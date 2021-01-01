« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53440 on: Today at 02:47:14 pm
If Lavia goes to Chelsea, hes risk in three years time to; have seen Pochettino sacked, his replacement sacked, Chelsea to have bought 67 new players, 17 in his position, finally punished by UEFA/PL, seen his chances be slim, started 5% of the games, about to be loaned out/or sold.

Yeah Im not mad
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53441 on: Today at 02:47:22 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:46:15 pm
Nick isn't that the way we would have all have wanted us to do business though ?  If we see an opportunity for a better player we go for it. Maybe he might be pissed off but that's just a reflection of where both players are at at this moment. He can't really claim to be on Caicedo's level, yet, and we want to be winning the big ones.

It is but you then move onto someone else and dont go back in for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53442 on: Today at 02:47:50 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:37:00 pm
Amongst the pages of deleted posts, Ian Doyle has denied any knowledge that we've returned with a bid and the club think he's going to Chelsea regardless.

I have missed stuff - So for any other public sector workers on a 3 hour lunch

Rumours we had a £60M bid accepted for Lavia,
RAWK outrage that were paying £60m for a 19 yo
rumour rubbished by Ian Doyle
Rumours he prefers Chelsea resulting in
RAWK outrage were actually not paying £60M for a 19 yo

Plus some stuff about FSG and FFP


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53443 on: Today at 02:48:08 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:36:32 pm
Is it just me or are we just clowns at this point? You dont bid for Caicedo if you think Lavia is good enough to play now and yet in the end were going to pay even more? The decision making process has been extremely poor. The Mac Allister and Szobo deals are basically one offs at this point.


It may be you, who knows



Quote from: Aeon on Today at 02:39:45 pm
If the club is getting rejected again, then questions about the recruitment process and team should be asked.


Liverpool Football Club,
Anfield Road,
Liverpool,
L4 0TH, England.
Telephone: UK 0151 264 2500.


Let us know how you go on
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53444 on: Today at 02:48:33 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:45:54 pm
Honestly when I saw the pictures of Linda marching through Chelsea in striking red I thought it was a done deal.

Are they signing Linda Caicedo too?

I mean she's out the World Cup now but very impressive against England.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53445 on: Today at 02:48:53 pm
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 02:38:09 pm
Lavia is a thick c*nt if he wants to choose to be 2nd string at Chelsea over being Liverpool's starting no.6.

Another bullet dodged.
Can you blame him though, they've probably offered him double what we did on a 9 year contract. On top of us not wanting to pay an extra 5m quid for him only to then bid 110m for Caicedo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53446 on: Today at 02:49:01 pm
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 02:39:45 pm
If the club is getting rejected again, then questions about the recruitment process and team should be asked.
If we were rejected - an "if" atm, I fully expect us to pull out of the deal, asap.

So far, that hasn't been the case so I remain.



"Dear Liverpool Football Club, and Mr. Klopp,

I write to you on this most darkest of days..."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53447 on: Today at 02:49:22 pm
Quote from: plura on Today at 02:47:14 pm
If Lavia goes to Chelsea, hes risk in three years time to; have seen Pochettino sacked, his replacement sacked, Chelsea to have bought 67 new players, 17 in his position, finally punished by UEFA/PL, seen his chances be slim, started 5% of the games, about to be loaned out/or sold.

Yeah Im not mad


3 years, 3 months more like, I have no idea who plays for Chelsea anymore except I remember a player called Raheem Sterling
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53448 on: Today at 02:49:25 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:48:33 pm
Are they signing Linda Caicedo too?

I mean she's out the World Cup now but very impressive against England.

Im surprised weve not been linked, desperate fc apparently ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53449 on: Today at 02:49:31 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:42:34 pm
Seems another Lavia situation where we may not deem him worth the asking price.

I think 40m euros is cheap, especially in this market but we surely would have just paid it by now if we deemed it a worthy risk

Hope we aren't at that 'ahh no one left's worth it so let's cope with what we have and reassess next summer' stage.There sure will be new fires to put out by then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53450 on: Today at 02:51:10 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:47:22 pm
It is but you then move onto someone else and dont go back in for him.

But what if lets say for arguements sake Kloppo wanted Caicedo first then Lavia second. He thought Caicedo to Chelsea was done so we went for Lavia. Then there's a door ajar on the Caicedo deal and we go for it. We lost, fair enough. I don't see an issue moving back to your number 2 target. And it's not like Chelsea haven't tried for Lavia before too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53451 on: Today at 02:51:14 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:47:50 pm
I have missed stuff - So for any other public sector workers on a 3 hour lunch

Rumours we had a £60M bid accepted for Lavia,
RAWK outrage that were paying £60m for a 19 yo
rumour rubbished by Ian Doyle
Rumours he prefers Chelsea resulting in
RAWK outrage were actually not paying £60M for a 19 yo

Plus some stuff about FSG and FFP

I never actually said I took a 3 hour lunch. I said I took lunch and came back to 3 hours worth of posts being deleted. I was only on lunch for 90 minutes  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53452 on: Today at 02:52:35 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:49:31 pm
Hope we aren't at that 'ahh no one left's worth it so let's cope with what we have and reassess next summer' stage.There sure will be new fires to put out by then.


Chelsea have tabled a £200m bid for ahh noonesleftsworthit but are looking around for who he plays for
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53453 on: Today at 02:53:14 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:43:51 pm
If Lavia chooses Chelsea I think will be several days before we hear anything else. But I hope we don't panic buy someone average like Sangare.

I'm not overly fussed about Caicedo, Lavia would be nice but overpriced (although personally I'm just swapping the fees for him and Mac over) the only thing that bothers me is if we start losing players over and over to other teams, you can take a Barca or Madrid because of the lure but if we're losing out to shit like Chelsea, Newcastle and City, we're gonna have big big problem after a few windows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53454 on: Today at 02:54:00 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:51:14 pm
I never actually said I took a 3 hour lunch. I said I took lunch and came back to 3 hours worth of posts being deleted. I was only on lunch for 90 minutes  :P


Too late, I have told your boss, they will be coming for you in 10 minutes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53455 on: Today at 02:54:18 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:51:14 pm
I never actually said I took a 3 hour lunch. I said I took lunch and came back to 3 hours worth of posts being deleted. I was only on lunch for 90 minutes  :P

Well not everyone is as dedicated  to their profession as you

Only 90, you must still be starving
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53456 on: Today at 02:54:36 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:53:14 pm
I'm not overly fussed about Caicedo, Lavia would be nice but overpriced (although personally I'm just swapping the fees for him and Mac over) the only thing that bothers me is if we start losing players over and over to other teams, you can take a Barca or Madrid because of the lure but if we're losing out to shit like Chelsea, Newcastle and City, we're gonna have big big problem after a few windows.

I think FSG will want out soon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53457 on: Today at 02:54:56 pm
How much would Palace charge for Doucoure? Quoted £70m BEFORE us and Chelsea started throwing around mad cash for Caicedo and Lavia. If we've shown anything this window, it's that we're not very good at negotiating price down, so probably a no-go - we might have the cash, but I doubt we'd be willing to part with that sort of money for a player who hasn't really stood out.

Sounds like the only other plausible options currently on the table are:

Andre - $40m release clause? You'd wonder about his ability to instantly adapt to this league, but this is surely a deal we could actually do given the release clause - no negotiating required.

Florentino Luis - release clause, but an enormous one (c. £100m). Again, we may have the money, but he's not worth anywhere near that. Benfica's willingness to discuss a sensible fee might have been dented by watching the last few weeks play out, but Benfica are also on a 50m net spend for the summer which feels a lot for a Portuguese club? I'm not moved by this one, as I think he looks like a poor man's Fabinho when I think we need greater athleticism from our next #6.

Youssuf Fofana - know next to nothing about him, by all accounts not a natural DM. From a quick look at some videos he's another who doesn't look the quickest, though he's an absolute unit.

Is that pretty much the list we're working from? Slim pickings really, and no obvious standout candidate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53458 on: Today at 02:55:02 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:54:00 pm

Too late, I have told your boss, they will be coming for you in 10 minutes

Barney clearly works on the ARE expansion with his 90min lunches.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53459 on: Today at 02:55:03 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:41:25 pm
Ian Doyle.

Who also denies knowledge of a bid even. So from his knowledge it is less Lavia rejects us and more we expect Lavia to go to Chelsea, because we haven't bid
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53460 on: Today at 02:55:34 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:49:01 pm
If we were rejected - an "if" atm, I fully expect us to pull out of the deal, asap.

So far, that hasn't been the case so I remain.



"Dear Liverpool Football Club, and Mr. Klopp,

I write to you on this most darkest of days..."

I was just suggesting, that before  Liverpool makes its interest to sign a player official, there should be some sort of understanding if the player is committed in moving. I can understanding having an odd case once in a while, but twice in the space of 1 day, well, that is a bit damaging for the club's reputation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53461 on: Today at 02:55:53 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:54:36 pm
I think FSG will want out soon.

Yeah I think so too, kinda good, kinda bad, could be great, could be PSG's owners now they appear to be winding up in France
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53462 on: Today at 02:56:38 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:52:35 pm

Chelsea have tabled a £200m bid for ahh noonesleftsworthit but are looking around for who he plays for

I was just on doing an Anagram thing there for a quiz and I banged that in - the word  "noonesleftsworthit" 
Turns out he plays for fishnet looters town
Think they're in Grimsby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53463 on: Today at 02:56:45 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:47:50 pm
I have missed stuff - So for any other public sector workers on a 3 hour lunch

RAWK outraged we're upping our bid with a million every time, and not paying the 50m asking price..
Rumours we had a £60M bid accepted for Lavia,
RAWK outrage that were paying £60m for a 19 yo
rumour rubbished by Ian Doyle
Rumours he prefers Chelsea resulting in
RAWK outrage were actually not paying £60M for a 19 yo

Plus some stuff about FSG and FFP



You missed the higlighted part....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53464 on: Today at 02:56:56 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:55:02 pm
Barney clearly works on the ARE expansion with his 90min lunches.

Definition of a lunch hour, including bonus time (I still suspect some are on 3 hours)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53465 on: Today at 02:57:01 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:55:03 pm
Who also denies knowledge of a bid even. So from his knowledge it is less Lavia rejects us and more we expect Lavia to go to Chelsea, because we haven't bid

Yeah.

No one reliable has said we have bid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53466 on: Today at 02:57:02 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 02:54:56 pm
How much would Palace charge for Doucoure? Quoted £70m BEFORE us and Chelsea started throwing around mad cash for Caicedo and Lavia. If we've shown anything this window, it's that we're not very good at negotiating price down, so probably a no-go - we might have the cash, but I doubt we'd be willing to part with that sort of money for a player who hasn't really stood out.

Sounds like the only other plausible options currently on the table are:

Andre - $40m release clause? You'd wonder about his ability to instantly adapt to this league, but this is surely a deal we could actually do given the release clause - no negotiating required.

Florentino Luis - release clause, but an enormous one (c. £100m). Again, we may have the money, but he's not worth anywhere near that. Benfica's willingness to discuss a sensible fee might have been dented by watching the last few weeks play out, but Benfica are also on a 50m net spend for the summer which feels a lot for a Portuguese club? I'm not moved by this one, as I think he looks like a poor man's Fabinho when I think we need greater athleticism from our next #6.

Youssuf Fofana - know next to nothing about him, by all accounts not a natural DM. From a quick look at some videos he's another who doesn't look the quickest, though he's an absolute unit.

Is that pretty much the list we're working from? Slim pickings really, and no obvious standout candidate.

Adams, Sangare, Gravenberch.
