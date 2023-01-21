Sky saying Chelsea are working on a 115 million deal - why?Surely they can just bid what we bid and Brighton would accept?
If theyre going to bid £115m then why dont they just come out and do it
and when if they do we should throw in a £120m just to piss them off
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
Because its probably made up of players. Mad that Caicedo wants to join a Team that cant even bid for him.
Lets say Caicedo and Lavia are gone, who are we Fancying?Kone and Adam's would be my pick, they would be done for around 50m leaving money for a CB.I know people are worried about Adams injury record but he always plays 3/4 of a season, so would be perfect with Bajcetic /Kone.
Are we there yet....
Unlikely. Brighton have already said they don't want any players but cash.
Apparently Adams could miss another four months with injury, apparently it's why Chelsea pulled the plug.
So they still preparing it ?
Chelsea tyre kickers.Pay up or fuck off.
So with Caicedo & Lavia potentially both off the table, where do you think we will focus our attention? is there any possibility of getting Tchouameni out of Real if we put down big money like we have for Caicedo?
It's a very hard thing to do, apparently....
The rumour is that Liverpool have said they will better any bid Chelsea make.
Lavia not in the squad at all, he must be close to leaving. If Chelsea are struggling to meet requirements for FFP and for the league then how on earth will they get around it, only so much shit they have left to sell.
Probably Andre. Release clauses are our speciality.
