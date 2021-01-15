Half an hour with klopp and hes ours is the definition of hubris



Showing ambition is a great step but you actually have to do the deals. Brendan Rodgers went after peak age Tony Kroos

Weve pursued Tchouameni, Bellingham and now Caciedo and not got the deals done the issue is our recruitment process isnt fit for purpose when we swim in deeper waters



Im very glad theres money to spend (although this should be a given) and theyve spent it well so far this window . But the overall plan for the window has been a hot mess and theyre now staring down the barrel of having 2 weeks left and needing 2 or 3 players

Its still salvagable - I do think there are a lot of cbs and cms still available that will help us this season but they need to get their shit together



Great post, Jack.We're willing to spend record breaking amounts on a player, yet we haven't made earlier contact with the player and Klopp prior to the bid? We try do this only after the bid, whilst knowing Chelsea have been in his ear for months and making clear their desire to sign him(via prior bids and their media mouthpieces). Did we really think Caciedo would turn his back on months of interaction with Chelsea after one sit down with Klopp? Why hadn't we put in some ground work beforehand. And if the reason why didn't was because we thought he was going to Chelsea no matter what, surely we would have pushed for a meeting with the player rather than just accepted firsthand from his agent(assuming that's how it went).And if we're willing to now spend a record breaking amount on a DM, surelt that means we a) have the budget, and b) accept that our void in midfield is so massive we're willing to spend 110mill on one player just to shore it up?If the above two points are valid, why haven't we made a move earlier in the window. Not just for Caciedo, but another player? Lavia is someone we wanted, but apparently we would rather stick to our valuation and play a midfield with a void(one that we're willing to spend up to 110mill on a player to fill it). What if we can't bring in Lavia at our valuation ? We stick it through till the next window, or bring in another Loan lkke last year?We never seem to get it. We can under pay or seek value in positions where we want a player, but we should be ready to over pay for a position where we need a player. Valuation of a player is not within a vacuum of their skills and future potential, it also should take into account the need for us to solve a problem or crisis in our formation.It's the same reason why we'd balk at paying for bottled water at 5 euros in the local grocery but pay it without hesitation in the midst of a 12 hour flight.2 weeks left. Our actions have shown we have the budget, and we clearly have identified our DM spot as requiring a massive upgrade. Let's see what the transfer committee have been planning for since last summer's window.