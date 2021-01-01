I bet my left nut that they dont.



Feels like wishful thinking at this point. We know they bid £100m the other day, is it that hard to think they can pony up £115m when theyve also freed up cash by binning off Adams? There was a lot of noise with no movement the other day but seems to be moving very clearly in their direction now. Ive seen loads are obsessed with there being no bid yet, but I dont think there has to be really. Them and Brighton will be locked in discussions, and once both sides are in agreement thatll be that.