LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:08:52 am
Mac, Dom and Lavia for whatever that combined fee works out at would still be a significant rebuild of the midfield for a reasonable total outlay. Takes years off the average age of it, still has Thiago as a bonus to play when fit, plus three young talents in Curtis, Harvey and Baj…for all the woes and moans and undeniable drama of it all, if that turns out to be the total of our midfield work I’d say that from where we were in May it’s decent.
Absolutely this!

In the context of us having a temp in on the Sporting Director job, and everyone and their dog knowing how much we need a mid (and therefore having no negotiating edge) - it was always known that any player would likely be overpaid (or at least not be a bargain).

Macallister being a bargain does at least give us some leeway, as does the insane money spent for the two worst contracts at the club in Fab/Hendo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:08:40 am
The way we fucked Lavia about you couldnt blame him for wanting to go elsewhere, not sure Chelsea is the best of choices though.

This is professional football. Clubs fuck players around. Players fuck clubs around. It's been that way for years and everyone in the game expects it to happen. It's only us supporters (and the odd footballer like Mark Noble) who behaves like it means something. Lavia will be desperate to play for Liverpool if the chance comes. And after he's had enough Premier League and he starts to feel as if he's in decline he'll fuck off to the desert for a final pay day.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:09:21 am
Its 20 million more  or to put it in laymans terms one x tyler adams

If he's our primary target in this position, what we wanted to pay for him is largely irrelevant. I'm sure we'd have loved to have signed him for £15m.

As others have said, the key is whether it impacts our other business.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:15:11 am
Caston:
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:09:23 am
why £60m. Just match their bid?

Because it hadn't been accepted.

@JacobSteinberg
Liverpool now the only club with an agreement with Southampton to sign Lavia. Chelsea will have to raise their bid
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:15:12 am
amir87:
Getting Caicedo would have certainly meant the end of our incomings but hopefully if we do manage to get Lavia over the line there's no excuse to not also buy a defender as well.

3 midfielders and a defender would been the bare minimum of what we needed to do, especially given how many players have left and where our deficiencies lie.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:15:18 am
demain:
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:12:37 am
The irony is that it was Liverpool who drove the market up by going £11m over Chelsea's bid for Caicedo. I think we just have to take our medicine. Hope we get Lavia and it works out. Then bring in a proper DoF and start strategically planning for the future.

The lack of investment and failure to refresh the squad always meant it was highly likely that we would end up paying over the odds further down the line.

Getting involved in the Caicedo mess was incompetence, and we saw the usual self-congratulatory stories in the press on Friday morning how the executives involved (Hogan) had played a blinder. There's something seriously broken in the administrative structure of the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:15:11 am
Because it hadn't been accepted.

@JacobSteinberg
Liverpool now the only club with an agreement with Southampton to sign Lavia. Chelsea will have to raise their bid

Ah okay. I imagine it includes a lot of add-ons anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:13:20 am
So did Chelsea though.

Chelsea went for Caicedo first and made it known they wanted both. We moved on from Lavia because he wasn't worth £50m. Now we are being forced to go back. It's different.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:15:45 am
Al 666:
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:11:31 am
I am only bothered by the fee if it restricts us for what we need.

We need a CB and I would argue another Midfielder. Have we got the budget for both having paid £60 mill for Lavia.

If we turn around now and say that's business done I would be really unhappy at that

This has to be a wake-up call for the club. We simply cannot go into next summer with VVD and Matip as 33 year old top 3 choices for centre back. We will end up getting fucked over again. We have to start being pro-active.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
If, and I know it's a big if, we can get Paulinho at a reasonable price he would be my choice. I'm not concerned about his age, he' s 28 not 34. we can get 3 or 4 good years out of him by which time Bajetic might have developed into a monster, and if not the market might be awash with available DM's

Also, we were concerned that our squad and particularly our midfield was ageing, but now, and particularly if we bring Lavia in we might have gone the other way and be looking a little too inexperienced.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
One call from Klopp should do it. Reiterate how Lavia will be a key part of the starting 11 and the only reason things have taken so long and been so complicated is because of the suits at the clubs but we're there now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Lavia, Sangare, Inacio - £135m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:16:09 am
Legs:
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:05:45 am
What a total fucking shit show
This is just gross incompetence however you cut it
Were paying close to double what we feel a player is worth out of a lack of willingness to consider or be aware of other targets mixed with total panic

And he doesnt even fix our problem 😂

Exactly as I said last week its a shambles.

Stiill we might not get Lavia yet and quite frankly at £60m id rather not bother.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:16:10 am
Jm55:
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:15:11 am
Because it hadn't been accepted.

@JacobSteinberg
Liverpool now the only club with an agreement with Southampton to sign Lavia. Chelsea will have to raise their bid

Fucking hell not this shit again.

Easy work for the journos - just switch the name caicedo to lavia
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
It's incompetence to waste a month negotiating a few million then end up paying £60m. Jorg's contract should not be renewed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Long time lurker, infrequent poster here.

How old is the average RAWK user-base?

The overreaction in here is laughable. I wonder if posters think before they post anything here. 'Shambles from top to bottom', 'Amateur hour', 'laughable' when no one knows the facts about either of the potential deals.

Can RAWK introduce a 'I have thought about my post' checkbox before allowing the user to click 'Post'. Almost as bad as twitter - you know who you are.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:15:45 am
This has to be a wake-up call for the club. We simply cannot go into next summer with VVD and Matip as 33 year old top 3 choices for centre back. We will end up getting fucked over again. We have to start being pro-active.

Exactly this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:17:29 am
F-T-9:
Ben Jacobs
@JacobsBen
🚨 Liverpool have now had a £60m package for Romeo Lavia accepted by Southampton. As expected, things moving fast.

Lavia has always indicated he is open to a move to Anfield.

Chelsea's last bid was £55m. Should they proceed it's again going to come down to player choice...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
£60 million is absolutely bonkers.

What a world we live in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
I'd still take Lavia for £60m, but we're paying for potential and that is to be a Tchouameni in a couple of years. BUT, we can't just sign him and expect that he fixes all of our defensive issues in midfield. Maybe Sangare for £35m is a good option too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:04:11 am
Every signing can't be a bargain. Sometimes you overpay. If Lavia goes on to be our DM for the next 5-10 years no one will care about the fee. If Klopp sees him as the long term DM then get the deal done for £60m if that's what it takes.
It's swings and roundabouts, isn't it? We apparently paid a lot less for Mac Allister than we thought we'd have to. We will seemingly have to pay more than we wanted to for Lavia now. The club also bagged a ridiculous £40m for Fabinho, who virtually everyone agreed his legs had gone and his form had fallen off a cliff.

Even if Caicedo had come here, we'd have been paying insane money for him too. He's never worth the fee we were about to pay for him. Now he's gone to Chelsea for £115m, Southampton would automatically see £60m for Lavia as a bargain.The market has been inflated overnight. If we want him still, we'll have to fork out or fuck off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:17:39 am
Larse:
My god what a shitshow this is. Our club and Chelsea making each other pay like 15-20 million more because of our spiteful behavior...

On the Lavia situation:
4 days ago we had an agreement with the player without having a fee agreed, now we have a fee agreed without an agreement with the player. Its so tiresome, I honestly cant take it anymore...

Im so glad when the window is closed because this one has been exhausting as fuck. So much (mis)information...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Announce Carlos Baleba, he's apparently Brighton's Caicedo replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:18:00 am
Legs:
Quote from: demain on Today at 10:15:18 am
Getting involved in the Caicedo mess was incompetence, and we saw the usual self-congratulatory stories in the press on Friday morning how the executives involved (Hogan) had played a blinder. There's something seriously broken in the administrative structure of the club.

Yeah that is why a number of key people behind the scenes left us.

Edwards/Ward was weird but maybe Klopp has too much say now on things ??
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:16:08 am
Lavia, Sangare, Inacio - £135m

If we can do it I'd love this

If we ha e the money then let's do this or something similar. Replace Sangare for Adams maybe (although Hamstring injury haunts my nightmares)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Why do we shop so much in the premier league. We get rinsed everytime.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Madness that we're in for Lavia for £60m (if it's true). We faffed about at £40m+ for weeks, now we're up to £60m?

Fair dues to Southampton for holding on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 10:09:14 am
So here's the thing for me:

Phillips was an outstanding old-style defender for me - he is solid, does the basics exceptionally well and would have been awesome as the middle of the three, especially with Konate and Van Dijk. There are and were detractors in here about him I know, but given the pauctiy of options he could have done us a job. Also, why are we not looking to use Gomez as a DM? Of course injury record would be held against him, but sharing the load between him and Thiago would see us through as well and again, he's a quality player.

Goes without saying that we need other players, but we can get by until the likes of Andre or someone else comes along, or even get Lavia in and let him take his time to acclimatise.

He can't even play the role of a composed centre back, let alone a centre midfielder.  He loses concentration easily and his passing isn't the best, I'd rather stick Trent in there and play Gomez right back if we had to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: reidy125 on Today at 10:17:02 am
Long time lurker, infrequent poster here.

How old is the average RAWK user-base?

The overreaction in here is laughable. I wonder if posters think before they post anything here. 'Shambles from top to bottom', 'Amateur hour', 'laughable' when no one knows the facts about either of the potential deals.

Can RAWK introduce a 'I have thought about my post' checkbox before allowing the user to click 'Post'. Almost as bad as twitter - you know who you are.

Do you believe we have conducted ourselves well?

We didnt bid higher than £46 million and appeared to move and now paying £60 million.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Sure there will be plenty of add ons in this, but clearly a ridiculous amount of money.

But, let's just get the player in, clearly we want him, learn from it and move on.

Clearly has a high ceiling, loads of potential and a position we desperately need.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
If Chelsea are still in for him, I should think were going to have to make him one of the biggest earners at the club and present probably the longest contract in the clubs history. Just more silly games killing time otherwise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: reidy125 on Today at 10:17:02 am
Long time lurker, infrequent poster here.

How old is the average RAWK user-base?

The overreaction in here is laughable. I wonder if posters think before they post anything here. 'Shambles from top to bottom', 'Amateur hour', 'laughable' when no one knows the facts about either of the potential deals.

Can RAWK introduce a 'I have thought about my post' checkbox before allowing the user to click 'Post'. Almost as bad as twitter - you know who you are.

Someone gave me sage advice on here when asking something similar earlier in the window.

Dont waste your breath mate
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Jimmy McCann@JimmyMcCann73
Trying to get it confirmed but Im hearing Romeo Lavia is favouring a move to Liverpool over Chelsea.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:15:06 am
If he's our primary target in this position, what we wanted to pay for him is largely irrelevant. I'm sure we'd have loved to have signed him for £15m.

As others have said, the key is whether it impacts our other business.

He obviously isnt our primary target though - hes our fall back option
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:53:21 am
Lavia for 55m. Palhinha 65m. That would be ideal
I know Palhinha has Prem experience, but I'd prefer Andre for 20m to be honest. He's not injury-prone at all and seems like he will fit our team. He's also quick and pacy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
So weve outbid Chelsea for Lavia


Interesting
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Its clearly a mess but we are now in the position of needing bodies in, so time to complete some deals. If that means overpaying (what even is that in this market) so be it

Still need another midfielder and left centre back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:18:32 am
Why do we shop so much in the premier league. We get rinsed everytime.

Because history tells us it's far lower risk, so spending an extra bit of money is considered prudent versus someone coming in from an overseas league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Disintegration on Today at 10:19:22 am
If Chelsea are still in for him, I should think were going to have to make him one of the biggest earners at the club and present probably the longest contract in the clubs history. Just more silly games killing time otherwise.

Not all players choose money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 10:08:57 am
If this is the case, what Chelsea are doing still doesn't make any sense. Dishing out 7-8 year deals when there is no need.

If you look at the rate of wage inflation you can make a reasonable case for a long term contract. Fixed cost and a tighter hold on an asset. Obviously if they turn out to be a crock or a crock of shit it makes a lot less sense.
