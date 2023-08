Speaking personally, once it was obvious "Club Caicedo" had been bought off I didn't want him. As far as I can see Chelsea don't need Lavia so I don't get the move. Good luck to them. Horrible club. Liverpool were "had" there but at the end it probably cost Chelsea an extra 30M on Caicedo and 55M on another player they don't need. End of a bit of fun on the boards.