According to CBS Sports, Chelsea are keen to unveil Caicedo at half time interval, much like they did with Mykhaylo Mudryk back in January. The wider context would make it agonising for Liverpool as their owners, Fenway Sports Group, have jetted in from America to witness the contest.

Todd wants to give a big fuck you to JWH.

But not really though.
About time the Mods split the thread.

We can have the "Liverpool Transfer Thread", the "Non-Liverpool Transfer Thread" and a "Caicedo/Caicedon't Transfer Thread" to make it easier to keep up with shite.
Todd wants to give a big fuck you to JWH.

Don't they, you know, actually need to agree a fee first rather than all this performative bollocks they have been briefing since Friday
About time the Mods split the thread.

We can have the "Liverpool Transfer Thread", the "Non-Liverpool Transfer Thread" and a "Caicedo/Caicedon't Transfer Thread" to make it easier to keep up with shite.

When another story starts gaining momentum, I imagine this Cacaido nonsense will die down.
Todd wants to give a big fuck you to JWH.

It would be a very foolish thing for him to do considering they still haven't agreed it with Brighton. There is also a chance it could blow up in Brighton and Chelsea's face if in the end they can't agree a deal. It's why I hope we move on and get someone else. Then if it does neither Brighton, Chelsea or the agent will be looking so good. Perhaps then the lad will look at his agent's actions and realise he can do a lot better.
Todd wants to give a big fuck you to JWH.

Agonising is a bit much. Not like this is 2005 and they've signed Gerrard and are parading him at halftime
Todd wants to give a big fuck you to JWH.
Thats my prediction too.

Brace your Skechers and be the bigger people folks!
Is there a football match on today?

Or wait this is the sport now and watch the highlights of the match later because it's too hard to watch the full match.

Side question...

If you're a player who is being courted by two big clubs who then play in their first game and you want to use the game to decide who to go to. Do you want to go to the club that looks like they have the better team, as you want success, or do you want to go to the other team because they are still very good and you can see how you'll slot in and elevate them?
Hopefully this whole saga makes those who didnt already know realise that Fabrizio wanker is a fraud and a bellend.
Half an hour with klopp and hes ours is the definition of hubris

Showing ambition is a great step but you actually have to do the deals. Brendan Rodgers went after peak age Tony Kroos
Weve pursued Tchouameni, Bellingham and now Caciedo and not got the deals done  the issue is our recruitment process isnt fit for purpose when we swim in deeper waters

Im very glad theres money to spend (although this should be a given) and theyve spent it well so far this window . But the overall plan for the window has been a hot mess and theyre now staring down the barrel of having 2 weeks left and needing 2 or 3 players
Its still salvagable - I do think there are a lot of cbs and cms still available that will help us this season but they need to get their shit together

Great post, Jack.
We're willing to spend record breaking amounts on a player, yet we haven't made earlier contact with the player and Klopp prior to the bid? We try do this only after the bid, whilst knowing Chelsea have been in his ear for months and making clear their desire to sign him(via prior bids and their media mouthpieces). Did we really think Caciedo would turn his back on months of interaction with Chelsea after one sit down with Klopp? Why hadn't we put in some ground work beforehand. And if the reason why  didn't was because we thought he was going to Chelsea no matter what, surely we would have pushed for a meeting with the player rather than just accepted firsthand from his agent(assuming that's how it went).

And if we're willing to now spend a record breaking amount on a DM, surelt that means we a) have the budget, and b) accept that our void in midfield is so massive we're willing to spend 110mill on one player just to shore it up?

If the above two points are valid, why haven't we made a move earlier in the window. Not just for Caciedo,  but another player? Lavia is someone we wanted, but apparently we would rather stick to our valuation and play a midfield with a void(one that we're willing to spend up to 110mill on a player to fill it). What if we can't bring in Lavia at our valuation ? We stick it through till the next window, or bring in another Loan lkke last year?

We never seem to get it. We can under pay or seek value in positions where we want a player, but we should be ready to over pay for a position where we need a player. Valuation of a player is not within a vacuum of their skills and future potential, it also should take into account the need for us to solve a problem or crisis in our formation.

It's the same reason why we'd balk at paying for bottled water at 5 euros in the local grocery but pay it without hesitation in the midst of a 12 hour flight.

2 weeks left. Our actions have shown we have the budget, and we clearly have identified our DM spot as requiring a massive upgrade. Let's see what the transfer committee have been planning for since last summer's window.
Hopefully this whole saga makes those who didnt already know realise that Fabrizio wanker is a fraud and a bellend.

I think a lot of us knew that already.  ;D
Now imagine how Tyler Adams feels

The guy was having official pictures taken in the Chelsea kit
The worst part is Tyler is worth less than the bung Caicedos agent is getting. Got to hurt.
Great post, Jack.
We're willing to spend record breaking amounts on a player, yet we haven't made earlier contact with the player and Klopp prior to the bid? We try do this only after the bid, whilst knowing Chelsea have been in his ear for months and making clear their desire to sign him(via prior bids and their media mouthpieces). Did we really think Caciedo would turn his back on months of interaction with Chelsea after one sit down with Klopp? We hadn't we out in some ground work beforehand. And if the reason why  didn't was because we thought he was going to Chelsea no matter what, surely we would have pushed for a meeting with the player rather than just accepted firsthand from his agent(assuming that's how it went).

And if we're willing to now spend a record breaking amount on a DM, surelt that means we a) have the budget, and b) accept that our void in midfield is so massive we're willing to spend 110mill on one player just to shore it up?

If the above two points are valid, why haven't we made a move earlier in the window. Not just for Caciedo,  but another player? Lavia is someone we wanted, but apparently we would rather stick to our valuation and play a midfield with a void(one that we're willing to spend up to 110mill on a player to fill it). What if we can't bring in Lavia at our valuation ? We stick it through till the next window, or bring in another Loan lkke last year?

We never seem to get it. We can under pay or seek value in positions where we want a player, but we should be ready to over pay for a position where we need a player. Valuation of a player is not within a vacuum of their skills and future potential, it also should take into account the need for us to solve a problem or crisis in our formation.

It's the same reason why we'd balk at paying for bottled water at 5 euros in the local grocery but pay it without hesitation in the midst of a 12 hour flight.

2 weeks left. Our actions have shown we have the budget, and we clearly have identified our DM spot as requiring a massive upgrade. Let's see what the transfer committee have been planning for since last summer's window.

Not true it was confirmed to us from the players side that they would meet us.
Yep. Agents need to be better regulated because they're the key factor in all of those things. Obviously along with proper enforcement of the financial rules.
agents should be banned, their are obscene individuals
Now imagine how Tyler Adams feels

The guy was having official pictures taken in the Chelsea kit
Yeah that's fucking grisly
Agonising is a bit much. Not like this is 2005 and they've signed Gerrard and are parading him at halftime

Imagine if Chelsea are 3-0 down at halftime lol
Yeah that's fucking grisly

And yet the dumbasses will still line to go to these clubs
Now imagine how Tyler Adams feels

The guy was having official pictures taken in the Chelsea kit

No worse than he'd have felt when he was loaned out to Lille or Crystal Palace a week later. Serves him right for wanting to go there.
Side question...

If you're a player who is being courted by two big clubs who then play in their first game and you want to use the game to decide who to go to. Do you want to go to the club that looks like they have the better team, as you want success, or do you want to go to the other team because they are still very good and you can see how you'll slot in and elevate them?

I don't think the game will make a difference, as it's likely the salary, contract length, agent fee and London factor that have him favouring Chelsea. But if he does care at all about the sporting merit of his choice, you'd have to think a resounding victory for us would have him questioning his decision. It's obvious that he wants to join a big club, Chelsea look a shambles to me but I guess him and his agent aren't seeing it.
Not true it was confirmed to us from the players side that they would meet us.
So... not a great post then?
Now imagine how Tyler Adams feels

The guy was having official pictures taken in the Chelsea kit

Probably not too bad.

I've been for interviews before and lost out because there was someone there who was clearly better than me. Shit happens.
agents should be banned, their are obscene individuals

There is a real issue around all of this. When you consider footballers are so young when they start out you wonder how much is actually regulated when they appoint agents. There has to be a procedure set down, otherwise it can lead to exploitation of youngsters. Especially if the agent is not allowing his client a choice and is being led with the promise of money from some of the corrupted influences we know exist in the game now.
Imagine if Chelsea are 3-0 down at halftime lol

Genuinely think Boehly would take that if they could parade Caicedo at half time.
So... not a great post then?

 ;D
Journalists have already confirmed that we received assurances from his side that they were willing to meet us.
but  others have said different, now it might well be that they lied about meeting with us, but I still think its an assumption.  Even if I had a preference, if I was willing to work for two employers, I would meet them both.
