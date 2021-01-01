Don't understand all the shouts for Doucoure or Paulinha. Palace and Fulham see us coming, and know we're absolutely desperate and have money burning a hole in our pocket. They'll be demanding £70-80m each. Absolutely ridiculous money for what you're getting.
Not to mention, it'll become drawn out and yet another fucking saga again. We should either go for someone with a reasonable release clause or someone from another league - I've liked what I've seen of Youssouf Fofana, but there appears to be fuck all linking us to him.