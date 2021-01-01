We will surely sign a defensive midfielder, at least! The need is so obvious. We have the makings of an excellent team, with a couple of crucial additions needed. We are better than last season already, but a defensive midfielder is sorely needed.



Will we pay near Caicedo money and trigger the clause for Luis? Ive not seen enough of him to know if hes worth quite that amount, but prices are ridiculous. Zubimendi might be worth a shout too. Nice passer. Tyler Adams is a good player too, at the least as a squad man at 20M.



Hard to say what will happen, but a midfielder is sorely needed.



Luis and Inacio, as we raid the Portuguese market?



At this stage in the sport, what is too much? I honestly don't know. I mean, £115m is obviously too much. Or is it? Who the fuck knows what 'reasonable' is anymore? City and Chelsea have poisoned the market so much that Caicedo is now the 3rd most expensive transfer in the entire sport, only behind Neymar and Mbappe. The 10 highest transfers in the Premier League have been in the last 7 years, and 7 have been in the last 3 years. Chelsea now havespots on the top 10 most expensive EPL transfers, and they've all been in the last 3 years. (And while Haaland isn't on that list, let's not pretend that wasn't dodgy as fuck.) After today, Virgil is the 13th most expensive signing in Premier League history, and that was only 5 years ago.I guess what I'm saying is, as fans, the money is almost unfathomable, and that's understandable considering most of us live pay-to-pay. It's frustrating for me that the club appears to be a bigger penny pincher than I am, when the team is worth 4b. (Yes, I understand that's not actual money. I'm not an Everton fan!) I understand that setting world record transfer fees is unsustainable. (Again I ask- or is it? Chelsea seem to be doing just fine.) But if we want a player, if we're within reasonable agreement, let's just get him. For a club willing to pay £111m for a player, is it so unreasonable to ask them to pay an extra £4m for the next best thing? If we value Lavia at (a reluctant, apparently) £46m, what is it that we're saying he doesn't have for an extra £4m? How do you quantify these numbers? Who are we getting for £46m if not Lavia? This is the root of my frustration with the club and our transfer windows.