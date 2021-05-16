No idea if we did bid again/agree a fee for Lavia. Joyce says no, multiple London based journos say yes. No one individual/group is more reliable than the other and it's in both clubs interests to brief their own narrative (arguably more so us) so who knows really.



The point is we wasted weeks on this for him to go elsewhere. If we never valued him at the asking price, why did we spend weeks making iterative bids only to withdraw in the end a few million short of the original asking price? If we did bid the £60m, why did we not do it weeks ago, when we probably would have secured the player. Either way you cut it, we've cocked it up massively and wasted precious time.



The Caicedo approach was clearly opportunistic but the concern with the Lavia approach is it shows that either the people currently running the show are bone idle, or that we just don't have an acceptable alternative target. In previous windows we've been far more decisive - we like a player, we feel they're overpriced, we move on to an alternative. We don't spend weeks making iterative bids for the same player. Now we're going to end up panic buying someone and no doubt get rinsed in the process, and the bizarre persistence with Lavia suggests we don't really like our other possible targets.



There's been hints for like a year now that all is not well behind the scenes at the club in terms of structure and the way we're run, and this is just adding to that picture.