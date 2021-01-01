« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52840 on: Today at 02:50:48 am
Well this weekend has been terrible.

To lose out on both is really disappointing.

Club need to pull some deals off in the next 2 and a half weeks. Otherwise this season is in danger of being a write off.
Risto

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52841 on: Today at 02:51:04 am
Back to Liverpool announcing a new signing on Tuesday, with the press only catching it hours before it is announced on the official?
wemmick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52842 on: Today at 02:58:53 am
Quote from: shook on Today at 02:37:15 am
Hahahaha Boehly actually did it. I would love for us to outbid him overnight but I doubt it. 170 million plus the insane contracts -as others have said, baseball contracts in the much more punishing sport of football- is idiotic, and I have no problem with us "losing" out on this.
As long as FSG of course pays up for some players, and I am not worried about clubs "knowing" we have so mucb money when there are multiple players out there at similar levels, and with release clause.
I can hypothesize a situation where we buy Andre for 40 million euros release clause, Zubimendi for 60 million Euros release clause, Ignacio for 45 million Euros release clause (or maybe a cheaper project like Theate) and remain what is now clearly within budget. And though whoever we buy probably is not as good as Caicedo, the different between won't be an enormous one.

Agreed. If we could have played a bang-average defensive midfielder today, we would have dominated Chelsea. Mac has been on fire since early in preseason. We need him in CM rather than Gakpo. A bang-average DM fixes many of the issues we had today. Baj might be ready soonish, but we need depth there. Not even top quality, just a depth piece who can stay fit.
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52843 on: Today at 03:04:47 am
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 02:39:48 am
Dont think anyone ever thought Liverpool were skint mate.

FWIW, the club have always had their own notion of value for players. They valued Caicedo at £111m and Lavia at £46m. This is the way to do business, to show clubs youre not gonna get bent over because they think youre desperate because the minute they know youre desperate, theyll really have you not just this window, but every one going forward.

Im sure the club have players that meet their internal valuations, but its no point bidding if youre not gonna actually be signing those players if you land the one you already bid for. Like, you wouldnt bid £100m for Velverde or whoever if youve got a bud accepted from Brighton. So while Im sure theyre looking at multiple options, I think in this regard you can only do one at a time. Now that weve moved on, Im sure well be making offers for other players.
We always put it out that we cant pay money like that for one player. Our valuations of players are what they are, the only difference is now teams know we have 110mil to spend right now.

Before that bid going in I dont think any of us fans could imagine us doing that? So if we didnt Im guessing other clubs didnt think it either. Now they know we have it.
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52844 on: Today at 03:10:13 am
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:58:53 am
Agreed. If we could have played a bang-average defensive midfielder today, we would have dominated Chelsea. Mac has been on fire since early in preseason. We need him in CM rather than Gakpo. A bang-average DM fixes many of the issues we had today. Baj might be ready soonish, but we need depth there. Not even top quality, just a depth piece who can stay fit.
We need a world class dm, or at least one we think can get there. A bang average one wont do it.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52845 on: Today at 03:13:59 am
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:58:53 am
Agreed. If we could have played a bang-average defensive midfielder today, we would have dominated Chelsea. Mac has been on fire since early in preseason. We need him in CM rather than Gakpo. A bang-average DM fixes many of the issues we had today. Baj might be ready soonish, but we need depth there. Not even top quality, just a depth piece who can stay fit.

I agree. We would have looked different but it's done and while it's worth it to break the future potentially world class Caicedo+Enzo partnership it's important to sort this position urgently and not keep it too late because we may end up with nothing or a very average player
Last Edit: Today at 03:33:52 am by Egyptian36
wemmick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52846 on: Today at 03:17:25 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:10:13 am
We need a world class dm, or at least one we think can get there. A bang average one wont do it.

Long term, I agree. But short term we need depth so we aren't playing a makeshift midfield all season. Bang average doesn't win us the title, but top 4 is a real possibility. We don't have to start building depth with world class.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52847 on: Today at 03:19:42 am
I think we are gonna regret letting Lavia go to Chelsea, he will end up much better than Caicedo, such a shame would ahve had midfield sorted for 5-6 years with him there for like 10+

Luiz is a slower version of Fab and over priced, Doucoure is over rated and over priced , Paulinha is old and over priced (80m lol ) , Kimmich Legs have gone and again stupid exensive, Kone is good but injury prone, Tyler Adams is completely injury prone would be the new Keita I am really stuggling to think of any1 decent thats available and not over priced - £50m for Lavia looks cheap now.
Last Edit: Today at 03:24:52 am by Lubeh
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52848 on: Today at 03:22:16 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:19:42 am
I think we are gonna regret letting Lavia go to Chelsea, he will end up much better than Caicedo, such a shame would ahve had midfield sorted for 5-6 years with him there for like 10+
If it lets us focus on Bajetic's development I'm fine with that. We need to sign an experienced player who can start as DM for us.
shook

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52849 on: Today at 03:25:22 am
Sangare another one with a release clause, cheap as well (35 million pounds?)
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52850 on: Today at 03:27:49 am
Baj will not be a 6 and he is not anywhere near the developement of Lavia, I am sorry to say but its true,  if Lavia is too young and inexperienced then Baj is worse.  I really hope we dont get Paulinha 28 over priced and will last 1 or 2 years with the way we play, Sanguare is not very good why the £35m release
GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52851 on: Today at 03:31:27 am
I'm confused, is Lavia actually in the bag for Chelsea? Everything I've seen online suggests a 55m bid accepted but that was all while the Caicedo saga was rumbling on; with Caicedo done, is there not a fair chance they'll end their Lavia pursuit? Or do we think they'll sign both just out of spite? I mean, I can see them wanting to do that, but if they're pretending to be FFP compliant... ?
shook

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52852 on: Today at 03:32:10 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:27:49 am
Baj will not be a 6 and he is not anywhere near the developement of Lavia, I am sorry to say but its true,  if Lavia is too young and inexperienced then Baj is worse.  I really hope we dont get Paulinha 28 over priced and will last 1 or 2 years with the way we play, Sanguare is not very good why the £35m release

None of them will be as good as say a Caicedo but the key is how bad is the dropoff, I don't think it is that bad, also the position while important is not in itself a transformative one for team fortunes, on its own.
To better clarify, Chelsea bought Enzo Fernandez and while he is certainly an excellent player, they finished 9th last year and don't look much better this year already. Which means a team may be able to get away with a lesser player and still do well (at least for the purposes of top 4)
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52853 on: Today at 03:33:36 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:27:49 am
Baj will not be a 6 and he is not anywhere near the developement of Lavia, I am sorry to say but its true,  if Lavia is too young and inexperienced then Baj is worse.  I really hope we dont get Paulinha 28 over priced and will last 1 or 2 years with the way we play, Sanguare is not very good why the £35m release
Bajetic was the standout player for us last season and we finished 5th, Lavia was for a relegated team. This notion that he will not be a 6 is not founded on reality, young players get moved around a lot but he played most of the games for us as a 6
GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52854 on: Today at 03:34:44 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 03:33:36 am
Bajetic was the standout player for us last season

uh, what?
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52855 on: Today at 03:37:44 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 03:33:36 am
Bajetic was the standout player for us last season and we finished 5th, Lavia was for a relegated team. This notion that he will not be a 6 is not founded on reality, young players get moved around a lot but he played most of the games for us as a 6

He played as the six as we had no one else, everone else was injured and he was the only midfielder available. He was a CB/RB originally
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52856 on: Today at 03:40:42 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:34:44 am
uh, what?

Baj played at least as well as Lavia last season. This myth that Lavia had a "great" year is fucking ridiculous - he was all over the place at times. People confuse his potential for his actual performances, which were nothing to write home about much of the time.
GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52857 on: Today at 03:46:32 am
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:40:42 am
Baj played at least as well as Lavia last season. This myth that Lavia had a "great" year is fucking ridiculous - he was all over the place at times. People confuse his potential for his actual performances, which were nothing to write home about much of the time.

That's not what I was responding to, I was responding to the idea that Baj was our standout player because he showed some promise over a handful of games when we were utter turd. I have no idea how Lavia performed.
n00bert

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52858 on: Today at 03:47:56 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:04:47 am
We always put it out that we cant pay money like that for one player. Our valuations of players are what they are, the only difference is now teams know we have 110mil to spend right now.

Before that bid going in I dont think any of us fans could imagine us doing that? So if we didnt Im guessing other clubs didnt think it either. Now they know we have it.

I think thats why the message we send out about our valuations will be very important. We valued Caicedo at £111m but doesnt mean we value Lavia at £111m if you see what Im saying. If we act desperate, well attract the people who will bend us over.

I think the message is listen, weve never not had money to buy your player, but weve got a valuation and we may be able to move the needle a bit to get closer to yours, but youre not taking the piss because were not desperate. If you want to sell, and we want to buy well negotiate a price we feel thats reflective of what we perceive that value to be.

And I think as we get closer to the end of the window, the teams looking to cash in on their assets will likely be more amiable to negotiating a price downwards despite knowing weve got money because they need to offload players. If Chelsea pull out of Lavia now, there dont seem to be too many suitors willing to stump up £55m for him, which means that before the window closes, Southampton have to find a club willing to match that offer or possibly accept our valuation and sell him to us or hold on to the player and hope that his value doesnt drop after one year in the Championship. I feel that Southampton are much more in need of the money than us Lavia and as long as we stick to our guns we could get a deal done by the end of the window. Wont be pretty though.

Ill caveat all that by saying if Chelsea get him then it renders everything Ive said total BS. Well its BS anyway but Id like to think well thought out BS
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52859 on: Today at 03:55:33 am
https://matchlivenews.com/after-chelsea-draw-sturridge-defends-klopp-and-sends-tough-message-to-liverpool-owners/?fbclid=IwAR1_yxuOp0CZ1k5yG-2dNxBItgE4TzmEWOZBWti9T2GX3x-cx7RWExoLjRc

Daniel Sturridge is clear on what Liverpool need to do to compete for the Premier League title

Following the first game of the season between  Liverpool and Chelsea, which ended in a 1-1 draw, many Reds fans have questioned Jürgen Klopp over his tactical decisions for the game against the Londoners, including the decision to take off Mohamed Salah, our best player, when the game could still have been won.

Klopp himself was questioned in the post-match press conference about the reason for this decision and he assured that although the Pharaoh is a super important player for the club, at that moment the team needed fresh legs so that was the reason for taking Salah off with just over ten minutes left to play.

It is not the first time that, as Liverpool  manager, Jürgen Klopp has made decisions that fans do not share, however, former Reds star player Daniel Sturridge, who now works as an analyst and commentator for the British channel Sky Sports, assured that the teams performance in the opening game against Chelsea is not Klopps fault but that of the management that has failed to bring in the necessary reinforcements for Liverpool to compete again for the Premier League title.
Sturridge defends Klopp

Daniel Sturridge said after the end of the match between Liverpool and Chelsea, teams he played for as a professional, that the club needs to help Klopp. The club need to help the manager out. We talk about budgets and stuff but this is a world class manager. They arent challenging again for the title without additions. he said.

100% correct as was Gary Neville

lets hope Jurgen speaks to JWH
Last Edit: Today at 04:01:28 am by Lubeh
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52860 on: Today at 04:18:33 am
I still think Lavia, Goncalo Inacio and An-other (andre?) would be our best bet

Inacio has a £35m buyout apparently
Lavia £50/£55m
Andre £25m(jan)

all for same price as Caicedo
hide5seek

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52861 on: Today at 04:21:33 am
Maybe, go a different way and sort the defence out. We've obviously 100 mill to spend so 2 quality defensive additions could be made? Then use what we can as our number 6 until next summer? That of there must a half decent 6 somewhere in Europe?
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52862 on: Today at 04:22:03 am
If Lavia does indeed sign for Chelsea, I honestly don't know who we'll sign. this weekend has ended up being all a bit deflating really. :-\
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52863 on: Today at 04:22:30 am
We should not go for Lavia at £55m. If we thought he's worth £46m on the third (usually final) try. If we are going to overpay 20% on top of our valuation, we are much better off getting the right analysts and scouts in place for that extra money. Had we thought he's worth £50m, we should have paid up right after the Macca and Szobo deals and get him in for preseason. Now it looks ridiculous.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52864 on: Today at 04:24:19 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:18:33 am
I still think Lavia, Goncalo Inacio and An-other (andre?) would be our best bet

Inacio has a £35m buyout apparently
Lavia £50/£55m
Andre £25m(jan)

all for same price as Caicedo
How is the 40m EUR release clause of Andre converted to £25m? Shouldn't it be £35m?
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52865 on: Today at 04:27:40 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:22:30 am
We should not go for Lavia at £55m. If we thought he's worth £46m on the third (usually final) try. If we are going to overpay 20% on top of our valuation, we are much better off getting the right analysts and scouts in place for that extra money. Had we thought he's worth £50m, we should have paid up right after the Macca and Szobo deals and get him in for preseason. Now it looks ridiculous.

Then who? everyone is £50m + thats decent,  Sangare, Doucore, Adams,Luiz etc aint good enough for us and worst of all Paulinha who is 28 and so over priced its a joke, atleast with Lavia he has potential to be the best.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52866 on: Today at 04:28:32 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:24:19 am
How is the 40m EUR release clause of Andre converted to £25m? Shouldn't it be £35m?

its £40m now  in january the price will be lowered , but obv we have to wait till jan, though whoever we get now will feel like a downgrade, hence go back for Lavia as we all see he has a high ceiling
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52867 on: Today at 04:31:50 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:28:32 am
its £40m now  in january the price will be lowered , but obv we have to wait till jan, though whoever we get now will feel like a downgrade, hence go back for Lavia as we all see he has a high ceiling
Fair. I agree with that. But I think the fact that we are in this predicament is more damning than what we would pay (or not) for Lavia or whomever. We need new recruiting team altogether.
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52868 on: Today at 04:32:22 am
What top defensive midfielders are available and gettable in world football at the moment?
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52869 on: Today at 04:35:22 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:31:50 am
Fair. I agree with that. But I think the fact that we are in this predicament is more damning than what we would pay (or not) for Lavia or whomever. We need new recruiting team altogether.

Indeed we need to sack the entire recruitment team  and get Brightons, actually thinking about it we are too late for that, Chelsea bought thier recruitment team.....(genuinely)
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52870 on: Today at 04:39:45 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:32:22 am
What top defensive midfielders are available and gettable in world football at the moment?

Kone (injuries) , Sangare (meh), Luis (expensive and slow), Fofana (attacking DM) and Lavia   I would say they are the gettable ones barring prices oh and forgot Gravenberch  if you class him as a DM
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52871 on: Today at 04:43:11 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:39:45 am
Kone (injuries) , Sangare (meh), Luis (expensive and slow), Fofana (attacking DM) and Lavia   I would say they are the gettable ones barring prices oh and forgot Gravenberch  if you class him as a DM

Bit of a depressing list. Can't see us signing any of them now that Lavia looks Chelsea bound.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52872 on: Today at 04:51:06 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:43:11 am
Bit of a depressing list. Can't see us signing any of them now that Lavia looks Chelsea bound.

https://fbref.com/tiny/buM0Y

there is the list of all six statwise, kind awhyi think Lavia might be best choice as he has played in the prem. Sangares stats look of but another African nations player and we cant really afford 2 players during that period with our small squad Mo and Sangare will be gone, Gravenberch stats are very good too tbf, got to say watching todays perfomance has me worried Mac aint really a six, Gakpo aint a midfielder and Robbo aint a LCB we was outplaed fortunetely Jackson was on his own upfront, also regarding the DM hopefully they speak English too, Throw £100m  at Real for Choo Choo see if it sticks?
Last Edit: Today at 05:02:54 am by Lubeh
rodderzzz

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52873 on: Today at 05:15:48 am
Never hear him mentioned but said for a while Redondo at Argentinos Jnrs is the one I'd go after.
PhiLFC#1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52874 on: Today at 05:34:26 am
I just don't get how Chelsea are able to do this without more big outgoings
plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52875 on: Today at 05:37:26 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 05:15:48 am
Never hear him mentioned but said for a while Redondo at Argentinos Jnrs is the one I'd go after.

He looked as fast as Fabinho last season. He looks a player but super slow, would prefer someone slightly quicker on the turn.
mercurial

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52876 on: Today at 05:38:02 am
We need 2-3 players at minimum. The league is a squad game. Our squad is pretty thin and that will impact us over the season unless we are super lucky with injuries. The less said about our luck the better. We probably need 2 players in midfield unless we want to run macca and szobo into the ground. Elliott and jones can rotate and play but you need another midfielder at macca or szobo level for this team. That is without the glaring need of a CDM. We need a defender as almost the whole backline is injury prone. Ideally we should have sold gomez and matip by now to bring in replacements. We didnt is why our squad issues have stacked up today.

All those folks giving excuses for FSG need to look at the last 4 windows and decide how a title winning squad has been allowed to deteriorate to this extent. I can at least 7-8 players we should have sold in that period. We sold only Fab and Hendo. So now we have a situation whereby we are bidding high for targets we cant get. Result is still the same, just a lot of smoke but no change on the ground. If we had 100m for caicedo, why did we not buy players much before? Why at end of the window? It is a classic tactics to manage the media narrative about running out of time but the owners wanted to spend. It is basically BS at the end of the day. If there was a plan it shouldve have been executed much earlier, even a year back.

I do think we need to judge over a period of 3-4 windows of how our transfers went. The truth is our net spend or whatever is abysmally low for a club saying we want the title. Our wage bill has gone down a lot and there is a clear correlation of wages to points tally. Till this current window I was stoutly behind the fsg ownership and still am. That doesnt preclude us showing dissatisfaction after a period of 2 years to improve and we havent. We are scoring less goals, creating less chances, retaining less of the ball, we are giving away more chances defensively, we are running less, tackling less and so on. All the metrics are saying we are regressing as a team. Not being critical of FSG would be to live in a bubble of red thinking we are great when we are not.
harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52877 on: Today at 05:38:47 am
From what I saw against Chelsea, main thing is finding a unit that gets to 2nd balls every time. Theres enough passing skill throughout the team, they dont need to be an Alonso.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #52878 on: Today at 05:39:07 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 05:15:48 am
Never hear him mentioned but said for a while Redondo at Argentinos Jnrs is the one I'd go after.

Has been mentioned as someone lots on here would love but apparently has his mind set on Real Madrid.
