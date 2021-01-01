We always put it out that we cant pay money like that for one player. Our valuations of players are what they are, the only difference is now teams know we have 110mil to spend right now.



Before that bid going in I dont think any of us fans could imagine us doing that? So if we didnt Im guessing other clubs didnt think it either. Now they know we have it.



I think thats why the message we send out about our valuations will be very important. We valued Caicedo at £111m but doesnt mean we value Lavia at £111m if you see what Im saying. If we act desperate, well attract the people who will bend us over.I think the message is listen, weve never not had money to buy your player, but weve got a valuation and we may be able to move the needle a bit to get closer to yours, but youre not taking the piss because were not desperate. If you want to sell, and we want to buy well negotiate a price we feel thats reflective of what we perceive that value to be.And I think as we get closer to the end of the window, the teams looking to cash in on their assets will likely be more amiable to negotiating a price downwards despite knowing weve got money because they need to offload players. If Chelsea pull out of Lavia now, there dont seem to be too many suitors willing to stump up £55m for him, which means that before the window closes, Southampton have to find a club willing to match that offer or possibly accept our valuation and sell him to us or hold on to the player and hope that his value doesnt drop after one year in the Championship. I feel that Southampton are much more in need of the money than us Lavia and as long as we stick to our guns we could get a deal done by the end of the window. Wont be pretty though.Ill caveat all that by saying if Chelsea get him then it renders everything Ive said total BS. Well its BS anyway but Id like to think well thought out BS