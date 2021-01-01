If, and I know it's a big if, we can get Paulinho at a reasonable price he would be my choice. I'm not concerned about his age, he' s 28 not 34. we can get 3 or 4 good years out of him by which time Bajetic might have developed into a monster, and if not the market might be awash with available DM's
Also, we were concerned that our squad and particularly our midfield was ageing, but now, and particularly if we bring Lavia in we might have gone the other way and be looking a little too inexperienced.