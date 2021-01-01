« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49960 on: Today at 04:48:19 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 04:47:07 pm
Maybe he prefers Chelsea but if he ends up coming here it's pretty irrelevant. I do believe he absolutely sees us as an option otherwise we wouldn't have bid or still be in there

Agree with this as well, dont think its necessarily an issue that he prefers chelsea, I just think its almost undoubtedly true at least at present otherwise hed already be a Liverpool player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49961 on: Today at 04:48:31 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 04:37:25 pm
I think the fair assumptions are

We wouldnt have bid without the player saying yes before hand.
Theres been an outside influence on the player to change his mind since the bid was accepted.


Everything else in conjecture.


In theory we could not talk to the player until Brighton accepted our bid. So were Chelsea illegally in the players ear even though they had no bid accepted. It is possible, but unlikely, that we just started negotiating with the player after our bid was successful. Yes maybe the player did indicate his willingness but in theory we could not discuss the details. That takes time.

Generally deals are done quickly and behind closed doors but the problem is that our bid was formally announced and then people expected a medical on Friday.

Ok I know no more than you do but am just putting forward a different scenario. The discussions will proceed at the pace they need to and an announcement will be made. Meanwhile the its clear he doesnt want to join people are getting a bit ahead of themselves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49962 on: Today at 04:49:28 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 04:27:46 pm
(*As crazy as this might sound, I still have a sliver of excitement that we might end up getting both. Wouldn't that be a proper 'fuck you' to Chelsea?  :lickin)

Would we even need both? If we were to add another midfielder in addition to Lavia or Caicedo, surely a midfielder similar to Kone is what we'd want
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49963 on: Today at 04:49:35 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 04:47:07 pm
Maybe he prefers Chelsea but if he ends up coming here it's pretty irrelevant. I do believe he absolutely sees us as an option otherwise we wouldn't have bid or still be in there
He could go public with his desire to only sign for Chelsea and no one else. I remember Darren Bent doing it when he wanted to move to Sunderland and Spurs were trying to flog him elsewhere, he got his move after that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49964 on: Today at 04:49:52 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49965 on: Today at 04:50:13 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:46:30 pm
Apparently, Kante was his favorite player when he was 15 y.o., so it's natural to want to follow in his boyhood hero footsteps. Can't blame him for that. But he should find an advisor who could look past the cash and take his development at heart. He would do better with us than at Chelsea.
Leicester?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49966 on: Today at 04:52:35 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49967 on: Today at 04:53:04 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 04:49:35 pm
He could go public with his desire to only sign for Chelsea and no one else. I remember Darren Bent doing it when he wanted to move to Sunderland and Spurs were trying to flog him elsewhere, he got his move after that.

Must be the only time ever someone's gone public about wanting to move to Sunderland.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49968 on: Today at 04:53:17 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 04:52:35 pm
No... It's Nazi Superman... :D

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49969 on: Today at 04:53:28 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:41:27 pm
The problem with assumptions is that they are often wrong. There is little to no evidence that he prefers Chelsea. Everyone expected the deal to go through quickly but it hasnt and thats when the assumptions started. Romano was quick to post something about it that he has zero proof about.

At the moment none of us really know what is going on but theres little point in assuming anything. Time will tell and maybe the assumption will be completely wrong or maybe not.

Romano's posting feels more like he has a particular agenda on this transfer, pushing the claims that the player has actually rejected us, which serves the interests of the agent and Chelsea.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49970 on: Today at 04:53:32 pm
Hows this a good look to a potential signing , a club scrambling around to fund the transfer, not able to just put a proper offer on the table due to poor FFP.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49971 on: Today at 04:53:57 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 04:49:35 pm
He could go public with his desire to only sign for Chelsea and no one else. I remember Darren Bent doing it when he wanted to move to Sunderland and Spurs were trying to flog him elsewhere, he got his move after that.

I find it interesting that he was willing to put a post on Instagram in January saying he wanted to leave, but hasn't put anything on social media about his apparent desire to only join Chelsea
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49972 on: Today at 04:54:07 pm
Quote from: reddazforever on Today at 04:42:46 pm
Reckon we should make Chelsea a cheeky offer of £20m for Conor Gallagher. Theyll jump to get the extra money, we get a decent box to box player and then increase our Caicedo bid by £15m 😂😆.  Boehly would explode  💥

Liking this
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49973 on: Today at 04:54:34 pm
Scott Minto on Talksport just now said he's confident Caicedo will end up at Chelsea.

He also said that the decision is a "no brainer" - adding "you only have to look at the respective club badges to be honest, Chelsea have got like a lion, which is really cool and Liverpool - I don't even know what that is - a flamingo or something?".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49974 on: Today at 04:55:13 pm
What happens if he is at the game tomorrow and sat in one of the Chelsea director boxes?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49975 on: Today at 04:56:09 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 04:55:13 pm
What happens if he is at the game tomorrow and sat in one of the Chelsea director boxes?

Id still think its 50:50.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49976 on: Today at 04:56:32 pm
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 04:54:34 pm
Scott Minto on Talksport just now said he's confident Caicedo will end up at Chelsea.

He also said that the decision is a "no brainer" - adding "you only have to look at the respective club badges to be honest, Chelsea have got like a lion, which is really cool and Liverpool - I don't even know what that is - a flamingo or something?".

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49977 on: Today at 04:56:49 pm
Keep the bid in - make them Equal the offer. Costs us nothing and doesnt stop us looking elsewhere
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49978 on: Today at 04:57:21 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:53:28 pm
Romano's posting feels more like he has a particular agenda on this transfer, pushing the claims that the player has actually rejected us, which serves the interests of the agent and Chelsea.

This whole saga has shown that he's just a shill.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49979 on: Today at 04:57:42 pm
Quote from: reddazforever on Today at 04:56:49 pm
Keep the bid in - make them Equal the offer. Costs us nothing and doesnt stop us looking elsewhere

Yep. :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49980 on: Today at 04:58:21 pm
Everton 😂😆😂😆
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49981 on: Today at 04:58:34 pm
In other news... the Ev lost at home.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49982 on: Today at 04:59:41 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 04:58:34 pm
In other news... the Ev lost at home.

Always good to break up the serious stories with lighter news.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49983 on: Today at 05:00:16 pm
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 04:54:34 pm
Scott Minto on Talksport just now said he's confident Caicedo will end up at Chelsea.

He also said that the decision is a "no brainer" - adding "you only have to look at the respective club badges to be honest, Chelsea have got like a lion, which is really cool and Liverpool - I don't even know what that is - a flamingo or something?".

  :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49984 on: Today at 05:00:20 pm
Romano

Chelsea, working on Moisés Caicedo deal right now  understand final fee being discussed with Brighton is in excess of £110m 🔵🇪🇨 #CFC

Key hours ahead. Chelsea want Moisés at Stamford Bridge tomorrow  plan in their mind since last week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49985 on: Today at 05:00:56 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:00:20 pm
Romano

Chelsea, working on Moisés Caicedo deal right now  understand final fee being discussed with Brighton is in excess of £110m 🔵🇪🇨 #CFC

Key hours ahead. Chelsea want Moisés at Stamford Bridge tomorrow  plan in their mind since last week.

The Chelsea mouth piece has spoken again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49986 on: Today at 05:01:10 pm
I wonder how much truth there was in the idea that we are interested in Inacio (finally).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49987 on: Today at 05:01:21 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:00:20 pm
Romano

Chelsea, working on Moisés Caicedo deal right now  understand final fee being discussed with Brighton is in excess of £110m 🔵🇪🇨 #CFC

Key hours ahead. Chelsea want Moisés at Stamford Bridge tomorrow  plan in their mind since last week.

No shit Fabrizio.

IT HAS TO BE IN EXCESS OF 110m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49988 on: Today at 05:02:27 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:00:20 pm
Romano

Chelsea, working on Moisés Caicedo deal right now  understand final fee being discussed with Brighton is in excess of £110m 🔵🇪🇨 #CFC

Key hours ahead. Chelsea want Moisés at Stamford Bridge tomorrow  plan in their mind since last week.

If you didn't think they were petty before all this....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49989 on: Today at 05:02:54 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:00:20 pm
Romano

Chelsea, working on Moisés Caicedo deal right now  understand final fee being discussed with Brighton is in excess of £110m 🔵🇪🇨 #CFC

Key hours ahead. Chelsea want Moisés at Stamford Bridge tomorrow  plan in their mind since last week.
that's a new tweet? Because sure he's posted pretty much the same thing 3 times now... If there's no news there's no news, stop forcing it Fabrizio
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49990 on: Today at 05:03:54 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 05:02:54 pm
that's a new tweet? Because sure he's posted pretty much the same thing 3 times now... If there's no news there's no news, stop forcing it Fabrizio

Chelsea are using him as their official mouthpiece in this, so he will continue draining all this gash as they tell him too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49991 on: Today at 05:04:15 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:00:20 pm
Romano

Chelsea, working on Moisés Caicedo deal right now  understand final fee being discussed with Brighton is in excess of £110m 🔵🇪🇨 #CFC

Key hours ahead. Chelsea want Moisés at Stamford Bridge tomorrow  plan in their mind since last week.

Still working on that deal but lashing in boss for other players.

What a monumental bellend he is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49992 on: Today at 05:05:17 pm
The updates and reporting on this from Chelsea shills has been brutal. One sensational piece of crap after another. Does anyone actually buy this shit?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49993 on: Today at 05:06:52 pm
I think its pretty clear that he favours Chelsea, but saying that, even if the preference isn't strong (or even non-existent), its definitely in the player's interest to stall until there are two bids accepted. Much stronger negotiating position to be in when it comes to the contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49994 on: Today at 05:07:04
Chelsea fans are so thick. They are miles away from meeting premier league sustainability rules. The owner if they buy Caicedo is choosing to ignore the rules. It's that simple. I hope LFC and others demand huge action taken.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49995 on: Today at 05:07:43 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:06:52 pm
I think its pretty clear that he favours Chelsea, but saying that, even if the preference isn't strong (or even non-existent), its definitely in the player's interest to stall until there are two bids accepted. Much stronger negotiating position to be in when it comes to the contract.

Yep. Their agent encouraged our bid for that reason. They want to milk Chelsea
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49996 on: Today at 05:08:02 pm »
Tap-in posting the same shite a billion times, colour me shocked.  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49997 on: Today at 05:08:08 pm »
It's been "key hours" for about 36 hours now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49998 on: Today at 05:08:41 pm »
Yesterday, after the story broke and Moises didnt get to medical, Brighton said they were open to new offers. I thought, at the time, that was bad news, but now looks like Brighton and us calling Chelseas bluff?
