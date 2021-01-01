« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1544811 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52800 on: Today at 01:02:21 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:59:52 am
115m and 55m is extortionate, but we've left ourselves open to criticism for leaving it very late. We knew our SD was off and ended up with a very questionable replacement for arguably our most critical transfer window
Exactly, this is one reason why you try to do as much of your important business early in the window these days as you can.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52801 on: Today at 01:02:26 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:57:34 am
I replied in the thread that 67 started. There was no intention to bully.  I just made a flippant comment regarding repetitive posts about Chelsea and digs at our club, which I didnt think strange in here. But I had ignored them up to that point and wish Id continued to do so as I didnt want to make anyone feel shit.

Yep, understood Peebee. I didn't take your post as bullying and I'm not accusing you in anyway. I hope I haven't offended you. Thanks for responding in that thread mate.                       
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52802 on: Today at 01:02:28 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:59:30 am
I do get that and agree entirely with your call for empathy. Weve all apologised to CherryRed as it was definitely not intended in that way.

Yeah, you 2 aint the type to pile on. Stop worrying aboot it. I know its easy for me to say that to ya but yup.

There are a few on here that do and probably dont think they do an all but them im norrarsed aboot



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52803 on: Today at 01:03:40 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:53:05 am
;D

Seriously though Klopps post match comments hinted at it, chelsea managers get what they want, others get Fuck all: he isnt getting backed and he probably hasnt a clue who will even be available to come in now. Its desperate as fuck with just a couple weeks or so left. Not good any way you slice it.

We'd just agreed a record fee for Caicedo, how could he say he's not been backed (this window)? Klopp supposedly has a lot of power in our transfer dealings now, maybe he doesn't rate Lavia at £50m+, we already know he's willing to wait it out if the right player isn't available.
I'm sure we'll do something but it's getting desperate now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52804 on: Today at 01:05:16 am »
Capon calling me "Samantha" is bullying too. Just like Pinocchio I too am real boy Capon.   :wanker
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52805 on: Today at 01:05:30 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:00:50 am
Also, we don't sign top talents - we make them top talents  8)  Or words to that effect. We'll find somebody (-ies) and they'll turn out fine.
Totally, this club is about players who want to play for us, in exchange we make them better players than they otherwise would have been, especially with Jurgen
Just look at the players that were not regarded as top of the range when they joined us and where they got to, Salah, Mane, Sterling, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Suarez.........
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52806 on: Today at 01:05:32 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:02:26 am
Yep, understood Peebee. I didn't take your post as bullying and I'm not accusing you in anyway. I hope I haven't offended you. Thanks for responding in that thread mate.                       

Nah you havent offended me. Im glad you brought it to my attention as I hadnt seen CherryReds post about it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52807 on: Today at 01:06:03 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:05:16 am
Capon calling me "Samantha" is bullying too. Just like Pinocchio I too am real boy Capon.   :wanker

Its not bullying when you love it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52808 on: Today at 01:07:41 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:47:16 am
We are a fucking joke at this point, absolute train crash of a window so far, an a couple weeks to sort it all out. Klopp is getting wasted here.

I might join him...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52809 on: Today at 01:07:47 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:59:30 am
I do get that and agree entirely with your call for empathy. Weve all apologised to CherryRed as it was definitely not intended in that way.

Thanks duvva. You're a sweetie.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52810 on: Today at 01:08:19 am »
I'm not fussed at all about Caicedo to be honest so am glad we can finally move on. Don't want his attitude nor his agent over here to be honest.
Fairly confident we will get a DM this window, just have no idea who it will be..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52811 on: Today at 01:08:28 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 01:03:40 am
We'd just agreed a record fee for Caicedo, how could he say he's not been backed (this window)? Klopp supposedly has a lot of power in our transfer dealings now, maybe he doesn't rate Lavia at £50m+, we already know he's willing to wait it out if the right player isn't available.
I'm sure we'll do something but it's getting desperate now.

Weve started the season, we have less options than last season in midfield, we dont have a DM, thats what I mean by not being backed. We can attempt to buy anyone in the world, throw around mad bids, but it doesnt change the present situation. I agree with you it is getting desperate now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52812 on: Today at 01:08:34 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:05:16 am
Capon calling me "Samantha" is bullying too. Just like Pinocchio I too am real boy Capon.   :wanker
Fuck Off Samantha or should i say  Princess Motherfucker
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52813 on: Today at 01:09:35 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:06:03 am
Its not bullying when you love it.
Or when theyre a bell
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52814 on: Today at 01:11:39 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:53:05 am
;D

Seriously though Klopps post match comments hinted at it, chelsea managers get what they want, others get Fuck all: he isnt getting backed and he probably hasnt a clue who will even be available to come in now. Its desperate as fuck with just a couple weeks or so left. Not good any way you slice it.

I'm sorry, but that's just a load of bollocks. He was clearly having a dig at Chelsea, their spending and their managers. Just like he had a dig at Newcastle a few seconds later. There is no way in hell, that this was a hint that he's not getting backed...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52815 on: Today at 01:12:14 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:53:27 am
I doubt there is a single poster on this forum that thought 2 months ago that Lavia was worth £55m and Caceido £115m, I would suggest nearly everyone on here would not have thought it was sensible to throw that much money at either player. The only thing that has changed is we have lost a couple of players that most on here are not desperately sad to lose (as players) and the transfer deadline is getting closer, albeit still more than 2 weeks off.

I am not panicking yet although we can see the issue on the pitch. Still confident we will do the right thing, probably more confident than a week ago as well.

I absolutely agree with the former, and think the latter is what's gotten us worried. Few people mentioned these players 2 months ago, and certainly not with the fee attached. It's not that we lost those players, it's that we haven't gotten other players. But as you've said, we still have 2 weeks. If the club hasn't been working behind the scenes on other options and Sept.1st rolls around with the same squad we have now, then they'll deserve all the vitrol thrown their way. I'm hoping for the former (working behind the scenes), as I'm sure we all are.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52816 on: Today at 01:12:53 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:09:35 am
Or when theyre a bell

 
Samantha Bell aka Pinocchio.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52817 on: Today at 01:13:44 am »
We will surely sign a defensive midfielder, at least! The need is so obvious. We have the makings of an excellent team, with a couple of crucial additions needed. We are better than last season already, but a defensive midfielder is sorely needed.

Will we pay near Caicedo money and trigger the clause for Luis? Ive not seen enough of him to know if hes worth quite that amount, but prices are ridiculous. Zubimendi might be worth a shout too. Nice passer. Tyler Adams is a good player too, at the least as a squad man at 20M.

Hard to say what will happen, but a midfielder is sorely needed.

Luis and Inacio, as we raid the Portuguese market?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52818 on: Today at 01:13:52 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:12:53 am

Samantha Bell aka Pinocchio.
Too far
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52819 on: Today at 01:15:49 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:08:25 pm
Luis' is much higher ;D

Benfica fan at work reckons they'd take a lot less than his release clause. And a quick peruse on their forums suggests a few think a bid near 50m almost certainly wouldn't be turned down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52820 on: Today at 01:17:38 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52821 on: Today at 01:17:43 am »
We're barreling towards leaving ourselves critically short for the third time in four seasons. I appreciate the club wants to find the "right" players but at some point chasing the perfect players becomes detrimental, and we could achieve a lot more by targeting having a deep squad of very good players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52822 on: Today at 01:18:46 am »
 ;)

Ffs supposed to follow on
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52823 on: Today at 01:26:51 am »
We've got a bit to do in the next couple of weeks, but I'm also looking ahead and hoping we have Paul Mitchell boxed off to come in as the permanent sporting director come September. I think Jack Ward is right in being concerned with Klopp having too much responsibility in transfers - of course he should get the players he wants, but he simply doesn't have the time to be scouring the market for options. We really do need to tighten our organization and planning.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52824 on: Today at 01:30:45 am »
Is Luis that good. Every time I saw him, he looked immobile.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52825 on: Today at 01:31:01 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:49:46 am
Klopps literally won every single trophy there is to win.

People need to stop with sort of stuff
That makes no sense. Its what he could win if he was fully backed or you think he'd like to leave in 3 seasons time with nothing extra in the cupboard?
Wouldn't shock me if we brought nobody else in. It'd be madness but we seem to have forgotten how to plan anything as a club these days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52826 on: Today at 01:33:06 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:26:51 am
We've got a bit to do in the next couple of weeks, but I'm also looking ahead and hoping we have Paul Mitchell boxed off to come in as the permanent sporting director come September. I think Jack Ward is right in being concerned with Klopp having too much responsibility in transfers - of course he should get the players he wants, but he simply doesn't have the time to be scouring the market for options. We really do need to tighten our organization and planning.
I share your prefences, but I personally feel more confident we'll close out the window getting the (minimum) two that we need than I am that we'll pick up Mitchell and return to that model - although maybe the stress of the window might change some deciisons makers' minds within the club
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52827 on: Today at 01:37:47 am »
Lost track of who is available now for the 6 -

do we have any realistic options to come and help this window? Not Tyler Adams.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52828 on: Today at 01:41:47 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:13:44 am
We will surely sign a defensive midfielder, at least! The need is so obvious. We have the makings of an excellent team, with a couple of crucial additions needed. We are better than last season already, but a defensive midfielder is sorely needed.

Will we pay near Caicedo money and trigger the clause for Luis? Ive not seen enough of him to know if hes worth quite that amount, but prices are ridiculous. Zubimendi might be worth a shout too. Nice passer. Tyler Adams is a good player too, at the least as a squad man at 20M.

Hard to say what will happen, but a midfielder is sorely needed.

Luis and Inacio, as we raid the Portuguese market?

At this stage in the sport, what is too much? I honestly don't know. I mean, £115m is obviously too much. Or is it? Who the fuck knows what 'reasonable' is anymore? City and Chelsea have poisoned the market so much that Caicedo is now the 3rd most expensive transfer in the entire sport, only behind Neymar and Mbappe. The 10 highest transfers in the Premier League have been in the last 7 years, and 7 have been in the last 3 years. Chelsea now have 5 spots on the top 10 most expensive EPL transfers, and they've all been in the last 3 years. (And while Haaland isn't on that list, let's not pretend that wasn't dodgy as fuck.) After today, Virgil is the 13th most expensive signing in Premier League history, and that was only 5 years ago.

I guess what I'm saying is, as fans, the money is almost unfathomable, and that's understandable considering most of us live pay-to-pay. It's frustrating for me that the club appears to be a bigger penny pincher than I am, when the team is worth 4b. (Yes, I understand that's not actual money. I'm not an Everton fan!) I understand that setting world record transfer fees is unsustainable. (Again I ask- or is it? Chelsea seem to be doing just fine.) But if we want a player, if we're within reasonable agreement, let's just get him. For a club willing to pay £111m for a player, is it so unreasonable to ask them to pay an extra £4m for the next best thing? If we value Lavia at (a reluctant, apparently) £46m, what is it that we're saying he doesn't have for an extra £4m? How do you quantify these numbers? Who are we getting for £46m if not Lavia? This is the root of my frustration with the club and our transfer windows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52829 on: Today at 01:51:45 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:37:47 am
Lost track of who is available now for the 6 -

do we have any realistic options to come and help this window? Not Tyler Adams.

I could see us ending up with Luis or Fofana. They seem to be the most plausible links
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52830 on: Today at 02:00:55 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:51:45 am
I could see us ending up with Luis or Fofana. They seem to be the most plausible links

I haven't seen many links to either really, mostly just forum/social media talk -- is there anything I've missed? I wonder if there's any consideration of trying to mould Gravenberch into a 6. Obviously talented and possibly available relatively affordably. Not sure it would quite fix the immediate problem we have, but I can imagine it entering our thinking.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52831 on: Today at 02:05:26 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 01:30:45 am
Is Luis that good. Every time I saw him, he looked immobile.

He's a fwd isn't he ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52832 on: Today at 02:06:07 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:37:47 am
Lost track of who is available now for the 6 -

do we have any realistic options to come and help this window? Not Tyler Adams.

Gallagher may want a move considering latest news, and Chelsea will have an interest in selling for FFP purposes 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52833 on: Today at 02:29:24 am »
Im not gonna say Im not bothered about Caicedo. I am. But we move on and since it looks like that Andre fella can be got for 40mil  I say we do that. I watched the first leg of that game in South America and he didnt do anything great but the thing that stuck out was the speed of the game. Last time I watched a game from there was around ten years ago and was much slower and methodical with bursts of skill. Im probably talking absolute shite here, wouldnt be the first time. Its just something that I thought straight away when watching.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52834 on: Today at 02:31:14 am »
Oh and the big problem with our failed bid is that everyone knows we have 110mil to spend now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52835 on: Today at 02:37:15 am »
Hahahaha Boehly actually did it. I would love for us to outbid him overnight but I doubt it. 170 million plus the insane contracts -as others have said, baseball contracts in the much more punishing sport of football- is idiotic, and I have no problem with us "losing" out on this.
As long as FSG of course pays up for some players, and I am not worried about clubs "knowing" we have so mucb money when there are multiple players out there at similar levels, and with release clause.
I can hypothesize a situation where we buy Andre for 40 million euros release clause, Zubimendi for 60 million Euros release clause, Ignacio for 45 million Euros release clause (or maybe a cheaper project like Theate) and remain what is now clearly within budget. And though whoever we buy probably is not as good as Caicedo, the different between won't be an enormous one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52836 on: Today at 02:39:48 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:31:14 am
Oh and the big problem with our failed bid is that everyone knows we have 110mil to spend now.

Dont think anyone ever thought Liverpool were skint mate.

FWIW, the club have always had their own notion of value for players. They valued Caicedo at £111m and Lavia at £46m. This is the way to do business, to show clubs youre not gonna get bent over because they think youre desperate because the minute they know youre desperate, theyll really have you not just this window, but every one going forward.

Im sure the club have players that meet their internal valuations, but its no point bidding if youre not gonna actually be signing those players if you land the one you already bid for. Like, you wouldnt bid £100m for Velverde or whoever if youve got a bud accepted from Brighton. So while Im sure theyre looking at multiple options, I think in this regard you can only do one at a time. Now that weve moved on, Im sure well be making offers for other players.
