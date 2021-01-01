I think Id be into Doucoure from Palace. Really good defensive numbers last season, and more progressive stuff on show from his time in France. The question is whether you can combine the two, because if you can youd have a really good DM.
Florentino Luis has always felt the obvious one, but nobody moving from him so maybe theres some concerns about adaptability. Seen some suggestions hes a bit on the slow side.
Like the look of Youssouf Fofana too but he seems more a B2B midfielder, would we be confident in converting him to a more sitting DM?