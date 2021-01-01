« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50840 on: Yesterday at 08:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 08:25:24 pm
Send in Jorg

Call up Milner for an accidental two-footed tackle or Agger to elbow him in the face
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50841 on: Yesterday at 08:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:49:00 pm
No it really isnt. Weve just publicly revealed what we have to spend and what were willing to spend. Weve just revealed how keen we are to buy a DM.

We've revealed what we were willing to spend on Caicedo. That's it.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50842 on: Yesterday at 08:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 08:51:05 pm
I have a perfectly healthy relationship with the sport, thank you for your concern. I'm voicing an opinion on the matter on a football forum. I'm not shooting up a f'n high school.

We have the best manager Liverpool manager of my life by a country. In my opinion the best manager in the world. And time and again we send him into a gun fight with a pair of nunchucks. I don't ask for an open chequebook. I want us to be prepared. Klopp leaves in a couple of years and we need to make the most of it.

Calm down.

We have won every trophy under Klopp.

Stop sounding so entitled.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50843 on: Yesterday at 08:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 08:51:05 pm
I have a perfectly healthy relationship with the sport, thank you for your concern. I'm voicing an opinion on the matter on a football forum. I'm not shooting up a f'n high school.

Seek help.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50844 on: Yesterday at 08:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:50:18 pm
The season has started and we still have major holes in the squad, The people responsible for enabling the  recruiting of players have  missed what was probably their initial target of getting everything sorted out for season kick off, lets see what happens until the window closes.

Might all be stress over nothing by the time the window shuts but might have been nice to have had a smooth functioning transfer team to deal with it all
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50845 on: Yesterday at 08:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:45:10 pm
What would you do if you were Caicedo though? Chelsea have clearly identified him as a priority signing, have been talking to him for months and have built up a relationship. So you have the choice of the club that really wants you or the club who were not interested in you until the Lavia price went beyond a certain point.

That is the problem for me in looking for the best value and then moving on if the price goes too high.
I get that, but the circumstances changed about three weeks ago when Fabinho and Henderson left. If Caicedo wants to go to Chelsea, thats his choice. Fabinho leaving threw a wrinkle into our summer though, especially with the lack of high quality DMs on the market. I just dont know what our alternative was supposed to be. Keep Fabinho and turn down the fee? Just pay the £50m for Lavia a few weeks ago?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50846 on: Yesterday at 08:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 08:44:13 pm
An ounce more ambition and we'd probably have at least one more title and one more UCL. How is that not infuriating to you?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50847 on: Yesterday at 08:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:51:54 pm
Why do people debate like this? Nowhere have I claimed that. Youve just plucked it out of the air.

Weve also lost another 3/4 days of effort and time without actually managing to buy a DM.

We will have alternatives.

And we revealed what we would pay for Caicedo. It has no relevance to any other deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50848 on: Yesterday at 08:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:51:37 pm
Better to have love and lost than to have never loved at all.

We'll get all the cliches in the textbook now.

Fucking hell mate, you know that doesnt apply in this circumstance. Honestly I never knew people would be this hung up about a footballer whos main strength is tackling. He isnt all that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50849 on: Yesterday at 08:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:34:47 pm
If wed won the league would you be saying wed had a rubbish season?

There was a bid accepted for 111m for arguably the best CDM that could move this window.

I don't know how that is a failure etc.

If the lad kept his word everyone would be saying the midfield rebuild was basically as good as you could get.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50850 on: Yesterday at 08:53:20 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 08:50:53 pm
Neil did a video 3 weeks ago also on TAW

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7E6QKz7BlYQ

Yep..never got around to it..might do so now..cheers macho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50851 on: Yesterday at 08:53:21 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50852 on: Yesterday at 08:53:24 pm »
Im all for having a moan when the club actually does something wrong but thats not the case here. Some of you need to chill.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50853 on: Yesterday at 08:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:46:10 pm
Football: a leisure pursuit designed to make folk miserable and angry.


100% this :lmao

Im 40 and have witnessed ups and downs, but the hysteria these days based around a few signings is bonkers.

All those losing their shit should step back for a minute and imagine being an Everton fan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50854 on: Yesterday at 08:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:52:10 pm
Calm down.

We have won every trophy under Klopp.

Stop sounding so entitled.

So now what? We just end any semblance of ambition?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50855 on: Yesterday at 08:54:45 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 08:42:28 pm
Give them a chance to move onto another target before making a final judgement. Agree we are leaving it late again of course, but the window is still open. Live in hope

Somebody said that last August and the August before that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50856 on: Yesterday at 08:54:49 pm »
I wish Elizabeth Bennet posted in here. Much more reasonable ideas.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50857 on: Yesterday at 08:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 08:54:09 pm
So now what? We just end any semblance of ambition?

What would you say agreeing a fee of a British record would be?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50858 on: Yesterday at 08:55:10 pm »
So, safe to say Caicedo is not happening then? Any hope left?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50859 on: Yesterday at 08:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:48:34 pm
What a crook of shit.

Chelsea have been talking to him but havent made a bid that has been accepted.

Does that show that they really want him? Or does money talk ?

They didn't walk away and increased their bids until they signed him. What more could a player want?

It might not be what we wanted but Chelsea kept their side of the bargain in regards to Caicedo by doing everything in their power to sign him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50860 on: Yesterday at 08:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 08:54:09 pm
So now what? We just end any semblance of ambition?

Nobody is saying that. You don't make any sense, let's see what happens at the end of the transfer window at least.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50861 on: Yesterday at 08:55:55 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:52:54 pm


Oh you swine. Was going to post that when I'd caught up with the thread 😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50862 on: Yesterday at 08:56:14 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 08:54:49 pm
I wish Elizabeth Bennet posted in here. Much more reasonable ideas.

Elizabeth. Gordon. Don't forget Tony everybody. Alan too. Keep it coming guys. Hilarious stuff.

(Commando reference will always give me a chuckle so that one's forgiven)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50863 on: Yesterday at 08:56:34 pm »
Henry is in town, something is going down..its like peak smackdown.

Can you smell what the Jorg is cooking..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50864 on: Yesterday at 08:56:41 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 08:55:00 pm
What would you say agreeing a fee of a British record would be?

Panic stations?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50865 on: Yesterday at 08:56:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:35:28 pm
Lavia isnt the difference between getting CL or not. Sorry Al but he just wont be.

The lack of a functional midfield was the difference, it could easily be the case this season too if we opt for your asinine "right" player or no player option.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50866 on: Yesterday at 08:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 08:54:09 pm
So now what? We just end any semblance of ambition?

Why would we do that ?

The window isnt closed.

Relax and trust the process.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50867 on: Yesterday at 08:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 08:56:41 pm
Panic stations?

 ::) ::) ::)

you're surely on a wind up mate lol
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50868 on: Yesterday at 08:58:33 pm »
If there are viable alternatives to Lavia available I hope we move on from both, pick up someone overseas for less and get a defender while we're at it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50869 on: Yesterday at 08:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:57:01 pm
Why would we do that ?

The window isnt closed.

Relax and trust the process.

The process saw us playing Fabinho and Henderson at centre back for the record. Also required us to revamp an entire midfield in one window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50870 on: Yesterday at 09:00:20 pm »
Anyway. I think our first eleven is still very capable of winning tomorrow. What players we do have are very good. I just don't think we have anywhere near enough of them for a 50-60 game season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50871 on: Yesterday at 09:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:58:33 pm
If there are viable alternatives to Lavia available I hope we move on from both, pick up someone overseas for less and get a defender while we're at it.

A Sangare or Kone and a homegrown CB would be good. But if we cant get a homegrown CB can we even register 2 more overseas players?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50872 on: Yesterday at 09:01:49 pm »
Locked til tomorrow to save you from yourselves.

I was in a good mood before I read some of this shite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50873 on: Today at 08:07:19 am »
Please be excellent to each other and dial down the negativity, it's not good for your health 👋
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50874 on: Today at 08:07:50 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:07:19 am
Please be excellent to each other and dial down the negativity, it's not good for your health 👋

 :thumbup
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50875 on: Today at 08:18:50 am »
Still no bid, I see. So we're exactly where we were 2 days ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50876 on: Today at 08:19:55 am »
The question is, who now.

We were provably in a position to pay £110m for Caicedo, and whilst its not as simple as thats the budget, it does show some willing to spend where needed.

Personally, despite the climb down, I still think Lavia makes sense, as long as you can bring in a Wieffer, Andre etc, a more established player to add to the blend. I could see us going and negotiating for Andre at above the initial asking price just to get him sooner, though Fluminense may hold at the release clause.

Is there a world where we dont have a specific 6, but flood the central area and test the waters for a De Jong? I still think Id prefer a project like Kone, or a limited but specialised player like Sangare than paying a massive fee for Florentino Luis, who looks a bit immobile for me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50877 on: Today at 08:21:08 am »
Quote from: Paul-LFC on Today at 08:18:50 am
Still no bid, I see. So we're exactly where we were 2 days ago.

A deal will be announced by 2.30pm I reckon, they'll do all they can to parade him like a show pony before the match.  The only way that doesn't happen is if Brighton decide to play silly buggers and I get the impression they just wants Caicedo gone now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50878 on: Today at 08:21:42 am »
Quote from: Paul-LFC on Today at 08:18:50 am
Still no bid, I see. So we're exactly where we were 2 days ago.
Chelsea's behaviour has been utterly ridiculous. Is bids without bidding the new way forward. They think we will pull our offer with all these stories they are putting out there?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #50879 on: Today at 08:21:54 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:19:55 am
The question is, who now.

We were provably in a position to pay £110m for Caicedo, and whilst its not as simple as thats the budget, it does show some willing to spend where needed.

Personally, despite the climb down, I still think Lavia makes sense, as long as you can bring in a Wieffer, Andre etc, a more established player to add to the blend. I could see us going and negotiating for Andre at above the initial asking price just to get him sooner, though Fluminense may hold at the release clause.

Is there a world where we dont have a specific 6, but flood the central area and test the waters for a De Jong? I still think Id prefer a project like Kone, or a limited but specialised player like Sangare than paying a massive fee for Florentino Luis, who looks a bit immobile for me.

Lavia would be a nice project and seeing that there aren't that many great 6's then I'd take another Mac Allister type and a CD
