Kone + Andre + Inácio for the price of one Caicedo would be grand. The pressures on the club now after weve been made to look like mugs a bit by Chelsea, lets see what we do..



I don't understand this. Chelsea are the only idiots in this situation. Boehly is so insecure he had to spend another 165-170m just to "mess around" with us. Great, let's see what happens when they need to balance their books. Chelsea are a farce and the fact that they haven't had any consequences for spending almost a billion in 9 months is down to blatant cheating. The prices being spent on both players is absurd. Lavia's career is going to stagnate there just like dozens more before and after him.It's frustrating not to get a DM but in no ways should be we paying those kinds of ridiculous fees.