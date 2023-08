Tell me more about this Andre lad other than a Brazilian based international who allegedly is available for £40m



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_K3axFPKpY



Great watch. Rodri is incredible.

Anfield Wrap done similar in June & Neil came up with Szbolozslai who looked ideal.



- Lavia doesnt show up great as many have mentioned here all potential

- Palhinha poor in possesion. Brillant defensively. Huge cost rules him out.

- Thiago still brillant. Beaten too much 1v1 though

- Jones shows up very well. Never loses the ball. Weak aerially. Very good defending 1v1

- Tyler Adams - Elite defensively. Ok on the ball. Excellent in the air at 5"10

- Bissouma vs Caicedo at Brighton. Caicedo stronger aerially. But very similar statistics for them

- Alvarez passing poor. CL numbers are not great.

-Haidara - Poor in the air. Decent ball playing & defensive numbers in CL but not a standout.

- Kone - Average defensively,Poor in the air. Ok on the ball

- Goretzka - Good defensively- Not great passing numbers

- Kimmich - Elite except for in the air. Too much money most likely

-Gravenberch - Lose the ball- Pressure regain poor. Shows up well

- Koopmeiners - Below average not a good signing at all

- NDombele - Suprisingly incredible defending 1v1. Rest looks ok not a standout.

- Thuram - Very low in defensive numbers. Probably due to position.

- Sangare - Average passing. Excellent defensivelly but it is in the Dutch league

- Amrabat- Excellent passing. Looks all round a very solid player

- Florentino Luis - Looks the ideal target. Brillant defending 1v1.Standout target. Soem mentions he is slow but excellent defending 1v1

- Trindade- Incredible on the ball. Defending 1v1. Not a counter presser excellent tackling as well.





I've wanted us to replace Fabinho but, now he's leaving, it brings more into focus that we need a DM who can slot in from day one. We already have a DM project in Bajcetic, who looks a top talent. So I personally don't think another project DM makes much sense. Henderson, if he ends up staying, is not a good enough option, even temporarily (few months), at DM.



Some of those players you've listed I know by name only, so thanks for the summary. Who could come in and be our DM from the off?



The one closest to the 'plug & play' option is Caicedo. Knows the league, Brighton play a not dissimilar style to us, an absolute beast of a player with speed to cover ground/space quickly. We know Jurgen likes him and the club has enquired about him previously. My fear is that he himself is now closed off to any club but Chelsea as they're so far down the line with him (but that may be some exaggeration from the Chelsea-loving London media). Undoubtedly going to cost north of £80m.



Tchouameni would be great - quality on the ball, super engine, intelligent reading of the game - but he's repeatedly said he doesn't want to leave RM and instead intends to fight for his place. I think RM would need to literally show him the door and tell him he has absolutely no future there, but I doubt they'd consider that and are happy to have such a quality player to step in as and when required. The question mark comes with if they need to raise funds to sign Mbappe, but would they actually need to sell?



Kimmich again a top quality player, but would cost a fortune (fee & wages), he probably doesn't want to leave BM, and is 28

Edit - 28 would actually be the perfect age, as he himself would be within his peak years and could guide Bajcetic through his development, with Bajcetic gradually replacing him as Kimmich's minutes were phased lower over the next 3-4 seasons. But FSG won't sign off a huge fee for a 28 year old we'd have little chance of recovering a portion of on resale.



Kone hasn't shown enough to be a dominant DM in the PL in my opinion.



Thuram doesn't profile at all as a DM. May be able to be moulded into a DM, but that would take time - months at least - which we don't have.



Lavia has a season as DM in the PL and not looked out of place. Obviously only 19 and far from the finished article so a lot of scope for developing/improving. Could he step in from game 1 and be able to sustain it (perhaps interchanging with Bajcetic through the season)? I've got doubts.



Luis seems a good shout. Tough-tackling and pretty quick. Does look a bit raw in possession (already 23), like he's on the verge of the ball getting away from him sometimes. If Benfica are wanting a fee close to Caicedo money, then we shouldn't be interested (may as well go for Caicedo); if close to £40m, then could be a decent option.



Sangare in the mould of Caicedo and Luis in terms of attributes and playing style, but question marks over his actual quality (tough to judge in the Dutch league). At the low-end of costs, if reports to be believed.



Trindade looks, on the clips I've seen, ridiculously good. Looks to have possibly the highest potential out of all this list - especially on the ball but his tackling seems top, too - and could be one of those stellar signings. Huge risk, though, as he'd be coming from the Brazlian league (some of the defending on those clips was laughable), and may turn out to be unsuited to PL football. Would need time to adapt. Several top European clubs shadowing him, though.



From last month...I have a feeling we'll end up with Sangare. Reported his release clause is £32m; Forest bid below that for him earlier in the summer, which was rejected. Former teammate of Gakpo (who could give an inside track on him). Tall, with decent-but-not-spectacular stats in a lower-quality league. He'd be a steady-eddie type that could do a job at a decent-but-nothing-special level. Very underwhelming but 'safe' option. He's 25, so wouldn't necessarily block the progression of Bajcetic (assuming we still view his future as a DM)