Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53840 on: Today at 01:01:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:59:49 pm
So why are you blaming the transfer team now. Dont blame them then but blame these lot now. Are you not just shifting the goal posts?

At least it looked like we had a plan before with the previous guys. Last summer was a shit show. But the main guy Edwards had gone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53841 on: Today at 01:01:30 pm »
I will forever hate the Caicedo saga for the simple fact that my YouTube is now recommending me Tap In videos. Caicedo has fucked with my algorithm and now I have that dickheads smug face popping up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53842 on: Today at 01:01:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:55:47 pm
Can't believe we signed off on the Fab deal without a replacement already sorted.
Mac Allister by no means looked a natural 6 but he did a better job yesterday that Fabinho was managing against worse midfields/attacks lsat season.

I feel zero worry/regret about Fabinho's absence from the squad. We'll get a proper replacement for him, but Bajcetic and Mac Allister are both already better. Salah doesn't get the ball to make the assist yesterday if Fabinho was in the team
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53843 on: Today at 01:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:01:30 pm
I will forever hate the Caicedo saga for the simple fact that my YouTube is now recommending me Tap In videos. Caicedo has fucked with my algorithm and now I have that dickheads smug face popping up

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53844 on: Today at 01:03:03 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:55:47 pm
Can't believe we signed off on the Fab deal without a replacement already sorted.

You'd think the recruitment department would have list of players they've identified fof Fab, Hendo, Alisson, Matip, Salah, Robertson etc. Everybody getting into their late 20's early 30's.

Isn't that what they do. Surely they don't just sit round until Klopp walks in and says we need a DM and THEN they start looking.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53845 on: Today at 01:05:37 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:03:03 pm
You'd think the recruitment department would have list of players they've identified fof Fab, Hendo, Alisson, Matip, Salah, Robertson etc. Everybody getting into their late 20's early 30's.

Isn't that what they do. Surely they don't just sit round until Klopp walks in and says we need a DM and THEN they start looking.

This presumes there is a high functioning recruitment team right now. I am not sure there is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53846 on: Today at 01:05:50 pm »
Embarrassing for the club and sums up the last few windows, forwards excepting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53847 on: Today at 01:06:48 pm »
If we had agreed a fee, why haven't we heard anything about a medical? Also the liverpool journalists are quiet on this. Gut feeling is he wants Chelsea now and waiting for them to up the bid. Really hope I am wrong though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53848 on: Today at 01:07:25 pm »
source-wise, has anything developed since the belgian guy close to Lavia's camp (Sacha something) reported that Lavia prefers LFC this morning?

Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 01:06:48 pm
If we had agreed a fee, why haven't we heard anything about a medical? Also the liverpool journalists are quiet on this. Gut feeling is he wants Chelsea now and waiting for them to up the bid. Really hope I am wrong though.
i woulnd't read too much one way or the other. could be that its all in hand, but after caicedo stuff the club want to be a bit quieter before i's are dotted and t's are crossed. or it could be that it's not progressed yet.

no way to know until we know
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53849 on: Today at 01:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 01:06:48 pm
If we had agreed a fee, why haven't we heard anything about a medical? Also the liverpool journalists are quiet on this. Gut feeling is he wants Chelsea now and waiting for them to up the bid. Really hope I am wrong though.

No one really knows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53850 on: Today at 01:07:45 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:22:13 pm
Hush now!

There's loads more wallowing in misery to go yet.

Don't spoil it for them.  ;D

Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:19:54 pm
There's plenty on here talking like we've been trying to find a DM for years and have failed miserably when the reality is that no one saw Saudi coming in and buying both Hendo and Fab, which happened 2-3 weeks ago.

We had been doing good business this summer otherwise.
Sorry but no.

We needed DMs before Saudi took them two. Thats well known. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53851 on: Today at 01:08:06 pm »
From Teamtalk....

Signing a defender remains on the agenda for Liverpool this summer and a report has reiterated that Goncalo Inacio is a target they could bid for.

The priority right now for Liverpool is to sign a defensive midfielder after they began the season without a replacement for Fabinho. However, adding to their backline is also something they might want to address.

Their starters against Chelsea on Sunday for their Premier League opener were Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. Backup options Joe Gomez and Joel Matip were unused substitutes, while Leeds United target Nat Phillips was out of the squad altogether.

Matip is into the final year of his contract and, like new club captain Van Dijk, is above the age of 30. Therefore, there could be room for a long-term successor to arrive in defence.

And according to Football Insider, Liverpool are expected to make a move for a defender before the transfer window closes.

The top target that gets a reference in the report is Inacio, who plays for Sporting CP. The 21-year-old made 52 appearances for his club last season and earned his first two senior caps for Portugal earlier this year.

Although he is still under contract in Lisbon until 2026, there is reportedly a release clause worth around £39m in his contract. If Liverpool put that money on the table, Sporting cannot say no.

In theory, Inacio could reject Liverpool still, but his feelings on the potential transfer are not yet known. Likewise, whether Liverpool intend to meet his exit clause or use a different negotiating tactic remains to be seen.

They have turned to the Portuguese market in recent years for the additions of attackers Luis Diaz from Porto and Darwin Nunez from Benfica. The only Portuguese player in their squad at present is fellow forward, Diogo Jota.

Inacio could have a chance to join his compatriot if Liverpool firm up their interest in him. One factor worth mentioning is that he is a left-footed defender, which is a profile of player Liverpool do not have in the centre of their backline.

Indeed, Van Dijk is usually stationed to the left of their centre-back pairing, but he is right-footed. Thus, Inacio could provide further balance to the department.

He would be the first left-footed centre-half to appear for Liverpool since Ragnar Klavan in the 2017-18 season, since Ben Davies never played after joining from Preston North End in 2021.

Liverpool may have some alternative targets up their sleeve in case a deal for Inacio does not come off. But he seems to be their preferred candidate if they decide to add another defender to their squad in the next couple of weeks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53852 on: Today at 01:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 01:06:48 pm
If we had agreed a fee, why haven't we heard anything about a medical? Also the liverpool journalists are quiet on this. Gut feeling is he wants Chelsea now and waiting for them to up the bid. Really hope I am wrong though.

I'm not even 100% sure we agreed a few or put a bid in. The lack of any information on this from either side (Soton or Liverpool) is fucking off for that.

The sources saying fee agreed are the ones who said Caicedo fee agreed for 3 days before it actually was agree

So I honestly have no fucking idea
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53853 on: Today at 01:09:28 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:03:03 pm
You'd think the recruitment department would have list of players they've identified fof Fab, Hendo, Alisson, Matip, Salah, Robertson etc. Everybody getting into their late 20's early 30's.

Isn't that what they do. Surely they don't just sit round until Klopp walks in and says we need a DM and THEN they start looking.
They had - it was Lavia. The mistake was delaying on Lavia thinking we needed someone 'more ready' once Fabinho had left. Its not like Fabinho had 3-4 years left at the top level; if Lavia was good enough to deputise, we should still have prioritised that signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53854 on: Today at 01:10:40 pm »
Doucoure would be a much better buy than Palhinha
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53855 on: Today at 01:12:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:10:40 pm
Doucoure would be a much better buy than Palhinha

Leaving it very late
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53856 on: Today at 01:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:07:28 pm
No one really knows.


Because of actual football and the fact that weekends are worse than weekdays for shit posting I left it a while but little has changed really except



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53857 on: Today at 01:14:14 pm »
Should just rename the thread - "CHELSEA TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53858 on: Today at 01:14:22 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:43:28 pm
Whats William Carvalho up to?

Chilling at Betis still i see,was personally really wanting us to sign him about 7-8 years ago.
Still like his technical kind of 'quarterback' big man style albeit of course he's a really slow player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53859 on: Today at 01:17:07 pm »
If we're desperate and there is a question over Lavia's choice now, we might as well go ahead and spend 40m on Andre and get this over with.

Get back to signing a backup next season, when we've had him for a season and Bajtetic has had additional minutes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53860 on: Today at 01:17:17 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:48:11 pm
So weve agreed a deal with Southampton but nothing from our journos. Nothing on personal terms being agreed either. I do think hell end up at Chelsea.

Let's face it we're never going to come out and say we've made a bid if it looks like we're going to be rejected by another player after making a bid, all within a matter of days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53861 on: Today at 01:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:12:17 pm
Leaving it very late

No chance Palace sell now unless it's towards £100m

We can't simply wait for Lavia now. We need to try elsewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53862 on: Today at 01:17:53 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:17:07 pm
If we're desperate and there is a question over Lavia's choice now, we might as well go ahead and spend 40m on Andre and get this over with.

Get back to signing a backup next season, when we've had him for a season and Bajtetic has had additional minutes.

We are clearly desperate.

But this may be happening in background.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53863 on: Today at 01:18:55 pm »
Someone explain the following to me

Why have we agreed a fee if Lavia wants Chelsea?

Why are our journos so quiet on this?

If not Lavia then who do we get?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53864 on: Today at 01:19:02 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:17:17 pm
Let's face it we're never going to come out and say we've made a bid if it looks like we're going to be rejected by another player after making a bid, all within a matter of days.

Thats how I see it as well or the flip side is we dont want to say anything until everything is agreed with the player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53865 on: Today at 01:19:37 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:17:24 pm
No chance Palace sell now unless it's towards £100m

Realistically we might now have to wait for the last 2 hours of the transfer window for teams to start reducing their asking price. Can't reject good bids with no time for counters but right now any team should reject our bids knowing we'll have to come back in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53866 on: Today at 01:20:20 pm »
Thanks Aldo1988 above for the Inacio article. The source is obviously not good but i had wondered why no-one seemed to be mentioning this player in the mainstream press given what we need, the alleged release clause, and his age profile.

I had just assumed that he was either; looked at and dismissed by us as not good enough, informed various clubs that he was staying in Portugal this year, or has an agreement to go somewhere else.

Given the age, the position, and provided the release clause isn't bollocks, we'd be crazy not to be looking at this.

Re: Lavia - if we miss out we only have ourselves to blame. Caicedo and his agent IMO acted poorly and deceptively but Lavia would be well within his rights to ask us what the hell we thought we were doing and why he is clearly our second place trophy?

Maybe he will overlook it but it doesn't exactly foster a good beginning to the relationship and, if he does progress like we hope and Madrid/Barca/City come knocking in 2-3 years, it won't exactly inspire loyalty in the lad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53867 on: Today at 01:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:14:22 pm
Chilling at Betis still i see,was personally really wanting us to sign him about 7-8 years ago.
Still like his technical kind of 'quarterback' big man style albeit of course he's a really slow player.

Him & Pepe will still be at the next World Cup. Double swoop?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53868 on: Today at 01:20:38 pm »
Have a feeling we'll end up with Tyler Adam's and call it a day.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53869 on: Today at 01:21:21 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:18:55 pm
Someone explain the following to me

Why have we agreed a fee if Lavia wants Chelsea?

Why are our journos so quiet on this?

If not Lavia then who do we get?
Reports last week, even when Chelsea bid for Lavia, were that he preferred us. The only possible change to that would be either that Chelsea are offering huge money, or we've pissed him off by flirting with Caicedo and going cold on him. But we don't really know what's happening.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53870 on: Today at 01:21:26 pm »
Very silent from the Liverpool-connected journos regarding the Lavia deal today, all the info seems to be coming from down the capital.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53871 on: Today at 01:21:48 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:18:55 pm
Someone explain the following to me

Why have we agreed a fee if Lavia wants Chelsea?

Why are our journos so quiet on this?

If not Lavia then who do we get?



No one knows the answer to first two.

Re the third point, theres plenty of discussions on here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53872 on: Today at 01:21:57 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:20:38 pm
Have a feeling we'll end up with Tyler Adam's and call it a day.

Aside from the various comments about his injury record - which I think it was John argued wasn`t actually that bad - what's he like as a player ?  I have only seen him play a few times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53873 on: Today at 01:22:02 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:18:55 pm
Someone explain the following to me

Why have we agreed a fee if Lavia wants Chelsea? - Not a clue, don't even know if we agreed a fee or not

Why are our journos so quiet on this? - Part of the reason why I don't even know if we agreed a few

If not Lavia then who do we get? - It frighteningly feels more like no one of not Lavia, but honestly fuck knows with this. Is Pep has as much power as he does, maybe someone like Koopmeniers despite him being too slow for Serie A
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53874 on: Today at 01:22:03 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:18:55 pm
Someone explain the following to me

Why have we agreed a fee if Lavia wants Chelsea?

Why are our journos so quiet on this?

If not Lavia then who do we get?



Its what we do  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53875 on: Today at 01:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:21:57 pm
Aside from the various comments about his injury record - which I think it was John argued wasn`t actually that bad - what's he like as a player ?  I have only seen him play a few times.

I think he's decent and for £20m a good buy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53876 on: Today at 01:24:17 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:20:37 pm
Him & Pepe will still be at the next World Cup. Double swoop?

Do it for the lols  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53877 on: Today at 01:25:42 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:18:55 pm
Someone explain the following to me

Why have we agreed a fee if Lavia wants Chelsea?

Why are our journos so quiet on this?

If not Lavia then who do we get?

We want to make Chelsea pay more. We've made them spend an extra £40m than they wanted to .
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53878 on: Today at 01:25:50 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:38:23 pm
I am uninterested. Multiple other posters have said the same thing.

Stop clogging this thread with your agenda'd meanderings.

Here is the Chelsea thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354529.0 - please write this there and leave the rest of us to transfers

Then stop reading my posts.  It's not a difficult thing to do. 
