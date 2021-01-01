We always put it out that we cant pay money like that for one player. Our valuations of players are what they are, the only difference is now teams know we have 110mil to spend right now.
Before that bid going in I dont think any of us fans could imagine us doing that? So if we didnt Im guessing other clubs didnt think it either. Now they know we have it.
I think thats why the message we send out about our valuations will be very important. We valued Caicedo at £111m but doesnt mean we value Lavia at £111m if you see what Im saying. If we act desperate, well attract the people who will bend us over.
I think the message is listen, weve never not had money to buy your player, but weve got a valuation and we may be able to move the needle a bit to get closer to yours, but youre not taking the piss because were not desperate. If you want to sell, and we want to buy well negotiate a price we feel thats reflective of what we perceive that value to be.
And I think as we get closer to the end of the window, the teams looking to cash in on their assets will likely be more amiable to negotiating a price downwards despite knowing weve got money because they need to offload players. If Chelsea pull out of Lavia now, there dont seem to be too many suitors willing to stump up £55m for him, which means that before the window closes, Southampton have to find a club willing to match that offer or possibly accept our valuation and sell him to us or hold on to the player and hope that his value doesnt drop after one year in the Championship. I feel that Southampton are much more in need of the money than us Lavia and as long as we stick to our guns we could get a deal done by the end of the window. Wont be pretty though.
Ill caveat all that by saying if Chelsea get him then it renders everything Ive said total BS. Well its BS anyway but Id like to think well thought out BS