Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1536479 times)

Online farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52280 on: Today at 09:59:09 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:58:42 pm
Andy Robertson was a 22 year old who played in a relegated side and he was the answer. Sometimes you need to give players the opportunity to prove themselves.
Sometimes. Not always.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52281 on: Today at 10:00:41 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:59:09 pm
Sometimes. Not always.
Lavia clearly has huge promise, he would also be homegrown. He's worth the risk.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52282 on: Today at 10:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:57:19 pm
I bet my left nut that they dont.

Feels like wishful thinking at this point. We know they bid £100m the other day, is it that hard to think they can pony up £115m when theyve also freed up cash by binning off Adams? There was a lot of noise with no movement the other day but seems to be moving very clearly in their direction now. Ive seen loads are obsessed with there being no bid yet, but I dont think there has to be really. Them and Brighton will be locked in discussions, and once both sides are in agreement thatll be that.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52283 on: Today at 10:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:53:42 pm
You said it sounds desperate.

 I didnt say Klopps comments sound desperate. I meant the whole search now we have to hope doesnt lead to desperation in the players we end up with.
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52284 on: Today at 10:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:01:48 pm
Feels like wishful thinking at this point. We know they bid £100m the other day, is it that hard to think they can pony up £115m when theyve also freed up cash by binning off Adams? There was a lot of noise with no movement the other day but seems to be moving very clearly in their direction now. Ive seen loads are obsessed with there being no bid yet, but I dont think there has to be really. Them and Brighton will be locked in discussions, and once both sides are in agreement thatll be that.

That quote was about Lavia I think. We've moved on from Caicedo in here ;D
Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52285 on: Today at 10:02:40 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:00:41 pm
Lavia clearly has huge promise, he would also be homegrown. He's worth the risk.

Not at £57 million
Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52286 on: Today at 10:03:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:02:15 pm
I didnt say Klopps comments sound desperate. I meant the whole search now we have to hope doesnt lead to desperation in the players we end up with.

Sorry i misunderstood.

I totally agree.
Online Larse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52287 on: Today at 10:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:55:25 pm
Don't think Kone or Thuram as 6's?

Could be wrong (have only really watched highlights + u21 euros) but Thuram most certainly wont work as a 6. Kone ive watched more and honestly dont think hes good enough.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52288 on: Today at 10:03:48 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:57:07 pm
Lavia is an exciting talent but the idea of basically expecting him to solve all of our defensive issues at the age of 19 and with thirty odd senior appearances to his name seems incredibly unfair. It'd be one thing if we had an experienced alternative who we could rely on if Lavia's form faltered but we don't. So if we sign Lavia, I desperately hope we sign someone else too to share the burden and give him a chance to develop without the huge expectation. I'd be happy enough with Adams and Lavia to that end.
Andre..

He basically has to cover for a side that is all out attack

Hed be used to the issues.

I suspect Lavia will be sensational, Southampton fans put him up with VVD level
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52289 on: Today at 10:04:12 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:02:28 pm
That quote was about Lavia I think. We've moved on from Caicedo in here ;D


My bad. Theyre wrong on that one too  ;D
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52290 on: Today at 10:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:02:40 pm
Not at £57 million
Depends on the structure, if Soton always wanted £45m guaranteed we could offer £5m after 50 appearances and the other £7m after the next 50. If he's played 100 games for us we can assume it wasn't a bad deal.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52291 on: Today at 10:06:52 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:57:07 pm
Lavia is an exciting talent but the idea of basically expecting him to solve all of our defensive issues at the age of 19 and with thirty odd senior appearances to his name seems incredibly unfair. It'd be one thing if we had an experienced alternative who we could rely on if Lavia's form faltered but we don't. So if we sign Lavia, I desperately hope we sign someone else too to share the burden and give him a chance to develop without the huge expectation. I'd be happy enough with Adams and Lavia to that end.

I dunno who's expecting him to solve all our defensive issues, but he may well plug a whole bunch of them while he develops.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52292 on: Today at 10:08:18 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:04:40 pm
Depends on the structure, if Soton always wanted £45m guaranteed we could offer £5m after 50 appearances and the other £7m after the next 50. If he's played 100 games for us we can assume it wasn't a bad deal.
Yep
Online Chakan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52293 on: Today at 10:08:24 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:57:07 pm
Lavia is an exciting talent but the idea of basically expecting him to solve all of our defensive issues at the age of 19 and with thirty odd senior appearances to his name seems incredibly unfair. It'd be one thing if we had an experienced alternative who we could rely on if Lavia's form faltered but we don't. So if we sign Lavia, I desperately hope we sign someone else too to share the burden and give him a chance to develop without the huge expectation. I'd be happy enough with Adams and Lavia to that end.

Don't think anyone is expecting that, but he's a square peg in a square hole.

So while that happens, other players like Mac Allister can be deployed in their preferred position and use all their talents. Gakpo as well.


Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52294 on: Today at 10:08:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:03:48 pm
Andre..

He basically has to cover for a side that is all out attack

Hed be used to the issues.

I suspect Lavia will be sensational, Southampton fans put him up with VVD level

I'd be delighted with Andre.

I do wonder if there are players we know we can get for £Xm because of buyout clauses but we're exploring all of our options in the knowledge that if push comes to shove we can sign them very quickly in the last week of the window. Andre reported available for a buyout of EUR40m for example. Luis' is much higher ;D
