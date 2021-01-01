We need 2-3 players at minimum. The league is a squad game. Our squad is pretty thin and that will impact us over the season unless we are super lucky with injuries. The less said about our luck the better. We probably need 2 players in midfield unless we want to run macca and szobo into the ground. Elliott and jones can rotate and play but you need another midfielder at macca or szobo level for this team. That is without the glaring need of a CDM. We need a defender as almost the whole backline is injury prone. Ideally we should have sold gomez and matip by now to bring in replacements. We didnt is why our squad issues have stacked up today.



All those folks giving excuses for FSG need to look at the last 4 windows and decide how a title winning squad has been allowed to deteriorate to this extent. I can at least 7-8 players we should have sold in that period. We sold only Fab and Hendo. So now we have a situation whereby we are bidding high for targets we cant get. Result is still the same, just a lot of smoke but no change on the ground. If we had 100m for caicedo, why did we not buy players much before? Why at end of the window? It is a classic tactics to manage the media narrative about running out of time but the owners wanted to spend. It is basically BS at the end of the day. If there was a plan it shouldve have been executed much earlier, even a year back.



I do think we need to judge over a period of 3-4 windows of how our transfers went. The truth is our net spend or whatever is abysmally low for a club saying we want the title. Our wage bill has gone down a lot and there is a clear correlation of wages to points tally. Till this current window I was stoutly behind the fsg ownership and still am. That doesnt preclude us showing dissatisfaction after a period of 2 years to improve and we havent. We are scoring less goals, creating less chances, retaining less of the ball, we are giving away more chances defensively, we are running less, tackling less and so on. All the metrics are saying we are regressing as a team. Not being critical of FSG would be to live in a bubble of red thinking we are great when we are not.