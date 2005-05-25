Chris Williams
I cant believe were still here, but.. while a fee has been proposed by Chelsea and accepted, the terms of payment, still as of this morning, remained an issue. Player wise, Chelsea have a *full* deal with Caicedo, but not Brighton
Chelsea and Caicedos representatives are of the opinion resolution is close and have actively briefed that for over a day. Liverpool remains the only club to have agreed a deal *in full* with Brighton, they did not bid blind, player reps gave an assurance verbally hed move.