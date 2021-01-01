I would agree we don't need a worldie



We have brilliant technical midfielders and a fantastic attack. We won everything under Klopp with a functional midfield.



Maybe not everyone agrees but I honestly think we have enough quality to challenge if we just fill the basic holes that we have. I think the club have made it far more complicated than it needs to be.



I don't think people would be arsed about the Lavia or Caceido failed pursuits for those prices if we had already made a sensible DM signing. I do understand the frustration but I do think it can be rectified pretty easily without too much harm done. Definitely not the end of the world or our season just annoying and we should be better.