Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1518977 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51520 on: Today at 12:49:00 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:30:28 pm
What's interesting is how quiet our own journalists are at the moment. Either we are working on something else and they are deliberately keeping quiet or we are just doing our own thing away from the media spotlight. It could be an interesting few days ahead.

It is interesting that they're so quiet, and that is why I'm still somewhat hopeful that we've got something up our sleeves. Thankfully,  there are other players out there that can benefit us(don't ask me to name them, but there will be others !), it's just time is running out.

Transfer committee best put their running shoes on if they're going to get things done in 2 weeks, else it'll be a long winter;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51521 on: Today at 12:49:07 pm »
I've seen the posts about splitting it out and unfortunately that seems like making a dull and tedious task double the work so no, thanks.

Hopefully this will all be finished with tomorrow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51522 on: Today at 12:49:30 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:48:41 pm
That was the point.

Which is why I want us to get somebody else now and when it collapses he ends up back at Brighton.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51523 on: Today at 12:50:04 pm »
Jürgen on Sky Sports..re DM..

"I think, It's not news that we are looking for that..It's not fully surprising that we're looking for that position obviously. It's clear that would be great if we could do there something. We have played..so we can play with a double six, double pivot as well, we can do a lot of different other things. Stefan is coming back..he's played in that position exceptionally well..so we have options. Curtis, how I said, in combination with other things. We have to adapt system wise, it's not a problem we can do that. So, we have there options but yeah It would be absolutely great if we could"
« Last Edit: Today at 12:52:05 pm by The Final Third »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51524 on: Today at 12:50:39 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:48:35 pm
Can't believe the same conversations are still going on, some of the comments....could heads be buried any deeper in the sand?

He's not coming, he doesn't want to come.
He will sign for Chelsea, as they're the only club he wants to sign for.
Brighton are prepared to sell and if he only wants to join one club how can you expect them to force him to Liverpool just because we made the highest bid? Some of you really do think these footballers are slaves, it's bizarre.

Accept the loss and wait for the next one as this is effectively over.

He can't go to Chelsea until they bid for him right? So all this move on, pull out, blah blah blah is meaningless until Chelsea actually do something.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51525 on: Today at 12:50:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:05:58 pm
I don't believe a word that Sky says, we've moved on from that. There are others we can go for and I suspect we will go for someone else completely.
I suspect Lavia is still amongst the options. At least he actually seems to want to come here. One of the journalists (not Sky, not Romano, can't remember who) said we were in touch with Southampton on Friday.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51526 on: Today at 12:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:44:25 pm
Move on, sign a different DM and next time Brighton want one of ours theres a 10 million tax.

Brighton arent really to blame. Its all down to the player and his advisors aided by Bohilly or whatever the autocorrect calls him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51527 on: Today at 12:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:44:11 pm
Im joking btw. This whole affair is one big circus, just enjoying the show.
yep i know you and clint are joking - just getting jokey worked up cos its a bugbear about the way agreed fees work ;) and yep we are all hoping chelsea get further rinsed of some cash

not least, at least for me, to make it even easier/simpler/cut&dry for them to be punished for their (objective) financial misonduct over short period of last few years. the more normalised that becomes the better (eg points deductions in PL finally occurring for FFP stuff like this and Everton), ahead of City's punishment for the more complicated (subjective and objective) issue of financial misconduct but also deliberate lying, hiding, not cooperating and harming investigations etc over a longer period
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51528 on: Today at 12:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:49:07 pm
I've seen the posts about splitting it out and unfortunately that seems like making a dull and tedious task double the work so no, thanks.

Hopefully this will all be finished with tomorrow.
Makes practical sense, thanks for explaining!

and hopefully tonight for everyone's sake!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51529 on: Today at 12:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:50:39 pm
He can't go to Chelsea until they bid for him right? So all this move on, pull out, blah blah blah is meaningless until Chelsea actually do something.

Still no word yet on a bid?
You can bet your last Rolo that the PR scum around Chelsea would be crowing about one by now if it had been made
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51530 on: Today at 12:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:49:07 pm
I've seen the posts about splitting it out and unfortunately that seems like making a dull and tedious task double the work so no, thanks.

Hopefully this will all be finished with tomorrow.
Youll all be going on strike next. Fucking Tories
« Reply #51531 on: Today at 12:52:56 pm »
Chelsea and Caicedos representatives are of the opinion resolution is close and have actively briefed that for over a day. Liverpool remains the only club to have agreed a deal *in full* with Brighton, they did not bid blind, player reps gave an assurance verbally hed move.

https://x.com/chris78williams/status/1690692417681334272?s=46

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51532 on: Today at 12:53:10 pm »
Quote from: potatomato33 on Today at 12:36:59 pm
All this "agent won't let us talk to Caicedo" rumors... I'm pretty sure Mac Alister has his number and we could just get it from there. Or we could call up Lalana and ask for Caicedo's number. Or even Milner.

I suspect Milner's never even met him since by all accounts he's been hanging around the lockers in kings cross station looking well sketchy for the best part of 2 weeks. Not like they're already bosom buddies swapping ribena memes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51533 on: Today at 12:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:50:39 pm
He can't go to Chelsea until they bid for him right? So all this move on, pull out, blah blah blah is meaningless until Chelsea actually do something.

I mean, it seems pretty obvious that they are bidding, as we speak, in that they are having conversations with Brighton. It's not like we will get live information from those conversations.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51534 on: Today at 12:53:20 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:50:45 pm
I suspect Lavia is still amongst the options. At least he actually seems to want to come here. One of the journalists (not Sky, not Romano, can't remember who) said we were in touch with Southampton on Friday.

I've got the impression we've moved on from him now, but you could be right. We need someone at least and we still have the time to bring someone in that's the important thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51535 on: Today at 12:53:23 pm »
Are Chelsea still preparing their bid?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51536 on: Today at 12:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:53:23 pm
Are Chelsea still preparing their bid?
Terms, yes
Quote
cant believe were still here, but.. while a fee has been proposed by Chelsea and accepted, the terms of payment, still as of this morning, remained an issue. Player wise, Chelsea have a *full* deal with Caicedo, but not Brighton.

https://x.com/chris78williams/status/1690692415034699776?s=46
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51537 on: Today at 12:54:19 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 12:50:04 pm
Jürgen on Sky Sports..re DM..

"I think, It's not news that we are looking for that..It's not fully surprising that we're looking for that position obviously. It's clear that would be great if we could do there something. We have played..so we can play with a double six, double pivot as well, we can do a lot of different other things. Stefan is coming back..he's played in that position exceptionally well..so we have options. Curtis, how I said, in combination with other things. We have to adapt system wise, it's not a problem we can do that. So, we have there options but yeah It would be absolutely great if we could"

Doesnt really sound as hopeful as previously.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51538 on: Today at 12:54:31 pm »
Just catching up.

Any offers from Chelsea, or is it still being prepared?
« Reply #51539 on: Today at 12:55:17 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 12:54:31 pm
Just catching up.

Any offers from Chelsea, or is it still being prepared?

No new offers no, nothings changed since Friday.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51540 on: Today at 12:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:50:39 pm
He can't go to Chelsea until they bid for him right? So all this move on, pull out, blah blah blah is meaningless until Chelsea actually do something.

Chelsea have to have a bid accepted by Brighton.
Caicedo then needs to agree personal terms.
Caicedo needs to pass a medical.
Contracts are then signed by all parties.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51541 on: Today at 12:55:51 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 12:54:31 pm
Just catching up.

Any offers from Chelsea, or is it still being prepared?
Theyve agreed a fee but not terms
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51542 on: Today at 12:55:55 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:30:45 pm
I'm presuming Caicedo has basically been agreed but they are saving the announcement for closer to the match, that is pretty much the level I think Boehly operates at!
Maybe Brighton are just waiting for the build up to release a statement "Chelsea are full of shit, they've got no money, they're not signing Caicedo who has a choice between going to Liverpool or playing in the U23s."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51543 on: Today at 12:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:53:23 pm
Are Chelsea still preparing their bid?
Think theyve prepared it, now its proving.once its out the prover, theyll put it in the oven. When its done theyll let it rest before slicing it. Then theyll package it, put a label on it and deliver to the destination
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51544 on: Today at 12:56:51 pm »
Chris Williams
I cant believe were still here, but.. while a fee has been proposed by Chelsea and accepted, the terms of payment, still as of this morning, remained an issue. Player wise, Chelsea have a *full* deal with Caicedo, but not Brighton

Chelsea and Caicedos representatives are of the opinion resolution is close and have actively briefed that for over a day. Liverpool remains the only club to have agreed a deal *in full* with Brighton, they did not bid blind, player reps gave an assurance verbally hed move.
« Reply #51545 on: Today at 12:57:43 pm »
Quote from: deadsetred on Today at 12:35:55 pm
One thing that doesn't really make sense if the FFP issue is real, is the rumours of Chelsea going for Lavia in addition to Caicedo? It would make sense however if they were trying to force our hand to essentially 'pull out' of the Caicedo deal by threatening to take Lavia. Seems so conspiracy theory but at the same time, the most rational explanation!
The only people who think Chelsea are going to buy Caicedo and Lavia and Olise and a new goalkeeper and a striker are Chelsea fans.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51546 on: Today at 12:58:46 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:56:51 pm
Chris Williams
I cant believe were still here, but.. while a fee has been proposed by Chelsea and accepted, the terms of payment, still as of this morning, remained an issue. Player wise, Chelsea have a *full* deal with Caicedo, but not Brighton

Chelsea and Caicedos representatives are of the opinion resolution is close and have actively briefed that for over a day. Liverpool remains the only club to have agreed a deal *in full* with Brighton, they did not bid blind, player reps gave an assurance verbally hed move.
It's something to do with the mix between the guaranteed fee and variables. Variables don't immediately count towards FFP but Brighton want as much guaranteed income as possible for obvious reasons.

It confirms that Chelsea have an issue with FFP.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51547 on: Today at 12:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:53:23 pm
Are Chelsea still preparing their bid?

I would imagine that they are working fulltime on starting the preparations for making a bid any minute now. Just give them a bit more time, it won't be much, they're oooooohhhh soooooo close... ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51548 on: Today at 12:59:38 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:56:51 pm
Chris Williams
I cant believe were still here, but.. while a fee has been proposed by Chelsea and accepted, the terms of payment, still as of this morning, remained an issue. Player wise, Chelsea have a *full* deal with Caicedo, but not Brighton

Chelsea and Caicedos representatives are of the opinion resolution is close and have actively briefed that for over a day. Liverpool remains the only club to have agreed a deal *in full* with Brighton, they did not bid blind, player reps gave an assurance verbally hed move.

Seems quite unwise as an agent to burn your bridges completely with one of the biggest clubs in the world. But he doesnt strike me as a serious agent really, does he have other clients?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51549 on: Today at 01:00:12 pm »
I think the unfortunate reality is we got played by his agents, they used our interest to force Chelsea to move quicker, and likely secured themselves a bigger payday off the back of it. Maybe they would have come to us if the Chelsea move failed to materialise or maybe he would have stayed at Brighton until another club came in with a bigger off the books agents fee, I doubt we'll ever really know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51550 on: Today at 01:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:56:11 pm
Think theyve prepared it, now its proving.once its out the prover, theyll put it in the oven. When its done theyll let it rest before slicing it. Then theyll package it, put a label on it and deliver to the destination

Ah, a Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson ready meal?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #51551 on: Today at 01:00:45 pm »
Quote from: fenre on Today at 12:53:16 pm
I mean, it seems pretty obvious that they are bidding, as we speak, in that they are having conversations with Brighton. It's not like we will get live information from those conversations.

Really? That was their position on friday, it's now Sunday, so they've been bidding for 2 days now.
