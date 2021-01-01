Only confirmed by Chelsea mouthpieces.
Chelsea clearly dont have the money. The only way they have agreed the fee, is to offer it spread out in tiny amounts for the next half century. If Brighton insist on them matching out payment structure, then they will have to sell a player to get an immediate injection of cash which they can throw into this deal. I suspect the Kepa loan fee (if it goes ahead) might not be enough, but who knows.
I have even agreed a fee with Brighton, i told them i will pay 115 million, still discussing the terms, i am currently offering a payment structure over 5000 years.
@rob1966 - "There's a real possibility Liverpool could end up with both Lavia and Caicedo"Piece of piss this twitter lark
Brighton will accept the deal even if its not as favourable as ours purely because the player has refused to move to us. If you only have one buyer you'll eventually sell to them.
So tired with this bullshit. Give me Kone and Andre.
£23,000 a year? You must be minted
Exactly Samie.
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.
I'm not bitter but always felt the 111m plus sell on fee was very expensive. If we can reinvest money elsewhere, then it's all good.
Why this Kone name keeps coming up ill never know. Weve got rid of two injury prone lads we really dont need another.
Feel like Kone will come in. We know we like him, we know hes gettable, hes back from injury. High upside in terms of potential, already playing at a good level.
Feel like Kone will come in. We know we like him, we know hes gettable, hes back from injury. High upside in terms of potential, already playing at a good level. His injury record is a bit of a worry but so was Konates and that didnt stop us.
You are taking that well. He's stealing your bit!
What you buying ?
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
23 pages since the thread was reopened.Same shit over and over.Brighton control this. Either Chelsea stump up and soon, or Brighton will tell them they've accepted our bid and that is final.Caicedo's agent will be told take it or leave it. And if you try to play silly buggers, Caicedo will be training with the U23's until the transfer window shuts.
Wheres the team?Who cares about this shit lets smash em!
Thank you A reminder that transfers are not real football, real football involves the 11 people on the pitch
