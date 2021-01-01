Not a very inspiring midfield is it ?



That midfield with Enzo and Caicedo is going to give us and City problems for the foreseeable future.Enzo was so good yesterday. Yes, Alexis looked exceptional for the first quarter, but soon as they stuck someone on him(and we couldn't shackle Enzo, due to our glaring omission in midfield), they ran the game and those sumptuous passes and bursting runs were snuffed out.Add Caicedo in there and it's going to be even better. Yes, there was also the element of surprise, as Klopp mentioned that we didn't really know how to setup our stall against Chelsea, but they were good in the middle, for a team of new players that were hastily thrown together.Of course, add Lavia into our midfield and we immediately go up a level.. but that midfield is "inspiring".