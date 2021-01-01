I think the fair assumptions are



We wouldnt have bid without the player saying yes before hand.

Theres been an outside influence on the player to change his mind since the bid was accepted.





Everything else in conjecture.





In theory we could not talk to the player until Brighton accepted our bid. So were Chelsea illegally in the players ear even though they had no bid accepted. It is possible, but unlikely, that we just started negotiating with the player after our bid was successful. Yes maybe the player did indicate his willingness but in theory we could not discuss the details. That takes time.Generally deals are done quickly and behind closed doors but the problem is that our bid was formally announced and then people expected a medical on Friday.Ok I know no more than you do but am just putting forward a different scenario. The discussions will proceed at the pace they need to and an announcement will be made. Meanwhile the its clear he doesnt want to join people are getting a bit ahead of themselves.