington
·
2h
I've no time for cowards or people licking their wounds here. That goes for Liverpool too. Crack on with the next ones. Compromise. It's buying grocks this. We have the best piano players. Just need some grocks to carry the fucking thing.

Anyone who says they are "embarrassed" or words of that nature needs to grow up. And not be allowed into Anfield until Christmas.

Dont know who he is but the type of player he mentions, if we wanted one as basic as a grock, we would have signed one by now.
Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54661 on: Today at 08:51:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:50:41 pm
Dont know who he is but the type of player he mentions, if we wanted one as basic as a grock, we would have signed one by now.

Anfield Wrap.
lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54662 on: Today at 08:52:00 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:48:27 pm
Prefer Matip.

Hes made for it.
Gomez, Konate, Virg and Quansah at the back with Matip as a 6, should get a few clean sheets.
LiverBirdKop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54663 on: Today at 08:52:08 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:48:53 pm
Absolutely. Feel like both Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are being held back until weve got our 6 sorted.
Yes.
jed the red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54664 on: Today at 08:53:18 pm
1,589,815 views of this thread as at 20:46 today since it opened on 15th May this year. To put that into context, the Silent Respect thread opened on 15/04/2009 and has had 727,147 In total!


It really is only a game.
coolbyrne

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54665 on: Today at 08:53:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:49:54 pm




I talked about this, oh, about 800 pages ago.  ;D 7 of the highest EPL transfers have been in the last 3 years, and 5 of those belong to Chelsea. We worry about City (as we should), but what Chelsea has done to the sport is obscene.
eeekaj

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54666 on: Today at 08:54:50 pm
Joao Gomes for Wolves looks good. Shame we never took a look at him  ::)
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54667 on: Today at 08:55:33 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:51:10 pm
Anfield Wrap.

Oh lovely! Another you tuber looking for clicks.

Dont forget to like and subscribe guys.
mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54668 on: Today at 08:56:13 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 08:55:33 pm
Oh lovely! Another you tuber looking for clicks.

Dont forget to like and subscribe guys.

Bit Harsh
Kashinoda

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54669 on: Today at 08:56:44 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 08:55:33 pm
Oh lovely! Another you tuber looking for clicks.

Dont forget to like and subscribe guys.

:lmao :lmao

So far wide of the mark,
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54670 on: Today at 08:57:12 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:49:22 pm
A couple of interesting tweets from Neil Atkinson.


Neil Atkinson
@Knox_Harrington
·
2h
I've no time for cowards or people licking their wounds here. That goes for Liverpool too. Crack on with the next ones. Compromise. It's buying grocks this. We have the best piano players. Just need some grocks to carry the fucking thing.

Anyone who says they are "embarrassed" or words of that nature needs to grow up. And not be allowed into Anfield until Christmas.
And hes spot on too!
Fiasco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #54671 on: Today at 08:58:42 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:57:12 pm
And hes spot on too!

Not so sure. We don't need a grock. Fabinho was far from a grock. Look at how important Gini was for us, he was far from a grock. You still need to be a good footballer to play in a Liverpool midfield.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL
« Reply #54672 on: Today at 08:59:20 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 07:20:15 pm
Why are there so many laughable posts like this one? What exactly is pathetic or embarrassing about the present situation?

How do you (and other posters saying similar) function day to day?

Mad innit?
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54673 on: Today at 08:59:25 pm »
Nunes in 16 duels in 45mins, Dom King will be happy.
Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54674 on: Today at 08:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:58:42 pm
Not so sure. We don't need a grock. Fabinho was far from a grock. Look at how important Gini was for us, he was far from a grock. You still need to be a good footballer to play in a Liverpool midfield.

Exactly.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54675 on: Today at 08:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:58:42 pm
Not so sure. We don't need a grock. Fabinho was far from a grock. Look at how important Gini was for us, he was far from a grock. You still need to be a good footballer to play in a Liverpool midfield.

Also ignores the fact that if we wanted a grock, we could have signed one for now. So asking fans to relax because thats all we need is a bit odd, maybe thats a question for the manager.
Offline McSquared

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54676 on: Today at 09:00:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:13:24 pm
What does Jorg do all day?

Snorts coke off the arse of an ibizan hooker. Fair play, i probably wouldnt get much work do e either
Online stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54677 on: Today at 09:00:50 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 08:41:40 pm
Because posters like this go on Twitter or other social media sites, see opposition fans laughing and making memes about us, and think it actually means something. Everyone's on a constant drama rush when we'd all be better off learning how the block, ignore and unfollow options work.

People on Twatter will always laugh at us, Utd, Spurs etc.

Best thing is dont read the shite because it comes from people who know nothing about football but are amateur narcacists. Youll never hear any sense from them so just treat them as noisy idiots.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54678 on: Today at 09:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:59:25 pm
Nunes in 16 duels in 45mins, Dom King will be happy.

Can he jump a fence?
Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54679 on: Today at 09:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:56:44 pm
:lmao :lmao

So far wide of the mark,

Hes talking absolute shite.

