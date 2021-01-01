Every signing can't be a bargain. Sometimes you overpay. If Lavia goes on to be our DM for the next 5-10 years no one will care about the fee. If Klopp sees him as the long term DM then get the deal done for £60m if that's what it takes.



It's swings and roundabouts, isn't it? We apparently paid a lot less for Mac Allister than we thought we'd have to. We will seemingly have to pay more than we wanted to for Lavia now. The club also bagged a ridiculous £40m for Fabinho, who virtually everyone agreed his legs had gone and his form had fallen off a cliff.Even if Caicedo had come here, we'd have been paying insane money for him too. He's never worth the fee we were about to pay for him. Now he's gone to Chelsea for £115m, Southampton would automatically see £60m for Lavia as a bargain.The market has been inflated overnight. If we want him still, we'll have to fork out or fuck off.