« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1318 1319 1320 1321 1322 [1323]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1548256 times)

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52880 on: Today at 05:57:47 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:19:42 am
I think we are gonna regret letting Lavia go to Chelsea, he will end up much better than Caicedo, such a shame would ahve had midfield sorted for 5-6 years with him there for like 10+

Luiz is a slower version of Fab and over priced, Doucoure is over rated and over priced , Paulinha is old and over priced (80m lol ) , Kimmich Legs have gone and again stupid exensive, Kone is good but injury prone, Tyler Adams is completely injury prone would be the new Keita I am really stuggling to think of any1 decent thats available and not over priced - £50m for Lavia looks cheap now.

Bbc (quoting Talksport) saying Liverpool have matched Chelseas 55M bid for Lavia.up to Lavia /his agent & Saints
 Liverpool are expected to match Chelsea's offer of £55m for Southampton's 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Talksport)


Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain are interested in PSV Eindhoven's £32m-rated 25-year-old defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare. PSV rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest this summer. (ESPN Netherlands - in Dutch)
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,785
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52881 on: Today at 06:01:40 am »
Based on what I saw today I don't think Lavia is the right option at all. We need someone a bit older and with more experience. Otherwise we will be waiting a few seasons for him to develop, like a lot of players we already have on our books. Also think we need someone who can slow down the play a bit when needed, again dont think lavia has that in him yet. 

We have went from having too much experience to rapidly not enough experience.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52882 on: Today at 06:07:00 am »
We dont even have enough players, experienced or not. Lack cb, lb and midfield 3+ players.
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52883 on: Today at 06:13:40 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:54:56 am
And yet we couldnt keep the ball. See the possession stats?

Were a joke at the moment. Most important transfer window in 5+ years and weve gone in with a working from home SD and no clear targets for several positions. Then weve thrown our weight around and been left dazed on the floor when we ran into Chelsea.

I think we would not have gone all with Caicedo unless we had some positive feedback from him &/or agent. Only to be surprised on Friday by Player or agent not wanting to come to Liverpool once we did the deal with Brighton.

We are running out of options, but Iam sure we will try elsewhere
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52884 on: Today at 06:21:11 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 06:13:40 am
I think we would not have gone all with Caicedo unless we had some positive feedback from him &/or agent. Only to be surprised on Friday by Player or agent not wanting to come to Liverpool once we did the deal with Brighton.

We are running out of options, but Iam sure we will try elsewhere

Im sure we had reasons for what we did but its left us without a DM halfway through August having, so far, failed to buy several. At a certain point outcomes become the thing that actually matter.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,085
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52885 on: Today at 06:26:41 am »
Kone + Andre + Inácio for the price of one Caicedo would be grand. The pressures on the club now after weve been made to look like mugs a bit by Chelsea, lets see what we do..
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52886 on: Today at 06:29:13 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 06:26:41 am
Kone + Andre + Inácio for the price of one Caicedo would be grand. The pressures on the club now after weve been made to look like mugs a bit by Chelsea, lets see what we do..

Wed not be able to register everyone but any suggestion which includes a CB Im here for.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,513
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52887 on: Today at 06:30:11 am »
Kone is too injury prone.
Trigger Florentino Luis and Inacios release clauses. Also trigger Andres release clause but bring him in in January.
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52888 on: Today at 06:31:32 am »
Quote from: plura on Today at 06:07:00 am
We dont even have enough players, experienced or not. Lack cb, lb and midfield 3+ players.


No way we are signing 5 players now.

But our squad is very thin.
Yes excited by Ben Doak even McConnell on bench, but with only Thiago & Bajcetic on injury list, we had 2 youth players on our bench.

If we get another 4/5 injuries what will our starting lineup & bench look like?
Top4 challenger needs more experienced first teamers
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,662
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52889 on: Today at 06:33:40 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:19:42 am
I think we are gonna regret letting Lavia go to Chelsea, he will end up much better than Caicedo, such a shame would ahve had midfield sorted for 5-6 years with him there for like 10+

Luiz is a slower version of Fab and over priced, Doucoure is over rated and over priced , Paulinha is old and over priced (80m lol ) , Kimmich Legs have gone and again stupid exensive, Kone is good but injury prone, Tyler Adams is completely injury prone would be the new Keita I am really stuggling to think of any1 decent thats available and not over priced - £50m for Lavia looks cheap now.

Lavia deal should have been done but Jorg decided to fuck about with Southampton for a month and now we're back.to Square one in a terrible market.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,085
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52890 on: Today at 06:35:28 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:29:13 am
Wed not be able to register everyone but any suggestion which includes a CB Im here for.
If we dont sign a CB (and phase out Robbo) wed be burying our heads in the sand making the exact same mistake as last season with Henderson and Fabinho.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52891 on: Today at 06:40:45 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 06:31:32 am

No way we are signing 5 players now.

But our squad is very thin.
Yes excited by Ben Doak even McConnell on bench, but with only Thiago & Bajcetic on injury list, we had 2 youth players on our bench.

If we get another 4/5 injuries what will our starting lineup & bench look like?
Top4 challenger needs more experienced first teamers

Missed a full stop. 3+ players in total.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,310
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52892 on: Today at 06:44:02 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:30:11 am
Kone is too injury prone.
Trigger Florentino Luis and Inacios release clauses. Also trigger Andres release clause but bring him in in January.
Yeah please. No more injury-prone players.
We'll be crying pretty soon and moaning all over the place. No matter how good they are.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52893 on: Today at 06:51:19 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:39:07 am
Has been mentioned as someone lots on here would love but apparently has his mind set on Real Madrid.
That's great but so does most of South America and 99.9% of them don't end up there.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52894 on: Today at 06:54:58 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 06:26:41 am
Kone + Andre + Inácio for the price of one Caicedo would be grand. The pressures on the club now after weve been made to look like mugs a bit by Chelsea, lets see what we do..
I don't understand this. Chelsea are the only idiots in this situation. Boehly is so insecure he had to spend another 165-170m just to "mess around" with us. Great, let's see what happens when they need to balance their books. Chelsea are a farce and the fact that they haven't had any consequences for spending almost a billion in 9 months is down to blatant cheating. The prices being spent on both players is absurd. Lavia's career is going to stagnate there just like dozens more before and after him.

It's frustrating not to get a DM but in no ways should be we paying those kinds of ridiculous fees.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo

Online ByrdmanLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52895 on: Today at 06:58:54 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 06:01:40 am
Based on what I saw today I don't think Lavia is the right option at all. We need someone a bit older and with more experience. Otherwise we will be waiting a few seasons for him to develop, like a lot of players we already have on our books. Also think we need someone who can slow down the play a bit when needed, again dont think lavia has that in him yet. 

We have went from having too much experience to rapidly not enough experience.

To me it did not look like we lack experience, but it felt like we were playing with 10 men, always late to every tackle and pressing situation, which means its either tactical or our players dont have the legs.

I honestly hate the experience argument, teams like Brighton, todays Chelsea and many more have shown that the workrate of young fresh players outweighs experience imo.

I want to see what a young DM can do for us, but i am starting to feel its a tactical/attitude problem. When the opposition has the ball we rarely hunt in packs anymore and often there is only one player pressing, that kills us.
Logged

Online Schmohawk

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52896 on: Today at 06:59:11 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:54:58 am
Great, let's see what happens when they need to balance their books.
Will they have to though? There's nothing to suggest (yet) that failing to do so will have any big consequences.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,513
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52897 on: Today at 06:59:33 am »
Hoping for news of movement today. The reality is its been over a month since weve managed to get a deal over the line. If we suck at negotiating post Ward then trigger release clauses. Just because there are 2 and a half weeks left in the window it shouldnt mean we take that long to conclude our business. If we trigger the release clauses of players in positions we need to strengthen we can sort out our business this week.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,513
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52898 on: Today at 07:00:44 am »
The subject of FFP should be shut down. FFP is a fucking waste of time both as a deterrent and as a punishment.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52899 on: Today at 07:01:32 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:54:58 am
I don't understand this. Chelsea are the only idiots in this situation. Boehly is so insecure he had to spend another 165-170m just to "mess around" with us. Great, let's see what happens when they need to balance their books. Chelsea are a farce and the fact that they haven't had any consequences for spending almost a billion in 9 months is down to blatant cheating. The prices being spent on both players is absurd. Lavia's career is going to stagnate there just like dozens more before and after him.

It's frustrating not to get a DM but in no ways should be we paying those kinds of ridiculous fees.

Same will happen to then as City NOTHING.

Remember Chelsea had a transfer ban before and were still able to hoover up who they liked !

Its too late to stop anything as once wealthy countries are backing them they find "loopholes"
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52900 on: Today at 07:02:33 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:59:33 am
Hoping for news of movement today. The reality is its been over a month since weve managed to get a deal over the line. If we suck at negotiating post Ward then trigger release clauses. Just because there are 2 and a half weeks left in the window it shouldnt mean we take that long to conclude our business. If we trigger the release clauses of players in positions we need to strengthen we can sort out our business this week.

Speaking of release clauses what is the deal with Martín Zubimendi ? at some point many teams linked with him including us then suddenly nobody wants him
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,043
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52901 on: Today at 07:05:45 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:02:33 am
Speaking of release clauses what is the deal with Martín Zubimendi ? at some point many teams linked with him including us then suddenly nobody wants him

Has he signed a contract or something. I remember seeing a video on him and some of his tackles were crazy.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52902 on: Today at 07:06:55 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:02:33 am
Speaking of release clauses what is the deal with Martín Zubimendi ? at some point many teams linked with him including us then suddenly nobody wants him

Think he is pretty commited to Real Sociedad if I remember correctly. But does his ballwinning numbers really stand out?
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52903 on: Today at 07:08:13 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:02:33 am
Speaking of release clauses what is the deal with Martín Zubimendi ? at some point many teams linked with him including us then suddenly nobody wants him
he doesnt want to leave his current club
Logged

Online Jacob Ian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 569
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52904 on: Today at 07:09:41 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 06:01:40 am
Based on what I saw today I don't think Lavia is the right option at all. We need someone a bit older and with more experience. Otherwise we will be waiting a few seasons for him to develop, like a lot of players we already have on our books. Also think we need someone who can slow down the play a bit when needed, again dont think lavia has that in him yet. 

We have went from having too much experience to rapidly not enough experience.

I agree, obviously we have Thiago, but I think one more like Palhinha for the here and now would strike a nice balance in the squad.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1318 1319 1320 1321 1322 [1323]   Go Up
« previous next »
 