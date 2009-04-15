I dont know what's going on but the recruitment plan seems to be a mess here. I am starting to doubt if we even have determined targets at this point. Macca and Dom were probably predetermined as the ones to get from the previous recruitment plan but beyond that we just seem to have no clear plan. The Caicedo move was bold but it looked opportunistic more than one that we had planned for. The current backroom setup needs to be fixed and a temporary Sporting Director doesnt help in doing that.



I am not sure whether they can even make the right recruitments instead of panic buying now which would be worse in the long run. Hoping there actually is a plan and I am just worrying about nothing but coupled with yesterday's performance and Caicedo going to Chelsea, I am not feeling very positive right now.



Regardless of the above, I still think there are a lot of players who can fill the gaps we have, lets not forget how cheap Lavia, Caicedo, Enzo were 12 months ago. I want us to find these players and take the risk instead of waiting for them to confirm their abilities and skyrocket in price because at that point, its just poor value. This squad was built on players like that with signings like Fab, Ali, and Virg only added to fix the remaining obvious issues with Elite players. The rest were all brought in at that phase where people thought they were a level below what was needed. I really want to see us go that route with boldness instead of buying 100 million players in every position.