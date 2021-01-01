« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1356 1357 1358 1359 1360 [1361]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1586100 times)

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,224
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54400 on: Today at 07:18:15 pm »
Epic failure really. Now everyone knows how desperate we are and that there's 100+ million to extract.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,205
  • Justice for the 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54401 on: Today at 07:18:28 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:14:11 pm
Well we did it before... I'm sure he and Melo would not be averse to "helping us out"?





;)

(For some reason, when  looking at your name- for the first few seconds, I mistakenly read "Theophilus..." )
I like your thinking.......is he on here too ?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,949
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54402 on: Today at 07:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 07:18:03 pm
Take a gamble on https://fbref.com/en/players/1e52971c/Johann-Lepenant

Ha I mentioned him several days ago. I saw a random Lyon game and thought he looked good. But you virtually the same player in Bajetic.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,528
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54403 on: Today at 07:19:29 pm »
Man we got rocked - like near a TKO.

It's not because if you don't know how Chelsea operate or what they were bringing to the table. As soon as they got involved, we should've probably back to work and move onto the next target.
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,848
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54404 on: Today at 07:19:47 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 07:00:52 pm
From being one of the best run clubs in the world under Edwards we have become a joke. What shambles.

Diaz, Gakpo, Macca and Dom. ? Last 4 signings of note. The Jury is out on none of them.
Logged

Online kevmck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54405 on: Today at 07:19:50 pm »
Bloody hell.. why is everyone melting down?

You'd think the transfer window was closing later today the way some people are carrying on

We at least know now the funds are there if a player is made available.

Personally, I wouldn't have wanted us to spend anywhere near that much on either Lavia or Caicedo.   Can anyone begin to explain to me why Caicedo would be worth more than Jude Bellingham for crying out loud?
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,342
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54406 on: Today at 07:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 07:18:03 pm
Take a gamble on https://fbref.com/en/players/1e52971c/Johann-Lepenant
The last Penant-  another "JP" we had, didn't turn out so well, and I'm superstitious sometimes.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54407 on: Today at 07:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 07:07:48 pm
At this point you can only laugh cant you. What a joke we've become. Pathetic.

Why are there so many laughable posts like this one? What exactly is pathetic or embarrassing about the present situation?

How do you (and other posters saying similar) function day to day?
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,669
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54408 on: Today at 07:20:20 pm »
I would agree we don't need a worldie

We have brilliant technical midfielders and a fantastic attack. We won everything under Klopp with a functional midfield.

Maybe not everyone agrees but I honestly think we have enough quality to challenge if we just fill the basic holes that we have. I think the club have made it far more complicated than it needs to be.

I don't think people would be arsed about the Lavia or Caceido failed pursuits for those prices if we had already made a sensible DM signing. I do understand the frustration but I do think it can be rectified pretty easily without too much harm done. Definitely not the end of the world or our season just annoying and we should be better.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,881
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54409 on: Today at 07:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:16:14 pm
Took a swing, missed and now have it all to do. Caicedo would have been ready made, Lavia a bit more of a project but Id have been really happy with him.

Theyre not, however, the only players available to us. And for all the people mourning the absence of Edwards, its worth remembering how many of our transfers hits werent our first choice. We didnt always get our man, no club does. And guess what? Footballers are in infinite supply. Caicedo and Lavia werent the only options, so now we look elsewhere and hopefully we get the right player in.

This.
Logged

Offline Cusamano

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,735
  • Natural Police
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54410 on: Today at 07:21:32 pm »
Do we have a scouting department?
Logged
Wake up, will ya pal? If you're not inside, you're outside, OK? And I'm not talking a $400,000 a year working Wall Street stiff flying first class and being comfortable, I'm talking about liquid. Rich enough to have your own jet. Rich enough not to waste time. Fifty, a hundred million dollars buddy. A player. - Gordon Gekko

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,067
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54411 on: Today at 07:21:38 pm »
Quote from: kevmck on Today at 07:19:50 pm
Bloody hell.. why is everyone melting down?

You'd think the transfer window was closing later today the way some people are carrying on

And he wanted to go to Chelsea anyway, so he's not suitable for us.

Get someone who wants to play for Liverpool.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,528
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54412 on: Today at 07:21:41 pm »
Quote from: kevmck on Today at 07:19:50 pm
Bloody hell.. why is everyone melting down?

You'd think the transfer window was closing later today the way some people are carrying on

We at least know now the funds are there if a player is made available.

Personally, I wouldn't have wanted us to spend anywhere near that much on either Lavia or Caicedo.   Can anyone begin to explain to me why Caicedo would be worth more than Jude Bellingham for crying out loud?

Plus, let's be fair. We have shown the ability to find top class talent late in transfer windows
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,342
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54413 on: Today at 07:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 07:21:32 pm
Do we have a scouting department?
Yep, it's called RAWK... but as has become evident, the club isn't interested in the wild variety of names that come up.

Caulker, ffs! (yeah, that's me)
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,433
  • * * * * * *
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54414 on: Today at 07:23:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:19:21 pm
Ha I mentioned him several days ago. I saw a random Lyon game and thought he looked good. But you virtually the same player in Bajetic.
Much better defensively than our Stefan. He's got the raw numbers as a destroyer
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54415 on: Today at 07:23:29 pm »
So what have we got thats realistic price wise and age wise? ie 25 and under

Kone (injuries but good)
Gravenberch*(gobshite though)
Fofana *
Sangare (afcon)
Luis (maybe)
Andre (bad Tash)
Adams (injuries and abit meh)

christ not much bit of a worry

Overpriced

Doucore
Paulinha (stupidly overpriced )
Luis (in both as has high buyout but could be alot cheaper and should be)

not as much out there as we think
Logged

Online kevmck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54416 on: Today at 07:24:38 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:21:41 pm
Plus, let's be fair. We have shown the ability to find top class talent late in transfer windows

Yep
I'm not panicking in the least little bit.. honestly think we've dodged a couple of bullets
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,181
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54417 on: Today at 07:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 07:21:32 pm
Do we have a scouting department?

Well yeah how do you think LFC have bought players from their very existence?  :P
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,226
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54418 on: Today at 07:26:47 pm »
Florentino Luis would come as a bit more ready-made.

Others have made the point - and its not wrong - that Benfica are notoriously good at negotiating big fees for their players and knowing the broad strokes of the Caicedo incident would probably essentially want for us to satisfy the release clause of 100m initially. Im sure we could negotiate it for less but this guy would cost a lot and wed have to be sure.

Andres dominance in the Liberatadores has given me confidence that hes more than good enough to slide straight into the team and perform.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,191
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54419 on: Today at 07:26:49 pm »
Quote from: kevmck on Today at 07:24:38 pm
Yep
I'm not panicking in the least little bit.. honestly think we've dodged a couple of bullets


I think he's being sarcastic, maybe I'm wrong though  ;D
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54420 on: Today at 07:27:30 pm »
Quote from: kevmck on Today at 07:19:50 pm
Bloody hell.. why is everyone melting down?

You'd think the transfer window was closing later today the way some people are carrying on

We at least know now the funds are there if a player is made available.


Probably because we are running out of options and we've been knocked back by our two primary targets in favour of a direct competitor.

It's definitely cause for concern.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,436
  • ....mmm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54421 on: Today at 07:27:36 pm »
Ya'll are fucking nuts.
Logged
:D

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54422 on: Today at 07:27:52 pm »
Don't understand all the shouts for Doucoure or Paulinha. Palace and Fulham see us coming, and know we're absolutely desperate and have money burning a hole in our pocket. They'll be demanding £70-80m each. Absolutely ridiculous money for what you're getting.

Not to mention, it'll become drawn out and yet another fucking saga again. We should either go for someone with a reasonable release clause or someone from another league - I've liked what I've seen of Youssouf Fofana, but there appears to be fuck all linking us to him.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:30:03 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54423 on: Today at 07:27:58 pm »
I dont think well be in for Adams, but apparently Bournemouth have just triggered his release clause.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54424 on: Today at 07:28:26 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 07:10:24 pm
You are saying they are paying him orders of magnitude more than we would have? I thought we had one of the highest wage bills in Europe? Is that all smoke and mirrors?

If this club can not pay a 19 year old enough to take him from a rival where he will be riding the bench most weeks, we might as well get comfortable in the Europa league.

I am saying with great confidence Chelsea are offering a much bigger salary than us.

We do/did have large wage bill when we were winning things as we arent and we got rid of lots £100-200k wages per player in the summer that changes.

Europa league shouldnt be our aim we just need to sign under the radar players and hope fatso Boehly isnt lurking.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54425 on: Today at 07:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 07:19:47 pm
Diaz, Gakpo, Macca and Dom. ? Last 4 signings of note. The Jury is out on none of them.

Yeah there might be cracks in the fans confidence with our recent activity but the ones we've actually brought in still seem real crackers.

We just need more in like them,quite a few more now that Henderson and Fabinho are gone.Hope we manage at least two more.
Logged

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,659
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54426 on: Today at 07:29:25 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 07:21:32 pm
Do we have a scouting department?

Yes but the Midfield department is based on the South Coast
Logged

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,647
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54427 on: Today at 07:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:27:58 pm
I dont think well be in for Adams, but apparently Bournemouth have just triggered his release clause.

Great. Another one gone.

I could easily have seen us triggering his clause on deadline day if we'd have got nobody by then.
Logged
YWNA

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54428 on: Today at 07:29:51 pm »
Trigger Luis' release clause and be done with it.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54429 on: Today at 07:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:27:58 pm
I dont think well be in for Adams, but apparently Bournemouth have just triggered his release clause.

Good not good enough for us

I say Gravenberch stats wise hes pretty good  and Kone with Inacio and we golden(ish)
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,661
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54430 on: Today at 07:30:46 pm »
The MNF analysis of the game highlighting Enzo probably more highlights how badly we need a number 6. Desperate stuff. I'd take Doucoure right now.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,528
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54431 on: Today at 07:31:21 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 07:26:49 pm
I think he's being sarcastic, maybe I'm wrong though  ;D

Seriously- it wasn't obvious? Lol.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1356 1357 1358 1359 1360 [1361]   Go Up
« previous next »
 