What Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino said about transfers after Chelsea 1-1 LiverpoolByLiverpool FC Writer20:06, 13 AUG 202320:12, 13 AUG 2023Jurgen Klopp refused to be drawn on Liverpools interest in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia after the Reds opened the draw with a 1-1 draw away at Chelsea.Liverpool are currently the only side to have had a bid accepted for the Brighton midfielder, after offering a club-record £110m. However, Chelsea remain confident they will sign the player, who is said to prefer to move to Stamford Bridge, and are reportedly working on an £115m deal.Meanwhile, the Reds have had three bids rejected by Southampton for Lavia, with their latest offering totalling £46m last Monday.Since then, Chelsea have had a bid of their own rejected for the Belgian, and are now reportedly working on a deal worth up to £55m.When asked about Liverpools links with both players, Klopp insisted he had nothing to say. But after being informed that Mauricio Pochettino had told reporters he still wanted to sign new players, he made a tongue-in-cheek dig at Chelsea and their extravagant spending under owner Todd Bohely.Wheres the camera? No (I cannot say anything), Klopp insisted. Oh, that (new players) is what the Chelsea manager wants, and usually they get it! Ive got nothing to say about it to be honest. Im sorry.Asked by Sky Sports for an update on the Caicedo situation in a separate post-match interview, Klopp simply replied: "No news at all".Meanwhile, Pochettino was not asked directly about Caicedo and Lavia - but he revealed that he is happy with Chelseas efforts to strengthen his squad.We need good players? Yes, he told reporters. We need to improve the squad? Yes, but that is not new. We are working really hard.I am so happy in the way we are working. For sure, we are going to improve the squad. Its about finding the right player to create a good combination to make more solid.But the team was solid, we conceded only one shot against Liverpool. We cant be more solid than that!We need to create more chances and score more goals, but its the first step. We are in a good way and I am so pleased.