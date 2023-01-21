« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49800 on: Today at 03:25:37 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:23:40 pm
Sky saying Chelsea are working on a 115 million deal - why?

Surely they can just bid what we bid and Brighton would accept?

Because its probably made up of players.

Mad that Caicedo wants to join a Team that cant even bid for him.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49801 on: Today at 03:26:15 pm
As much as Chelsea want this wrapped up by tomorrow so they can parade Caicedo around the pitch, I think at the current rate this is going into the beginning of the next week. All sides seem quite entrenched in their positions and Chelsea via their mouthpieces in the media are the only parties mouthing off.
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49802 on: Today at 03:26:33 pm
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 03:22:57 pm
If theyre going to bid £115m then why dont they just come out and do itand when if they do we should throw in a £120m just to piss them off

That is probably why they are reticent to up their bid. Brighton were reported to want a similar fee to Rice. That threshold has been met. The last thing Chelsea want to do is provoke us into upping our bid.
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49803 on: Today at 03:26:58 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:25:37 pm
Because its probably made up of players.

Mad that Caicedo wants to join a Team that cant even bid for him.

Unlikely. Brighton have already said they don't want any players but cash.
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49804 on: Today at 03:27:10 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 03:25:21 pm
Lets say Caicedo and Lavia are gone, who are we Fancying?

Kone and Adam's would be my pick, they would be done for around 50m leaving money for a CB.

I know people are worried about Adams injury record but he always plays 3/4 of a season, so would be perfect with Bajcetic /Kone.
If we sign Adams after what we've experienced with Keita and Thiago I'll be staggered. We need durable players.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49805 on: Today at 03:27:18 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 03:25:21 pm
Lets say Caicedo and Lavia are gone, who are we Fancying?

Kone and Adam's would be my pick, they would be done for around 50m leaving money for a CB.

I know people are worried about Adams injury record but he always plays 3/4 of a season, so would be perfect with Bajcetic /Kone.

Apparently Adams could miss another four months with injury, apparently it's why Chelsea pulled the plug.
Son of Spion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49806 on: Today at 03:27:48 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:23:15 pm
Are we there yet....
Sit down in the back and eat your butties.

Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49807 on: Today at 03:28:35 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:26:58 pm
Unlikely. Brighton have already said they don't want any players but cash.

So they still preparing it ?
lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49808 on: Today at 03:28:37 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:27:18 pm
Apparently Adams could miss another four months with injury, apparently it's why Chelsea pulled the plug.
Oh, Caicedo then.
Son of Spion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49809 on: Today at 03:29:26 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:23:40 pm
Sky saying Chelsea are working on a 115 million deal - why?

Surely they can just bid what we bid and Brighton would accept?
Chelsea tyre kickers.

Pay up or fuck off.  :wanker
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49810 on: Today at 03:29:32 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:28:35 pm
So they still preparing it ?

It's a very hard thing to do, apparently....
lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49811 on: Today at 03:30:23 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:29:26 pm
Chelsea tyre kickers.

Pay up or fuck off.  :wanker
Preferably the later😂
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49812 on: Today at 03:31:02 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 03:25:21 pm
Lets say Caicedo and Lavia are gone, who are we Fancying?

Kone and Adam's would be my pick, they would be done for around 50m leaving money for a CB.

I know people are worried about Adams injury record but he always plays 3/4 of a season, so would be perfect with Bajcetic /Kone.

Didnt Adams fail a medical at Chelsea? Why would we want a player that is out for 4 months?
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49813 on: Today at 03:31:49 pm
Lavia not in the squad at all, he must be close to leaving. If Chelsea are struggling to meet requirements for FFP and for the league then how on earth will they get around it, only so much shit they have left to sell.
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49814 on: Today at 03:32:01 pm
Quote from: Shepnois on Today at 03:10:53 pm
So with Caicedo & Lavia potentially both off the table, where do you think we will focus our attention? is there any possibility of getting Tchouameni out of Real if we put  down big money like we have for Caicedo?

Go back to where we started the window,sign Kone & Thuram and bring some nice symmetry to the summer.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49815 on: Today at 03:32:28 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 03:25:21 pm
Lets say Caicedo and Lavia are gone, who are we Fancying?

Kone and Adam's would be my pick, they would be done for around 50m leaving money for a CB.

I know people are worried about Adams injury record but he always plays 3/4 of a season, so would be perfect with Bajcetic /Kone.
Probably Andre. Release clauses are our speciality.
Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49816 on: Today at 03:33:59 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:29:32 pm
It's a very hard thing to do, apparently....

Not sure it is with the way they fling in bids for others

Weird Club
Son of Spion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49817 on: Today at 03:34:14 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:29:32 pm
It's a very hard thing to do, apparently....
Do they have to wrap it up in gift wrap and put a bow on it? Maybe write a nice card out too, with heartfelt sentiment?

This bid preparation lark seems really time consuming.
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49818 on: Today at 03:34:24 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:28:35 pm


So they still preparing it ?
The rumour is that Liverpool have said they will better any bid Chelsea make.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49819 on: Today at 03:34:25 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:27:18 pm
Apparently Adams could miss another four months with injury, apparently it's why Chelsea pulled the plug.

It's been known for a few weeks prior to their bid that he likely would not be playing again until at least October. Then again, given their antics one could hardly expect Chelsea to do their due diligence.
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49820 on: Today at 03:34:41 pm
Brighton Bubble
@BrightonBubble
·
2h
🚨 Moisés Caicedos agents make pretty much all the decisions regarding him and hold all the power. One source stated hes completely controlled by the agent.

If this is true, he seriously needs someone else looking after him.
lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49821 on: Today at 03:34:43 pm
Quote from: Shepnois on Today at 03:10:53 pm
So with Caicedo & Lavia potentially both off the table, where do you think we will focus our attention? is there any possibility of getting Tchouameni out of Real if we put  down big money like we have for Caicedo?
Tchouameni is not interested, we would look like pricks if he turned us down.
stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49822 on: Today at 03:35:43 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:34:24 pm
The rumour is that Liverpool have said they will better any bid Chelsea make.

Did your sources tell you that? Sounds legit.
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49823 on: Today at 03:36:03 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 03:25:21 pm
Lets say Caicedo and Lavia are gone, who are we Fancying?

Kone and Adam's would be my pick, they would be done for around 50m leaving money for a CB.

I know people are worried about Adams injury record but he always plays 3/4 of a season, so would be perfect with Bajcetic /Kone.

Someone who hasn't been mentioned yet as the ones that have aren't as good as the two we'd have missed out on IMO.

Hopefully we still end up with one of Lavia and Caicedo.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49824 on: Today at 03:36:10 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:31:49 pm
Lavia not in the squad at all, he must be close to leaving. If Chelsea are struggling to meet requirements for FFP and for the league then how on earth will they get around it, only so much shit they have left to sell.

They will contact their Saudi friends to get rid of a few players.
Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49825 on: Today at 03:36:29 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:34:24 pm
The rumour is that Liverpool have said they will better any bid Chelsea make.

Why would we do that ? We have had a bid accepted.
lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #49826 on: Today at 03:36:38 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:32:28 pm
Probably Andre. Release clauses are our speciality.
Good shout, forgot about him.
