Based on what I saw today I don't think Lavia is the right option at all. We need someone a bit older and with more experience. Otherwise we will be waiting a few seasons for him to develop, like a lot of players we already have on our books. Also think we need someone who can slow down the play a bit when needed, again dont think lavia has that in him yet.
We have went from having too much experience to rapidly not enough experience.
To me it did not look like we lack experience, but it felt like we were playing with 10 men, always late to every tackle and pressing situation, which means its either tactical or our players dont have the legs.
I honestly hate the experience argument, teams like Brighton, todays Chelsea and many more have shown that the workrate of young fresh players outweighs experience imo.
I want to see what a young DM can do for us, but i am starting to feel its a tactical/attitude problem. When the opposition has the ball we rarely hunt in packs anymore and often there is only one player pressing, that kills us.