« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1298 1299 1300 1301 1302 [1303] 1304   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1532961 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,307
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52080 on: Today at 08:16:11 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:14:25 pm
Jones came on and managed the game far better than Milner usually does. Jones kept the ball, and Milner more often than not comes on and gives away a free kick.

He did. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52081 on: Today at 08:16:13 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:15:40 pm
Like a Thiago?

Would give my left nut for 30 games from him this season.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,133
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52082 on: Today at 08:16:19 pm »
Quote
[@dmlynchlfc]

Liverpool are refusing to withdraw their offer.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52083 on: Today at 08:16:32 pm »
Klopp on Pochettino making more signings:

"That's what each Chelsea manager wants and usually they get it."
Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52084 on: Today at 08:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:14:07 pm
Why do people keep saying this ?

Because its a basic tenet of negotiation? Brighton's position is strengthened by us being in for him too.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,514
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52085 on: Today at 08:17:25 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:16:32 pm
Klopp on Pochettino making more signings:

"That's what each Chelsea manager wants and usually they get it."

It's a dig at Chelsea and fsg (maybe)
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52086 on: Today at 08:18:07 pm »
Who is asking us to withdraw our offer?. Cant see Chelsea asking us to do that, that would be absurd, I mean as if we would so they can get the player we want instead.
Logged

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,879
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52087 on: Today at 08:18:22 pm »
If Caicedo goes for 110 or 115 how much is Rodri worth
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,493
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52088 on: Today at 08:18:58 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 08:17:07 pm
Because its a basic tenet of negotiation?

They'll give Brighton the money in reverse.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,249
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52089 on: Today at 08:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 08:18:22 pm
If Caicedo goes for 110 or 115 how much is Rodri worth

Not sure that City will sell him mate
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52090 on: Today at 08:19:15 pm »
Klopp on Caicedo:

I cannot say anything about it. Im sorry.

Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,802
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52091 on: Today at 08:19:23 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 08:04:35 pm
I don't think he's refusing to move to us. I think he won't come to us if Chelsea can get a bid accepted, but will if they can't. Chelsea have assured him they will, so he's sitting tight for now. But in reality there is significant doubt whether Chelsea can get a bid accepted whilst ours is still in play.

Yeah but how many times have we heard the idea that Klopp wants players who are all in on coming here .. he's holding out for one our rivals, a weaker team and then if they don't come through he'll come here - its not a great start for any signing but for the british record signing it's just weird to make that level of commitment without enthusiasm from the player
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,493
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52092 on: Today at 08:20:03 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:18:07 pm
Who is asking us to withdraw our offer?. Cant see Chelsea asking us to do that, that would be absurd, I mean as if we would so they can get the player we want instead.

They thought that will the news filtered through that Caicedo wants Chelsea we would remove our bid and move on.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52093 on: Today at 08:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 08:16:13 pm
Would give my left nut for 30 games from him this season.

A Thiago for 30 games would put us right up there.  A Thiago for ten games unfortunately doesn't.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52094 on: Today at 08:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 08:13:04 pm
I'm less about 6s (which I know we need) and more about us needing just little bit of experience in the squad for MF at this stage. Someone tactically astute enough to come on and help manage a game. Someone who's a bit further along in their football life, not a Milner or anything, just an established senior footballer. After a 6 that would be great.

We definitely need a #6 but I do worry that position has taken on a seemingly mythical importance in most people's minds - our defensive issues are more pervasive and not solved by getting in a DM alone. Improved, yes probably, but there are holes all over the pitch and the new formation doesn't suit Robertson at all. Whilst Trent has been generally more involved I'm not sure his new position has made his defensive job (which he was already struggling with) any easier.

Yes we need a #6, but we're one defensive injury away from the whole formation falling apart, and probably at least 2 signings away from making it even halfway work long-term.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,260
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52095 on: Today at 08:20:59 pm »
Caicedo isnt committed and weve got some glaring holes in our squad.

Just move on and sign some players who want to be here.
Logged

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52096 on: Today at 08:21:04 pm »
Has to come to some sort of conclusion very soon.
Effecting 3 clubs this nonsense, especially us and brighton. Chelsea already have a stupidly big squad
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,249
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52097 on: Today at 08:21:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:19:23 pm
Yeah but how many times have we heard the idea that Klopp wants players who are all in on coming here .. he's holding out for one our rivals, a weaker team and then if they don't come through he'll come here - its not a great start for any signing but for the british record signing it's just weird to make that level of commitment without enthusiasm from the player

Exactly.

I couldnt give a fuck if Chelsea pay £80 million or £115 million. Thats up to Brighton.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52098 on: Today at 08:21:10 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:19:23 pm
Yeah but how many times have we heard the idea that Klopp wants players who are all in on coming here .. he's holding out for one our rivals, a weaker team and then if they don't come through he'll come here - its not a great start for any signing but for the british record signing it's just weird to make that level of commitment without enthusiasm from the player

Yeah, but how firm is that actually as a position? Players wanting to leave, fine. Incoming players - I doubt it.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,022
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52099 on: Today at 08:21:33 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:18:07 pm
Who is asking us to withdraw our offer?. Cant see Chelsea asking us to do that, that would be absurd, I mean as if we would so they can get the player we want instead.

Chelsea have been wanting us to withdraw our bid, that way they can push the price down with Brighton, we are refusing to do it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52100 on: Today at 08:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:16:19 pm

We need signings. Let's move on and not waste more time.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,260
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52101 on: Today at 08:25:02 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:21:33 pm
Chelsea have been wanting us to withdraw our bid, that way they can push the price down with Brighton, we are refusing to do it.

Its just becoming petty at this point though.

He wants to join Chelsea, we desperately need signings. Lets move on and get some in.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52102 on: Today at 08:25:26 pm »
Jurgen Klopp responds to question on Liverpool transfer targets Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia
What Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino said about transfers after Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

By Theo Squires Liverpool FC Writer
20:06, 13 AUG 2023 UPDATED 20:12, 13 AUG 2023

Jurgen Klopp refused to be drawn on Liverpools interest in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia after the Reds opened the draw with a 1-1 draw away at Chelsea.

Liverpool are currently the only side to have had a bid accepted for the Brighton midfielder, after offering a club-record £110m. However, Chelsea remain confident they will sign the player, who is said to prefer to move to Stamford Bridge, and are reportedly working on an £115m deal.

Meanwhile, the Reds have had three bids rejected by Southampton for Lavia, with their latest offering totalling £46m last Monday.

Since then, Chelsea have had a bid of their own rejected for the Belgian, and are now reportedly working on a deal worth up to £55m.

When asked about Liverpools links with both players, Klopp insisted he had nothing to say. But after being informed that Mauricio Pochettino had told reporters he still wanted to sign new players, he made a tongue-in-cheek dig at Chelsea and their extravagant spending under owner Todd Bohely.

Wheres the camera? No (I cannot say anything), Klopp insisted. Oh, that (new players) is what the Chelsea manager wants, and usually they get it! Ive got nothing to say about it to be honest. Im sorry.

Asked by Sky Sports for an update on the Caicedo situation in a separate post-match interview, Klopp simply replied: "No news at all".

Meanwhile, Pochettino was not asked directly about Caicedo and Lavia - but he revealed that he is happy with Chelseas efforts to strengthen his squad.

We need good players? Yes, he told reporters. We need to improve the squad? Yes, but that is not new. We are working really hard.

I am so happy in the way we are working. For sure, we are going to improve the squad. Its about finding the right player to create a good combination to make more solid.

But the team was solid, we conceded only one shot against Liverpool. We cant be more solid than that!

We need to create more chances and score more goals, but its the first step. We are in a good way and I am so pleased.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-transfer-targets-caicedo-lavia-27512878?Asc=
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,514
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52103 on: Today at 08:25:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:22:16 pm
We need signings. Let's move on and not waste more time.

I can't imagine we are just sitting around waiting for this to be resolved. At least I hope not. I would expect we're doing something else in the background
Logged

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
  • Ground Control
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52104 on: Today at 08:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 07:58:15 pm
Am I the only 1 mad enough to think we'll get both Caicedo and Lavia? (No idea why I'm so optimistic)

I said that about 700 pages ago! This is such a dick measuring contest between Boehly and Henry that it wouldn't surprise me if Henry has had enough of Boehly's bullshit and swoops in for both.

(I mean, I get it, that's not how business works. But sometimes, it does.)
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,022
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52105 on: Today at 08:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:25:02 pm
Its just becoming petty at this point though.

He wants to join Chelsea, we desperately need signings. Lets move on and get some in.

It's not petty, its not up to us to ensure Chelsea can knock the price down. It is them that needs to find the money.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52106 on: Today at 08:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:20:42 pm
We definitely need a #6 but I do worry that position has taken on a seemingly mythical importance in most people's minds - our defensive issues are more pervasive and not solved by getting in a DM alone. Improved, yes probably, but there are holes all over the pitch and the new formation doesn't suit Robertson at all. Whilst Trent has been generally more involved I'm not sure his new position has made his defensive job (which he was already struggling with) any easier.

Yes we need a #6, but we're one defensive injury away from the whole formation falling apart, and probably at least 2 signings away from making it even halfway work long-term.

I don't get the Robbo thing either. Mad really when you think what the fullbacks are doing. Feels like a have your cake and eat it situation where we want the attacking strengths of both, but sacrificing a lot of safety.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,133
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52107 on: Today at 08:27:54 pm »
Paul Gorst of the Live Echo saying Kloppo and Henry will have face to face talks this week.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,249
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52108 on: Today at 08:28:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:27:20 pm
It's not petty, its not up to us to ensure Chelsea can knock the price down. It is them that needs to find the money.


Its up to Brighton. They have to tell them the terms and if they cant meet then he joins us or stays at Brighton.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,514
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52109 on: Today at 08:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:27:54 pm
Paul Gorst of the Live Echo saying Kloppo and Henry will have face to face talks this week.

Well that sounds ominous.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,022
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52110 on: Today at 08:29:00 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:28:21 pm
Well that sounds ominous.

Why, I am presuming its about getting players in.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,133
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52111 on: Today at 08:29:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:28:21 pm
Well that sounds ominous.

Not really they always have talks when the old fool is in town.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,249
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52112 on: Today at 08:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:27:54 pm
Paul Gorst of the Live Echo saying Kloppo and Henry will have face to face talks this week.

Probably need to do it sooner rather than later.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,060
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52113 on: Today at 08:29:52 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:28:21 pm
Well that sounds ominous.

With Henry being in England, it would be bizarre if him and Klopp didn't talk face to face.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52114 on: Today at 08:29:53 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:17:25 pm
It's a dig at Chelsea and fsg (maybe)

Two c*nts with one stone
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,493
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52115 on: Today at 08:29:57 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:29:00 pm
Why, I am presuming its about getting players in.

Or giving Klopp the backrub he promised when he lost the bet.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,493
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52116 on: Today at 08:31:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:29:52 pm
With Henry being in England, it would be bizarre if him and Klopp didn't talk face to face.

Klopp will demand Henry take off those ridiculous sunglasses so he can look him in the eyes.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,060
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52117 on: Today at 08:31:54 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:31:05 pm
Klopp will demand Henry take off those ridiculous sunglasses so he can look him in the eyes.

Someone on here said Weekend at Bernie's vibes when they saw a picture of him today ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,121
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52118 on: Today at 08:32:00 pm »
Lynch saying we're refusing to remove our bid for Caicedo. I hope to God this gets resolved soon. We desperately need new faces in.  I don't want us going into the last week of the window frantically looking for signings.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #52119 on: Today at 08:32:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:28:21 pm
Well that sounds ominous.

In what way ?  The owner talking to our biggest asset ?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1298 1299 1300 1301 1302 [1303] 1304   Go Up
« previous next »
 