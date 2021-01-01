« previous next »
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:10:29 pm
Only confirmed by Chelsea mouthpieces.

Joyce confirmed the Telegraph story from yesterday, though he is the only LFC journo to have done so.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 02:09:46 pm
Chelsea clearly dont have the money.  The only way they have agreed the fee, is to offer it spread out in tiny amounts for the next half century.  If Brighton insist on them matching out payment structure, then they will have to sell a player to get an immediate injection of cash which they can throw into this deal.  I suspect the Kepa loan fee (if it goes ahead) might not be enough, but who knows.

They don't have any money left because they gave it all to that werewolf Romano.
Online ByrdmanLFC

I have even agreed a fee with Brighton, i told them i will pay 115 million, still discussing the terms, i am currently offering a payment structure over 5000 years.
Online Machae

I'm not bitter but always felt the 111m plus sell on fee was very expensive. If we can reinvest money elsewhere, then it's all good.
Online redmark

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:10:29 pm
Only confirmed by Chelsea mouthpieces.
The £115m was first touted by a few Chelsea sources on Friday evening, too (though not by Romano until yesterday). If the difference in structure was trivial, you'd think they'd have got there by now.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline A Red Abroad

Online 67CherryRed

Brighton will accept the deal even if its not as favourable as ours purely because the player has refused to move to us. If you only have one buyer you'll eventually sell to them.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 02:12:36 pm
I have even agreed a fee with Brighton, i told them i will pay 115 million, still discussing the terms, i am currently offering a payment structure over 5000 years.

That's £23k a year. Check you out.
Offline A Red Abroad

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:11:36 pm
@rob1966 - "There's a real possibility Liverpool could end up with both Lavia and Caicedo"

Piece of piss this twitter lark


 :wellin
Online Phineus

Im sure Brighton would accept 115m. But verbally asking them if they would and actually putting that on the table as a legal bid are two very different things.

Online frag

Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 02:12:36 pm
I have even agreed a fee with Brighton, i told them i will pay 115 million, still discussing the terms, i am currently offering a payment structure over 5000 years.

£23,000 a year? You must be minted ;)
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 02:13:33 pm
Brighton will accept the deal even if its not as favourable as ours purely because the player has refused to move to us. If you only have one buyer you'll eventually sell to them.
ffs will ppl stop saying this - it is not accurate!!!
Online redmark

Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 02:13:33 pm
Brighton will accept the deal even if its not as favourable as ours purely because the player has refused to move to us. If you only have one buyer you'll eventually sell to them.
He has not. That would actually be really easy for him to do - and then Chelsea wouldn't be arguing about a structure at £115m, they'd tell Brighton to take £80m or keep him.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
So tired with this bullshit.

Give me Kone and Andre.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:15:25 pm
So tired with this bullshit.

Give me Kone and Andre.

Exactly Samie.
Online ByrdmanLFC

Quote from: frag on Today at 02:14:03 pm
£23,000 a year? You must be minted ;)

i haven't thought that through, but i guess thats another thing i have in common with Chelsea, thats why i said we are still discussing, can't tell you when the discussions end but i feel like we are close (supposedly, pushing, i am hearing)
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:11:36 pm
@rob1966 - "There's a real possibility Liverpool could end up with both Lavia and Caicedo"

Piece of piss this twitter lark
Keith Mandemant
@KeithMandemant

2h

13 Aug

In 1980 someone...died
Online Gaius Baltar

  • Carp's on a bit.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:15:47 pm
Exactly Samie.

Why this Kone name keeps coming up ill never know. Weve got rid of two injury prone lads we really dont need another.
Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
Quote from: frag on Today at 02:14:03 pm
£23,000 a year? You must be minted ;)

Please can you also do a quick estimate of the currency fluctuations over that period affecting the repayment s
Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:13:24 pm
;D

You are taking that well. He's stealing your bit!
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:12:46 pm
I'm not bitter but always felt the 111m plus sell on fee was very expensive. If we can reinvest money elsewhere, then it's all good.
Wonder if Chelsea have a sell on clause added with the life sentence of a contract around Caicedos neck
Online Barefoot Doctor

Feel like Kone will come in. We know we like him, we know hes gettable, hes back from injury. High upside in terms of potential, already playing at a good level.

His injury record is a bit of a worry but so was Konates and that didnt stop us.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
Quote from: Gaius Baltar on Today at 02:17:50 pm
Why this Kone name keeps coming up ill never know. Weve got rid of two injury prone lads we really dont need another.

I meant let's just move rather than having Kone espeically.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:20:07 pm
Feel like Kone will come in. We know we like him, we know hes gettable, hes back from injury. High upside in terms of potential, already playing at a good level.

Gladbach would want a lot more money than earlier in the window. They've already said last week it would take a massive bid to move him and all parties are content with the player staying
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:20:07 pm
Feel like Kone will come in. We know we like him, we know hes gettable, hes back from injury. High upside in terms of potential, already playing at a good level.

His injury record is a bit of a worry but so was Konates and that didnt stop us.

Not a 6 though is he?
Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
Dont Barca still need money? What about De Jong
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 02:19:22 pm
You are taking that well. He's stealing your bit!

Nah! I love it!

 ;D
Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:15:25 pm
So tired with this bullshit.

Give me Kone and Andre.

Why? Lavia done nothing wrong barring not being tough enough.

You not up to getting what you want? Why give in?
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
23 pages since the thread was reopened.

Same shit over and over.


Brighton control this. Either Chelsea stump up and soon, or Brighton will tell them they've accepted our bid and that is final.

Caicedo's agent will be told take it or leave it. And if you try to play silly buggers, Caicedo will be training with the U23's until the transfer window shuts.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 02:12:36 pm
I have even agreed a fee with Brighton, i told them i will pay 115 million, still discussing the terms, i am currently offering a payment structure over 5000 years.

What you buying ?
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
So Sky told us yesterday that it was only a matter of hours.
Tap-in told us that the bid was being prepared.
We were told that Chelsea wanted to unveil Caicedo at half-time.its going to be fun waiting.


Im waiting for a new Bentley to arrive but between you and me I have been waiting for 40 years.
Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
Chelsea want this done before the match not only so Biff can put his microcock on the table and pound his man breasts with his ham fists, but also because after we turn them over Caicedo is going to want no part of them. 
Online Thepooloflife

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:24:56 pm
23 pages since the thread was reopened.

Same shit over and over.


Brighton control this. Either Chelsea stump up and soon, or Brighton will tell them they've accepted our bid and that is final.

Caicedo's agent will be told take it or leave it. And if you try to play silly buggers, Caicedo will be training with the U23's until the transfer window shuts.
That's the language I like to hear ! C'mon Brighton fuck Chelsea off.
Online mullyred94

Wheres the team?

Who cares about this shit lets smash em!
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:29:13 pm
Wheres the team?

Who cares about this shit lets smash em!

The team won't be in the transfer thread as we're not selling them.  ;)
Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:24:56 pm
23 pages since the thread was reopened.

Same shit over and over.


Brighton control this. Either Chelsea stump up and soon, or Brighton will tell them they've accepted our bid and that is final.

Caicedo's agent will be told take it or leave it. And if you try to play silly buggers, Caicedo will be training with the U23's until the transfer window shuts.

Thats still a strong possibility.

My guess is that the deal will be announced at half-time tonight.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:29:13 pm
Wheres the team?

Who cares about this shit lets smash em!
Thank you

A reminder that transfers are not real football, real football involves the 11 people on the pitch.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:31:12 pm
Thank you

A reminder that transfers are not real football, real football involves the 11 people on the pitch.



Usually it feels like we're playing against 12 though.
