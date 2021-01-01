The question is, who now.



We were provably in a position to pay £110m for Caicedo, and whilst its not as simple as thats the budget, it does show some willing to spend where needed.



Personally, despite the climb down, I still think Lavia makes sense, as long as you can bring in a Wieffer, Andre etc, a more established player to add to the blend. I could see us going and negotiating for Andre at above the initial asking price just to get him sooner, though Fluminense may hold at the release clause.



Is there a world where we dont have a specific 6, but flood the central area and test the waters for a De Jong? I still think Id prefer a project like Kone, or a limited but specialised player like Sangare than paying a massive fee for Florentino Luis, who looks a bit immobile for me.