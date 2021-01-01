Maybe he prefers Chelsea but if he ends up coming here it's pretty irrelevant. I do believe he absolutely sees us as an option otherwise we wouldn't have bid or still be in there
I think the fair assumptions areWe wouldnt have bid without the player saying yes before hand. Theres been an outside influence on the player to change his mind since the bid was accepted. Everything else in conjecture.
(*As crazy as this might sound, I still have a sliver of excitement that we might end up getting both. Wouldn't that be a proper 'fuck you' to Chelsea? )
Apparently, Kante was his favorite player when he was 15 y.o., so it's natural to want to follow in his boyhood hero footsteps. Can't blame him for that. But he should find an advisor who could look past the cash and take his development at heart. He would do better with us than at Chelsea.
He could go public with his desire to only sign for Chelsea and no one else. I remember Darren Bent doing it when he wanted to move to Sunderland and Spurs were trying to flog him elsewhere, he got his move after that.
The problem with assumptions is that they are often wrong. There is little to no evidence that he prefers Chelsea. Everyone expected the deal to go through quickly but it hasnt and thats when the assumptions started. Romano was quick to post something about it that he has zero proof about.At the moment none of us really know what is going on but theres little point in assuming anything. Time will tell and maybe the assumption will be completely wrong or maybe not.
Reckon we should make Chelsea a cheeky offer of £20m for Conor Gallagher. Theyll jump to get the extra money, we get a decent box to box player and then increase our Caicedo bid by £15m 😂😆. Boehly would explode
What happens if he is at the game tomorrow and sat in one of the Chelsea director boxes?
Scott Minto on Talksport just now said he's confident Caicedo will end up at Chelsea. He also said that the decision is a "no brainer" - adding "you only have to look at the respective club badges to be honest, Chelsea have got like a lion, which is really cool and Liverpool - I don't even know what that is - a flamingo or something?".
Romano's posting feels more like he has a particular agenda on this transfer, pushing the claims that the player has actually rejected us, which serves the interests of the agent and Chelsea.
Keep the bid in - make them Equal the offer. Costs us nothing and doesnt stop us looking elsewhere
In other news... the Ev lost at home.
Romano Chelsea, working on Moisés Caicedo deal right now understand final fee being discussed with Brighton is in excess of £110m 🔵🇪🇨 #CFCKey hours ahead. Chelsea want Moisés at Stamford Bridge tomorrow plan in their mind since last week.
that's a new tweet? Because sure he's posted pretty much the same thing 3 times now... If there's no news there's no news, stop forcing it Fabrizio
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
I think its pretty clear that he favours Chelsea, but saying that, even if the preference isn't strong (or even non-existent), its definitely in the player's interest to stall until there are two bids accepted. Much stronger negotiating position to be in when it comes to the contract.
