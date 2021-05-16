« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,720
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54000 on: Today at 05:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:41:32 pm
The above from Paul Joyce.

Shitting hell.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,816
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54001 on: Today at 05:50:19 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:41:32 pm
The above from Paul Joyce.

I get we wanted more proven players (like Tchouameni) at the time, but we couldve easily signed him as a young talented option.  Given the age profile of our squad, he wouldve had ample opportunity to break through.  Im choosing to believe that hed have turned us down for more playing time and certainty of playing for the national team by going to Benfica.

No way could we be this negligent when we knew that Ox, Keita, and Milner could all leave after a year and that Thiagos fitness couldnt be relied upon.  This was before Curtis run of games and Bajcetics breakthrough too.  At least those two have helped a lot in terms of exciting potential.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,189
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54002 on: Today at 05:50:23 pm »
I really really feel sorry Klopp. I really do.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54003 on: Today at 05:50:49 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:49:34 pm
Caicedo's fee is 115mil +10mil in add on's with a sell on clause for Brighton. That might be the best negotiation I've ever seen, it might actually eclipse our Coutinho fee. Craziness from Chelsea.

Its not, its 100mill plus 15mill in add ones and a sell on clause. Total package is 115mill.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54004 on: Today at 05:51:26 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:49:58 pm
Honestly, at this point, even though he's potentially as injury-prone as Keita, I'd still take him. When he'll only cost £20m and lowish wages, it's not a huge risk. We need someone now, and I'd rather that than overpaying for 28 year old Paulinha.

Obviously none of this is ideal, or even good.

It is a huge risk though we need a DM who can play we have nothing atm, he is also injured for 4 months would be a pointless buy unless you want him to replace Keita's spot in the sick room
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54005 on: Today at 05:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 05:47:46 pm
yeah lets sign a player who is out for the next 4 months good plan.

Read the other day he's back mid September around international break. Not that I'm arguing he's not injury prone.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,874
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54006 on: Today at 05:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:43:12 pm
The problem is theyll be back in contention after these recent signings.

Their GK was dropped for Jason Steele, Nkunku is out for ages and Nicolas Jackson and Mudryk are vying for the best Milan Baros impersonation. They have holes all over the pitch. The biggest thing going for them is they have no European football
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,172
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54007 on: Today at 05:52:01 pm »
Sign Andre and Manu Kone this week!
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,218
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54008 on: Today at 05:52:13 pm »
Where has the narrative gone that we were done with Lavia north of £45m because we didnt consider him worth that and rated him as a similar level to Bajcetic presently?

The optics around this are awful but this is still salvageable. Theres at least 3 suitable players out there - perhaps more underwhelming but will give us what we need at least in the immediate term. I think if you give them a solid base, Mac and Szobo will be one of the most devastating pairings in the league.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,634
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54009 on: Today at 05:52:21 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:25:06 pm
We get bent over by Palace and pay what they want for Doucoure

The most surreal thing about the last few weeks has been the insane urge displayed by a significant portion of posters to just pay whatever a selling club is asking.

Chelsea are seemingly about to spend a combined £70m more than even a pretty optimistic assessment of the market values of Lavia and Caicedo just 4 months ago. Wages similarly bonkers. Its absolute madness with basically no possible room for upside in player values regardless of how well they play.

Every year academies around the world spew out hundreds of potential midfielders with the right profiles. We, Saints, Brighton, Palace and others demonstrate this clearly enough. Yes Saudi bubbles the market a bit but the way people are going on about the pool of possible recruits being about 3 strong is just bizarre. Not that the club are doing any better based on the bids submitted.

The most damaging thing about this saga isn't that we didn't close the deals for two players who don't exactly look like generational talents to my eyes, it's that we were even in the conversations after Southampton and Brighton showed they were serious with their ludicrous opening positions. Just shows selling clubs we are there for the taking and are fixed on the notion of the perfect puzzle piece, again. Once upon a time we would have found the value in the market and given Klopp time (pre season ) to work his magic. It's like we suddenly have no faith in our scouting or coaching.

Logged

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,002
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54010 on: Today at 05:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 05:42:34 pm
I think they were told that he wanted to go to Chelsea and we probably saved ourselves some embarrasment by "giving" up on it.

Not that I think it is the wrong decision as 60m for Lavia is insanity.
You've absolutely no idea if that's the case, odds are it's not. Us not bidding since last week and moving on to Caicedo probably means we didn't rate Lavia at the price meaning Chelsea have had a free run at him.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54011 on: Today at 05:52:43 pm »

to be honest I was more excited about Lavia -and what he could become.  Hes chosen the money, and i guess our lack of making him feel wanted, and made his decision. 

Who next?  Andre would be good, but is he even a 6?  He is more of an 8 - a replacement for Thiago.  We need a physical monster - but there dont seem to be too many about
Logged

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,645
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54012 on: Today at 05:52:56 pm »
It's not looking good is it. Our 2 main primary targets lost to Chelsea.

If we really wanted Lavia that badly we would have tied up the deal weeks ago. If we actually thought he was worth 50+ we would have paid it.

Logic would say we would have walked away last week knowing we weren't paying the money and moved onto someone else, but if that someone else was Caicedo (which is probably was) then it's looking like we're truly shafted.
Logged
YWNA

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54013 on: Today at 05:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:52:01 pm
Sign Andre and Manu Kone this week!

This should be the plan it wont be though
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,985
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54014 on: Today at 05:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:50:49 pm
Its not, its 100mill plus 15mill in add ones and a sell on clause. Total package is 115mill.

and 8 years and a players option at better than 300k a WEEK 
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone! To the KSA! ffs   

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,970
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54015 on: Today at 05:53:28 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 05:45:39 pm
Sign Tyler Adams. Cheap, only 24 y/o and knows the league.

We can look for the next big thing next year. We need someone to do a job and cover Bajcetic.

Tyler has missed more than a year in the last 4 years, no use at all for us.

This idea that Bajcetic is set to be our main DM seems overly optimistic, he's shown enough to indicate that he's good enough to start for us in the future, but hardly any were as a DM.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,934
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54016 on: Today at 05:53:41 pm »
Perversely, i am quite encouraged we didnt bid for Lavia.
Logged

Online K-Lo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 70
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54017 on: Today at 05:53:48 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 05:41:03 pm
I admire optimism mate but come off it. This place in the team needed filling weeks ago, it was obvious to everyone that a holding midfielder was badly required even before we decided to let Fabinho and Henderson go. Even if we do sign a player or two between now and the end of the transfer window we have wasted weeks where work on the training ground could've been done. In the process we've been rejected more times than a teenager on his first night out, dicked about not willing to pay 50 million for Lavia, throwing 60 at him only to get gazzumped by the same team we entered a dick swinging contest with a few days ago for Caceido, which we also lost.

It is embarrasing. Not for anyone on here personally, but for our club. Clearly we don't have a clue what we are doing in the transfer market, our reputation for being smart and ahead of the game in the market is dead and buried, our status as a top destination seems to be out the window as well. We've absolutely fucked this transfer window, there's no defending it.


But come on, a little bit of context to be fair. Chelsea have just completely blown up the market. It is extremely difficult to operate now. Even if you match or beat their fee they win by offering 8 year contracts.  We're in  a real whole but Chelsea have caused havoc.
Logged

Online redmark

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,188
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54018 on: Today at 05:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:31:45 pm
We dont normally stall on deals despite the doom in here.

If we want it done then its done.
We'll never know for sure whether we'd already walked away from Lavia by today, or we've been waiting on an indication of who he'd choose. Anyone on this forum can have their own view on any given player, what they're worth and who they'd prefer - and therefore not be bothered at the outcome of this or that attempted signing. But the fact that the two DMs we've actually made bids for in the last couple of weeks have both preferred Chelsea is not a ringing endorsement for our recruitment process. Sure, 'embarassing' suggests some people are more bothered by the piss taking on twitter (though that demographic probably includes quite a few footballers, ours and potential signings).

No idea where we go from here. Go quiet for a week, or panic bid for Doucoure/Palinha. Whoever it is, lets hope they don't mind being a very clear, public 3rd choice (at best).
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54019 on: Today at 05:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:41:11 pm
We have signed two outstanding footballers.

We have money and one of the worlds best Managers.

We do still have Klopp but for how long ???

He might think he has done all he can nobody knows what will happen.

We have two weeks to get a few in.
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,788
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54020 on: Today at 05:54:10 pm »
Not sure why people are giving lavia shit or saying its the wrong move for him.

He will probably be first choice (if he is that good), will be getting a shit load more money, longer contract etc

Basically us pretending to be a small skint club has yet again fucked us over.

That being said, no way he is worth 60 million.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,186
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54021 on: Today at 05:54:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:47:49 pm
Why?  We walked away from this a week ago as they wanted too much money!!
We walked away to beat Chelsea to Caicedo. Failed to do that. Came back in to find out he wants to go to Chelsea instead of us. Walked away again.

This is a position we should've started to think about filling 2 years ago but decided to wait on Bellingham, and then decided there was nobody else other than Tchouameni who could do the job. So we did nothing. Then we had an absolute shambles of a season where our number 6 options were clearly fucked. We then let our only 2 sixes go, the season has started and we still have no replacement in our squad and we are still getting turned down left, right and centre.

We are a complete mess, there's no question about it.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,343
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54022 on: Today at 05:54:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:53:41 pm
Perversely, i am quite encouraged we didnt bid for Lavia.

It made no sense.

People losing their heads earlier like hes the only option.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,087
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54023 on: Today at 05:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:52:56 pm
It's not looking good is it. Our 2 main primary targets lost to Chelsea.

If we really wanted Lavia that badly we would have tied up the deal weeks ago. If we actually thought he was worth 50+ we would have paid it.

Logic would say we would have walked away last week knowing we weren't paying the money and moved onto someone else, but if that someone else was Caicedo (which is probably was) then it's looking like we're truly shafted.
Three essentially as we were interested in Enzo too. Boehly is playing football manager, Enzo, Caciedo and Lavia as a 3 will be ridiculous.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54024 on: Today at 05:54:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:53:41 pm
Perversely, i am quite encouraged we didnt bid for Lavia.

I'm the same. I'm glad it come out we didn't bid again. We stuck to our guns about his value
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,172
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54025 on: Today at 05:55:11 pm »
Oh and get a permanent Sporting Director for fucks sakes!
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,788
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54026 on: Today at 05:55:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:53:41 pm
Perversely, i am quite encouraged we didnt bid for Lavia.
same, guy obviously has heaps of talent. But we dont need talent right now, we need a proven player that can make a similar impact to what VVD had. That will require some experience. Not 25 games experience
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,432
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54027 on: Today at 05:55:42 pm »
If the Enzo Fernandez bit is true it's just sobering. It's not a transfer we'd have made even when things were going well but in terms of scouting it's just poor, he was the most exciting young player on his entire continent and one they no doubt thought we'll compete for when he costs four times as much. Then the market changes and he goes for eight times the original price and we're left in this state.

Remarkable that Fabinho was sold considering all this.

Moneyball and mingebags as someone put it yesterday.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,320
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54028 on: Today at 05:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:54:31 pm
It made no sense.

People losing their heads earlier like hes the only option.
The annoying bit is how much time we wasted
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,056
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54029 on: Today at 05:55:52 pm »
Chelsea got absolutely bent over by Brighton and Southampton. £170+ million for two defensive midfielders with about 70 league games under their belt, combined. Just insane stuff.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54030 on: Today at 05:55:54 pm »

Was the £60m bid Bollox? Chelsea have agreed 50 + add-ons
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,624
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54031 on: Today at 05:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:41:32 pm
The above from Paul Joyce.

Wonder who declined him?
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54032 on: Today at 05:56:09 pm »
No idea if we did bid again/agree a fee for Lavia. Joyce says no, multiple London based journos say yes. No one individual/group is more reliable than the other and it's in both clubs interests to brief their own narrative (arguably more so us) so who knows really.

The point is we wasted weeks on this for him to go elsewhere. If we never valued him at the asking price, why did we spend weeks making iterative bids only to withdraw in the end a few million short of the original asking price? If we did bid the £60m, why did we not do it weeks ago, when we probably would have secured the player. Either way you cut it, we've cocked it up massively and wasted precious time.

The Caicedo approach was clearly opportunistic but the concern with the Lavia approach is it shows that either the people currently running the show are bone idle, or that we just don't have an acceptable alternative target. In previous windows we've been far more decisive - we like a player, we feel they're overpriced, we move on to an alternative. We don't spend weeks making iterative bids for the same player. Now we're going to end up panic buying someone and no doubt get rinsed in the process, and the bizarre persistence with Lavia suggests we don't really like our other possible targets.

There's been hints for like a year now that all is not well behind the scenes at the club in terms of structure and the way we're run, and this is just adding to that picture.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,172
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54033 on: Today at 05:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:54:04 pm
We do still have Klopp but for how long ???

He might think he has done all he can nobody knows what will happen.

We have two weeks to get a few in.

You should actually listen to what Klopp said. He is motivated to start again.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54034 on: Today at 05:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:53:28 pm
Tyler has missed more than a year in the last 4 years, no use at all for us.

This idea that Bajcetic is set to be our main DM seems overly optimistic, he's shown enough to indicate that he's good enough to start for us in the future, but hardly any were as a DM.

This is what I have been saying, because he is "our" player we rate him alot higher than he is, he needs time and he is not a DM
Logged

Online medley

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
  • Garrincha
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54035 on: Today at 05:56:31 pm »
How old is Mascherano now? Bring him in, bring him in!

39 is the new 29!
Logged
Quote from: Bucke on January  7, 2008, 10:03:47 pm
My mate is Sarah Harding's cousin from girls aloud, he looks a fair but like her which is a bit weird when i'm cracking one off over MTV like

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,671
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54036 on: Today at 05:57:03 pm »
Only worrying thing is that I have zero trust in our scouting to deliver a good player. We have been bidding for the most obvious names for ages now.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,343
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54037 on: Today at 05:57:03 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:55:50 pm
The annoying bit is how much time we wasted

That is the most frustrating part.

We have always been quick to move on from targets so hopefully we will sort that this week.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,655
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54038 on: Today at 05:57:16 pm »
It's strange situation we can only take care of our own business. Nobody can say that this has been a controlled and methodical last 6 weeks from us since we knew Fab was off.

Only hope is that we gave up on Lavia last week and had already moved on hence Caicedo and that we already have plans b and c in the works. If not, we're in deep trouble, not so much for the team and the squad but our future transfer dealings.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #54039 on: Today at 05:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:56:20 pm
You should actually listen to what Klopp said. He is motivated to start again.

I heard him you shoild respect others opinions as you arent the oracle
Logged
