Starting to think it might be best to just accept we may not make 4th this season and keep our powder dry until next season when hopefully someone better comes on the market. Spending £60m odd on a Docoure type doesn't even guarantee us 4th and could really set us back a few years given the limited funds we seem to have. Crazy to think we're here again, but it's almost like we need a season long loan again to plug this gap in midfield. Not sure who would be available though ?