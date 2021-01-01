So they are going to drop £170 million on midfield then buy more forwards.



FFP is pointless.



I agree. It's a farce. But that is exactly what they're doing and they'll be a formidable side with that midfield. Enzo won't be an out-and-out attacking midfielder but will have the freedom to do whatever the team needs at the time.James - Silva - Colwill - ChilwellLavia - CaicedoOlise - Enzo - JacksonNkunkuYou can argue whether there are enough goals in that team, but that is a side that will cause many teams problems. Certainly good for a top 4 spot when you take into consideration the depth they may have with the likes of Sterling and any other additions (plus the huge amount of youngsters they seem to have). Caicedo/Lavia providing protection on the counters and controlling the game, James/Chilwell able to provide support for the attack and push up as much as possible knowing they have Lavia/Caicedo/Silva/Colwill to control the centre. It's a fantastic midfield by all accounts.