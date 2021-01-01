How much would Palace charge for Doucoure? Quoted £70m BEFORE us and Chelsea started throwing around mad cash for Caicedo and Lavia. If we've shown anything this window, it's that we're not very good at negotiating price down, so probably a no-go - we might have the cash, but I doubt we'd be willing to part with that sort of money for a player who hasn't really stood out.



Sounds like the only other plausible options currently on the table are:



Andre - $40m release clause? You'd wonder about his ability to instantly adapt to this league, but this is surely a deal we could actually do given the release clause - no negotiating required.



Florentino Luis - release clause, but an enormous one (c. £100m). Again, we may have the money, but he's not worth anywhere near that. Benfica's willingness to discuss a sensible fee might have been dented by watching the last few weeks play out, but Benfica are also on a 50m net spend for the summer which feels a lot for a Portuguese club? I'm not moved by this one, as I think he looks like a poor man's Fabinho when I think we need greater athleticism from our next #6.



Youssuf Fofana - know next to nothing about him, by all accounts not a natural DM. From a quick look at some videos he's another who doesn't look the quickest, though he's an absolute unit.



Is that pretty much the list we're working from? Slim pickings really, and no obvious standout candidate.

