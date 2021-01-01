« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53600 on: Today at 11:40:59 am
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 11:40:31 am
Especially as we could have had him for 50m 3 weeks ago, both Liverpool have fucked each other over.

That was only assumption.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53601 on: Today at 11:41:05 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:38:57 am
Asks where the creativity is when the midfield includes Enzo

That's not enough though, and Caicedo and Lavia wont change it. They finished terribly last year with Enzo for half a year. They need more players and it is going to be interesting what they do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53602 on: Today at 11:41:12 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:36:18 am
Would it though ?

Where are the goals and creativity ?

Same could've been said about Hendo/Fab/Milner/Gini in midfield and a combination of those midfielders got us the Prem and CL. I know Chelsea haven't exactly got Mane/Firmino/Salah up front but they're on their way to getting more incomings through the door and Nkunku/Jackson look like they could cause a lot of teams problems.

Caicedo/Enzo/Lavia is a great midfield, no two ways about it. Lavia is a progressive passer and Enzo is more than capable of functioning in a free-roaming role. Add Caicedo's quality to that and it's a superb midfield. Would it work with Klopp's system? Unlikely, but for a 4-2-3-1 where Caicedo/Lavia provide protection and passes through midfield for Enzo and the other 3 attackers and it looks extremely solid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53603 on: Today at 11:41:41 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 11:38:29 am
It doesnt matter who speaks to Lavia if Chelsea double our salary and pay him until he's 30....That's the attraction.

I don't think you are wrong and in this case: football is rather fucked.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53604 on: Today at 11:42:14 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 11:38:29 am
It doesnt matter who speaks to Lavia if Chelsea double our salary and pay him until he's 30....That's the attraction.

Yep just look at Fofana. Injury prone as hell but he's sat on an 8 year deal. He's guaranteed that money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53605 on: Today at 11:42:19 am
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 11:41:12 am
Same could've been said about Hendo/Fab/Milner/Gini in midfield and a combination of those midfielders got us the Prem and CL. I know Chelsea haven't exactly got Mane/Firmino/Salah up front but they're on their way to getting more incomings through the door and Nkunku/Jackson look like they could cause a lot of teams problems.

Caicedo/Enzo/Lavia is a great midfield, no two ways about it. Lavia is a progressive passer and Enzo is more than capable of functioning in a free-roaming role. Add Caicedo's quality to that and it's a superb midfield.

So they are going to drop £170 million on midfield then buy more forwards.

FFP is pointless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53606 on: Today at 11:43:02 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:23:54 am
https://archive.ph/Kfap7

We should see soon if this is legit or not. If weve agreed a deal and he wants to join then we will hear about him going for a medical.

But its weird how all the Liverpool journos have said absolutely nothing and the £60m deal agreed story has been out for over an hour now.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53607 on: Today at 11:43:17 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:37:16 am
Walter and Boehly are co-owners of the Dodgers AND co-owners of Chelsea.

Maybe you should consider that before commenting on other posters.

Straight from MLB.com, Walter is the controlling owner.  So when you are saying that Boehly is splashing money with the dodgers you are talking absolute nonsense again.  Walter makes the decisions.  Boehly is an investor in the ownership group.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guggenheim_Baseball_Management#:~:text=Mark%20R.&text=Walter%20is%20the%20%22controlling%20partner,billion%20in%20assets%20under%20management

Quote
Guggenheim Baseball Management is the ownership group of the Los Angeles Dodgers professional baseball team.[1] The consortium consisted of Guggenheim controlling partner Mark Walter, and also includes as investors basketball hall of famer Magic Johnson, movie producer Peter Guber, baseball team executive Stan Kasten, and investors Bobby Patton and Todd Boehly.[2] Billie Jean King and her partner Ilana Kloss joined the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group in 2018.[3] Entrepreneurs Alan Smolinisky and Robert L. Plummer joined the ownership group in September 2019.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53608 on: Today at 11:43:29 am
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 11:40:31 am
Especially as we could have had him for 50m 3 weeks ago, both Liverpool and Chelsea have fucked each other over.

That was just speculation mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53609 on: Today at 11:43:32 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:32:34 am
Not a very inspiring midfield is it ?
That midfield with Enzo and Caicedo is going to give us and City problems for the foreseeable future.

Enzo was so good yesterday. Yes, Alexis looked exceptional for the first quarter, but soon as they stuck someone on him(and we couldn't shackle Enzo, due to our glaring omission in midfield), they ran the game and those sumptuous passes and bursting runs were snuffed out.
Add Caicedo in there and it's going to be even better. Yes, there was also the element of surprise, as Klopp mentioned that we didn't really know how to setup our stall against Chelsea, but they were good in the middle, for a team of new players that were hastily thrown together.

Of course, add Lavia into our midfield and we immediately go up a level.. but that midfield is "inspiring".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53610 on: Today at 11:43:51 am
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:39:55 am
The creativity that wins titles? Its definitely an excellent midfield, but we are waiting on the strikers Todd. Now imagine any team, they know Chelsea have a bottomless pit of money and don't care about FFP. Any top striker Chelsea is going to buy will have to at least be 200million

Jackson and Nkunku, Sterling plus another striker is pretty decent. The other thing is that a Caicedo, Enzo, Lavia midfield absolutely dominates games and offers huge protection to the defence.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53611 on: Today at 11:44:03 am
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 11:35:18 am
Did we? We ended up making Chelsea pay 15m more than they intended and drop out of deal they had tied up. The effective cost to us is negligible. Chelsea made their move for Lavia before we went for Caicedo
We didn't get played by Chelsea but does seem like Caceido's agent may have used us to hurry Chelsea along and get better terms. Of course there was a chance Chelsea just drop out but he was their main target.

I don't mind having made Chelsea pay more for him but only if we get ourselves sorted asap because obviously that's the main and only real important thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53612 on: Today at 11:44:08 am
I wonder if Chelsea FC are paying the agents of they are being paid from somewhere else?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53613 on: Today at 11:44:15 am
If he doesnt want to join us just move on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53614 on: Today at 11:44:25 am
So we can agree Chelsea are sure fire for 1st or 2nd then?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53615 on: Today at 11:44:36 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:35:43 am
Chelsea will just up their bid again, because theyre absolute c*nts.

Nothing stopping us from doing the same (for Caicedo).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53616 on: Today at 11:44:49 am
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:39:55 am
The creativity that wins titles? Its definitely an excellent midfield, but we are waiting on the strikers Todd. Now imagine any team, they know Chelsea have a bottomless pit of money and don't care about FFP. Any top striker Chelsea is going to buy will have to at least be 200million

Our title winning midfield had next to no creativty/goal output
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53617 on: Today at 11:44:50 am
Likely we wont get Lavia as Chelsea will put the money on the table

Onto the next one
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53618 on: Today at 11:45:20 am
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 11:40:31 am
Especially as we could have had him for 50m 3 weeks ago, both Liverpool and Chelsea have fucked each other over.

If he was available 3 weeks ago for £50m he would have been had.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53619 on: Today at 11:45:30 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:44:08 am
I wonder if Chelsea FC are paying the agents of they are being paid from somewhere else?

Don't be silly I'm sure this is all COMPLETELY above board.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53620 on: Today at 11:45:39 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 11:44:15 am
If he doesnt want to join us just move on.

Let's make Chelsea overpay again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53621 on: Today at 11:45:46 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:38:41 am
Chelsea dont have an attack as good as Mo, Bobby and Mane.

But that's not the point. You don't seem to rate Chelsea's potential. midfield trio. You think it's uninspiring so I mentioned our midfield trio and what people though about it at the time. We know how wrong they were. 

Chelsea's new midfield  will include two powerful midfielders that are strong and athletic. It also has creativity. I agree with those shouts that ut would be the 2nd best midfield in the prem.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53622 on: Today at 11:46:05 am
I think Ill lose my mind if we have indeed gone back in to Lavia, offered £60m, but the player changes his mind and wants to join Chelsea.

The silence from the Liverpool journalists is deafening.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53623 on: Today at 11:46:06 am
Can't wait for the wedding between Al and Chelsea, a true love story for the ages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53624 on: Today at 11:46:20 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:23:54 am
https://archive.ph/Kfap7

We should see soon if this is legit or not. If weve agreed a deal and he wants to join then we will hear about him going for a medical.

But its weird how all the Liverpool journos have said absolutely nothing and the £60m deal agreed story has been out for over an hour now.
Lavia is close to Chelseas co-director of recruitment and talent, Joe Shields, who was the driving force in Southampton signing him from Manchester City last summer. Shields moved to Southampton as head of senior recruitment last summer after years at City as academy scouting manager, but was poached by Chelsea in October.

This may work in their favor
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53625 on: Today at 11:46:55 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:16:11 am
This clears things up;



Sacha Tavolieri

@sachatavolieri
🔴 As Liverpool took the signs do not willing on a bidding war last week, everything was clear since the start of this week-end on the mind of the Romeo #Lavias side as Chelsea FC🔵 was the most concrete and closest the get an agreement with clubs. The player wouldnt loose time anymore on this stalling situation. But the players preference - as always repeated it - never changed about #LFC that just reached an agreement with Southampton. We did good to take all the caution needed yesterday night because everything could evolve on one or another side very quickly.
⏳ Stay tuned.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53626 on: Today at 11:47:04 am
Champions League football and we get Caicedo. Long term neglect in the squad has led to this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53627 on: Today at 11:47:11 am
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 11:44:49 am
Our title winning midfield had next to no creativty/goal output

It also had one of the best front three of all time.

Like being on a Chelsea forum here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53628 on: Today at 11:47:15 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:43:51 am
Jackson and Nkunku, Sterling plus another striker is pretty decent. The other thing is that a Caicedo, Enzo, Lavia midfield absolutely dominates games and offers huge protection to the defence.

Nkunku is out injured for awhile, Sterling is/was starting to fade (lot of minutes on those legs), Jackson is unproven, that's the point others are trying to make. I see a lot of 1-1 or 0-0 matches for them. We can get another DM, while not as Caicedo's level, certainly there will be other DMs out there where it is not a huge drop off, and it would be better strategy than what Chelsea have done. Not impressed at all with their transfer "strategy" until I see Todd drop another 300 million on attackers, then they can be annointed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53629 on: Today at 11:47:19 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 11:44:15 am
If he doesnt want to join us just move on.

His choice is very simple if we are interested.

Pretty much guaranteed starter at Liverpool, or the 3rd DM Chelsea will have signed this window at the very least sitting on the bench most of the time (Fernandez and Caicedo would be ahead of him as long as they are fit)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53630 on: Today at 11:48:08 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:42:19 am
So they are going to drop £170 million on midfield then buy more forwards.

FFP is pointless.

I agree. It's a farce. But that is exactly what they're doing and they'll be a formidable side with that midfield. Enzo won't be an out-and-out attacking midfielder but will have the freedom to do whatever the team needs at the time.

James - Silva - Colwill - Chilwell

           Lavia - Caicedo

      Olise - Enzo - Jackson

                 Nkunku
 
You can argue whether there are enough goals in that team, but that is a side that will cause many teams problems. Certainly good for a top 4 spot when you take into consideration the depth they may have with the likes of Sterling and any other additions (plus the huge amount of youngsters they seem to have). Caicedo/Lavia providing protection on the counters and controlling the game, James/Chilwell able to provide support for the attack and push up as much as possible knowing they have Lavia/Caicedo/Silva/Colwill to control the centre. It's a fantastic midfield by all accounts.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53631 on: Today at 11:48:31 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:44:25 am
So we can agree Chelsea are sure fire for 1st or 2nd then?
No chance. Pochetino will be gone in a season and a half.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53632 on: Today at 11:49:08 am
The club really don't know what they're doing anymore and it'll result in another season wrote off before it starts if we don't sort it before the window shuts.

Get a proper sporting director in as soon as possible. We're making the Ayre years look professional and competent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53633 on: Today at 11:49:23 am
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 11:47:04 am
Champions League football and we get Caicedo. Long term neglect in the squad has led to this.

While it may not be certain it would have helped and may even tipped it in our favour. People underestimate just how much players want to play on the biggest stage in the world.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53634 on: Today at 11:49:31 am
I am being real right now - do we know if we even bid £60 million?

All we have is Steinberg, and Sacha who seems to twerk for anyone showing mild interest in Lavia, and changes his story hourly

Even the Times tory boy story seems to be saying we haven't bid

So have we even bid, or is this potentially Chelsea saying "Oh Liverpool bid but Lavia was just set on Chelsea"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53635 on: Today at 11:49:46 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 11:19:58 am
These last few days have been absolutely disastrous in the transfer market.
Weve had our pants pulled down Im afraid. To suggest its been anything other flies in the face of reality.
Definitely, weve been made to look like complete amateurs. Not good enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53636 on: Today at 11:49:49 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:44:25 am
So we can agree Chelsea are sure fire for 1st or 2nd then?

Certainly based on the transfer window stakes. If there is a game still to be played on grass pitches after all this obscene financial posturing, you know 11 v 11, not so sure. There doesn't seem much stability for a club handing out 8-year contracts. Is there a chance players are going there only for the money and don't give a hoot about winning? That would be nice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #53637 on: Today at 11:50:01 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:46:06 am
Can't wait for the wedding between Al and Chelsea, a true love story for the ages.

 ;D

In fairness, he's not alone - there's been one or two closet CFC fans on this thread. ;)
