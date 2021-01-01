« previous next »
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53000 on: Today at 08:40:39 am »
It's mad when you think about it. FSG run the club well within a strict self sustainable budget and yet you get the likes of Chelsea, City, Newcastle etc... just doing what they want with the knowledge their is zero consequences for breaking rules. Instead of FSG being the model on how a club should be run and an example for the likes of the premier league or UEFA it's the complete opposite.

Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online naka

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53001 on: Today at 08:42:07 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:03:19 am
I think Chelsea are a safe bet for Europe next season. Even if they are sanctioned (they wont be) they have the players to compete in multiple competitions going forward.
Given the absolute scatter gun approach by Chelsea surely there has to be a points deduction regarding ffp
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53002 on: Today at 08:42:23 am »
Just sign Dewesbury Hall and put us out our misery
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online clinical

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53003 on: Today at 08:42:24 am »
I can't fault the club in terms of going after Caicedo. But he's gone to the rule breakers due to money (we can't control) and groundwork put in. We clearly have had money and wasted so much time. Henderson and Fab went weeks ago. I know we didn't see this happening but was it Lavia for £30m? Was that our option?
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53004 on: Today at 08:42:50 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 08:42:23 am
Just sign Dewesbury Hall and put us into further misery
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53005 on: Today at 08:42:55 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:30:25 am
So, you're making these assumptions off the back of 1 PL game away at Stamford Bridge, where by the width of a cigarette paper we would have been 2 up and cruising inside 25 mins? Righto

Hardly just yesterday though is it, we have shown throughout preseason too that we need a proper DM.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53006 on: Today at 08:43:00 am »
If the Sangare links are legit, he would be a player that goes off to AFCON.
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53007 on: Today at 08:43:10 am »
I think Id be into Doucoure from Palace. Really good defensive numbers last season, and more progressive stuff on show from his time in France. The question is whether you can combine the two, because if you can youd have a really good DM.

Florentino Luis has always felt the obvious one, but nobody moving from him so maybe theres some concerns about adaptability. Seen some suggestions hes a bit on the slow side.

Like the look of Youssouf Fofana too but he seems more a B2B midfielder, would we be confident in converting him to a more sitting DM?
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53008 on: Today at 08:43:22 am »
I cant see anything confirming Chelseas bid for Lavia was accepted, or that his move there is imminent. I think once they confirm Caicedo then their interest in Lavia will disappear and we will hopefully get a bid accepted for him and tie the deal up.
Online deadsetred

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53009 on: Today at 08:43:30 am »
Starting to think it might be best to just accept we may not make 4th this season and keep our powder dry until next season when hopefully someone better comes on the market. Spending £60m odd on a Docoure type doesn't even guarantee us 4th and could really set us back a few years given the limited funds we seem to have. Crazy to think we're here again, but it's almost like we need a season long loan again to plug this gap in midfield. Not sure who would be available though ?
Online PaddyPaned

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53010 on: Today at 08:44:05 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:43:00 am
If the Sangare links are legit, he would be a player that goes off to AFCON.

Get Andre ready to join in January and this is less of a problem.
Offline Qston

  • Believer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53011 on: Today at 08:44:09 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:40:39 am
It's mad when you think about it. FSG run the club well within a strict self sustainable budget and yet you get the likes of Chelsea, City, Newcastle etc... just doing what they want with the knowledge their is zero consequences for breaking rules. Instead of FSG being the model on how a club should be run and an example for the likes of the premier league or UEFA it's the complete opposite.

Now aside from the human rights abusers owning them, in terms of transfers I think they have been quite clear that they need to stay within FFP etc and their signings seem to reflect a calmer and steadier approach
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53012 on: Today at 08:44:29 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:43:00 am
If the Sangare links are legit, he would be a player that goes off to AFCON.

If Chelsea haven't nabbed Lavia too, getting Sangare and Lavia would nicely round out our midfield options and should leave enough money to add a defender too.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53013 on: Today at 08:44:45 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:19:22 am
It will be interesting to see if we gamble on a DM from foreign leagues or buy a Premier League ready DM.
We're asking for trouble if we go for a PL one like Doucoure. Their valuation of £70m for him was based upon Chelsea offering around that much for Caicedo at the time.

We're better off looking abroad and my bets are on either Sangare (~£35m release clause) or Fofana.
Online Arrowsmith

  • Eee aye addio, we've won the cup!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53014 on: Today at 08:46:20 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:37:44 am
No problem with us having a punt at Caicedo but neglecting the Lavia deal was criminal. Theyve badly let Klopp down yet again and weve now started the season without a 6 with just 2 weeks to make a desperation bid for someone. We cant pretend we didnt want Lavia when we spent a month making incremental bids for him and no one else.

The real shame is that were just a quality 6 and another CB from a team that could comfortably fight for 2nd and maybe give City a challenge but without that were going to struggle for top 4. No use complaining about the market, its a sad reality and you have to find a way to operate in it or go home. No one is saying we have to spunk money like Chelsea but another £4M would have got us a 6 for the next decade. Now we may overpay for someone older with less potential like Paulinha or worse still get noone.

There is a real risk Jurgen walks if this carries on.
[/b]

Steady on... I was awarded an ongoing 'No New LFC topics' accolade for that kind of talk.
Wool by birth, Scouse by blood.
JFT97
No new LFC topics apparently.

Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53015 on: Today at 08:46:22 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 08:43:22 am
I cant see anything confirming Chelseas bid for Lavia was accepted, or that his move there is imminent. I think once they confirm Caicedo then their interest in Lavia will disappear and we will hopefully get a bid accepted for him and tie the deal up.
This was tweeted last night by the Belgian journalist (Sacha Tavolieri) who appears to have a direct line with Lavia's agent and has been spot on throughout the whole thing...
🔵🇧🇪 Final announcement for Romeo Lavia incoming. Just waiting for a final confirmation but the player arrived in London this week-end & enjoyed a private moment with friends in order to celebrate his move. Players side now being formal on the fact he´s off to Chelsea. 
⏳ This transfer is crazy so more details will follow & we will take all the caution needed.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #53016 on: Today at 08:47:22 am »
Quote from: deadsetred on Today at 08:43:30 am
Starting to think it might be best to just accept we may not make 4th this season and keep our powder dry until next season when hopefully someone better comes on the market. Spending £60m odd on a Docoure type doesn't even guarantee us 4th and could really set us back a few years given the limited funds we seem to have. Crazy to think we're here again, but it's almost like we need a season long loan again to plug this gap in midfield. Not sure who would be available though ?

Klopp isn't here much longer. We've had all year to prepare as we knew we needed midfielders this summer and that sometime soon Fab needed replacing.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
