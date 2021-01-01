Even the bit about lavia becoming the better player - whats that based on?

Right now hes a significantly worse player so thats a leap of faith the club are obviously pretty clear that Caicedo is and will be the better player - could be wrong of course but its pretty clear if we rated Lavia that highly hed be a Liverpool player now



I like Lavia a lot but hes being spoken about as if hes far, far closer to the finished product than he is. In reality, hes closer to the level of a Bajcetic than a Caicedo. I say that with massive hopes for Bajcetic, but its based on potential, not on provable, delivered performance.I agree with Jack, we obviously see Lavia as a prospect, a project and a risk at the fee Southampton want, which is why there has been such reticence to stretch the budget for him. If we felt he was a transformational signing, wed pay the fee, as weve seen in the past with VVD, Alisson and even Szoboszlai this summer.