Lots of stuff swirling around with us at the moment and lots of accusations but I think what we think goes on and what actually goes on are wildly different things. It's fairly plain that Caicedo is a better player than Lavia at the moment. We saw as opportunity and went for it. If that somehow upsets the Lavia camp then they need to grow up a bit. If the attitude is "I'm only signing for you if I'm your number 1 choice" then good luck to him. We have to be his number 1 choice, not the other way round.