Shouldn't they be more frugal in that scenario? Spending another £200m on Caicedo, Lavia and Olise is taking the piss. I'm surprised that their fans aren't asking questions because that's what would happen at a normal club.



Once you go down the road of using amortisation to stay within FFP though you basically have to keep doing it. I would say their plan is to sign young players on long deals and hope some of them really come off. If football inflation keeps rising then the long contracts allow them to make huge profits in three or four years time.The long deals also mean that unlike other clubs they won't have to renegotiate player contracts in a couple of years time.Their strategy does have some upsides but is a hugely risky strategy.