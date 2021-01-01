« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1226 1227 1228 1229 1230 [1231]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1470734 times)

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,106
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49200 on: Today at 10:42:57 am »
Jurgen will want a number 6 who can jump immediately into the starting lineup.

I appreciate Caciedo is still only 21 but in regards to Lavia, Jurgen just wont throw a 19 year old straight in.   It just isnt Klopps MO.

2 years in a footballers maturity is massive. 
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49201 on: Today at 10:43:55 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:37:40 am
Even the bit about lavia becoming the better player - whats that based on?
Right now hes a significantly worse player so thats a leap of faith  the club are obviously pretty clear that Caicedo is and will be the better player - could be wrong of course but its pretty clear if we rated Lavia that highly hed be a Liverpool player now

We made a 110m bid to beat Chelsea and get him. 110m. He must be a very very special player for us to do this.
Logged

Online fiveways

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49202 on: Today at 10:45:38 am »
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,433
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49203 on: Today at 10:45:49 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:35:54 am
Chelsea can afford to outbid Liverpool. The stumbling block is obviously administrative sanctions around FFP.

Im guessing Liverpool knew this which is why they are remaining in the hunt.

This isn't ebay the highest bidder doesn't always end up with the item. Chelsea may well think that Caicedo only wants to go to them and that they have already met Brighton's asking price.

If players automatically went to the highest bidder then Mbappe would be off to Saudi and Van Dijk would have probably ended up at City. we had a higher bid for Milan Baros but he ended up going to Villa because he wanted to stay in the Premier League.

So there is always the possibility that Chelsea doesn't have to up their bid.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,176
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49204 on: Today at 10:45:49 am »
And where is this nonsense that Chelsea are obviously concerned about FFP? I think one Twatter said it so it must be true. Unless somebody has some good analysis, which I doubt, it's just more noise thrown into the discussion.
Logged
#JFT97

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,800
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49205 on: Today at 10:46:00 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:42:30 am
Chelsea trying to find out what the punishments are. But looks like they're already going to fail. The question they probably have is there a difference in punishments if it's £50m over or £200m. Word on twitter by reliable sources they are £250m in the red already

Despite all the players they have already shifted. Which just goes to show if they really wanted Moses they should have done that transfer first and then gone on elsewhere. What a shambles of a club.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,473
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49206 on: Today at 10:46:02 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:43:55 am
We made a 110m bid to beat Chelsea and get him. 110m. He must be a very very special player for us to do this.

He's the most specialistest
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,193
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49207 on: Today at 10:46:23 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:37:40 am
Even the bit about lavia becoming the better player - whats that based on?
Right now hes a significantly worse player so thats a leap of faith  the club are obviously pretty clear that Caicedo is and will be the better player - could be wrong of course but its pretty clear if we rated Lavia that highly hed be a Liverpool player now
I like Lavia a lot but hes being spoken about as if hes far, far closer to the finished product than he is. In reality, hes closer to the level of a Bajcetic than a Caicedo. I say that with massive hopes for Bajcetic, but its based on potential, not on provable, delivered performance.

I agree with Jack, we obviously see Lavia as a prospect, a project and a risk at the fee Southampton want, which is why there has been such reticence to stretch the budget for him. If we felt he was a transformational signing, wed pay the fee, as weve seen in the past with VVD, Alisson and even Szoboszlai this summer.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,277
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49208 on: Today at 10:48:05 am »
The longer this drags on, the more annoyed I get that it's even allowed to happen. A club shouldn't be allowed to stall an entire deal that's been agreed between two clubs when they're clearly struggling to put together a counter-offer.

We didn't hijack a deal between Chelsea and Brighton; Chelsea have been pissing about for weeks and not had a bid accepted. Why should they suddenly be allowed all the time in the world to try and match our bid when they've been faffing about for weeks already?

I think Brighton and Liverpool should appeal for some form of arbitration to force Chelsea to put up or shut up.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:50:05 am by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online HARD AS HELL

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • Hitachi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49209 on: Today at 10:48:27 am »
Just heard an interview with architect Norman Foster on Radio 4. To my surprise it turns out he's a big Chelsea fan. When asked, he said it would be "an act of sheer unbridled lunacy" for Caicedo to pick Liverpool over Chelsea.

Couldn't stop himself having a little dig at the city too - saying that while Liverpool Cathedral was "certainly an impressive and gargantuan edifice" it "lacks the finesse and filigree daintiness of the Nation's finest religious buildings".
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49210 on: Today at 10:48:27 am »
Ones representatives speaking to someone elses representatives is not the same as Chelsea, Pochentino having spoken to Romeo.
Logged

Online fenre

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49211 on: Today at 10:50:37 am »
Any news from reliable sources this morning? And no, not the Romano-guy, I blocked him ages ago as it seems he has moved more and more to becoming a paid mouthpiece on transfer businesses. Feel this saga illustrates that more than anything.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,800
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49212 on: Today at 10:51:26 am »
Quote from: fenre on Today at 10:50:37 am
Any news from reliable sources this morning? And no, not the Romano-guy, I blocked him ages ago as it seems he has moved more and more to becoming a paid mouthpiece on transfer businesses. Feel this saga illustrates that more than anything.

All seems to be very quiet at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49213 on: Today at 10:51:37 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:50:59 am
Translation (if its actually true anyway) - Chelsea have not finally confirmed, because they have no intention of buying both Lavia and Caicedo.

Is the right answer.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 778
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49214 on: Today at 10:52:43 am »
Quote from: fenre on Today at 10:50:37 am
Any news from reliable sources this morning? And no, not the Romano-guy, I blocked him ages ago as it seems he has moved more and more to becoming a paid mouthpiece on transfer businesses. Feel this saga illustrates that more than anything.

Caicedo was out on Matthew Street last night so he's still sleeping it off.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49215 on: Today at 10:52:51 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:48:05 am
The longer this drags on, the more annoyed I get that it's even allowed to happen. A club shouldn't be allowed to stall an entire deal that's been agreed between two clubs when they're clearly struggling to put together a counter-offer.

We didn't hijack a deal between Chelsea and Brighton; Chelsea have been pissing about for weeks and not had a bid accepted. Why should they suddenly be allowed all the time in the world to match our bid when they've been faffing about for weeks already?

I think Brighton and Liverpool should appeal for some form of arbitration to force Chelsea to put up or shut up.

The deal has been stalled by the Caicedo camp, if he had his medical and signed his contract Chelsea would be helpless

Thats not say Chelsea dont act egregiously in the transfeer market, but the stalling is down to Caicedo
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,193
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49216 on: Today at 10:52:59 am »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 10:48:27 am
Just heard an interview with architect Norman Foster on Radio 4. To my surprise it turns out he's a big Chelsea fan. When asked, he said it would be "an act of sheer unbridled lunacy" for Caicedo to pick Liverpool over Chelsea.

Couldn't stop himself having a little dig at the city too - saying that while Liverpool Cathedral was "certainly an impressive and gargantuan edifice" it "lacks the finesse and filigree daintiness of the Nation's finest religious buildings".
Youd think an architect would have some appreciation of integrity.

Dont let me step into a building this dense c*nt has designed.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,433
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49217 on: Today at 10:53:37 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:48:05 am
The longer this drags on, the more annoyed I get that it's even allowed to happen. A club shouldn't be allowed to stall an entire deal that's been agreed between two clubs when they're clearly struggling to put together a counter-offer.

We didn't hijack a deal between Chelsea and Brighton; Chelsea have been pissing about for weeks and not had a bid accepted. Why should they suddenly be allowed all the time in the world to try and match our bid when they've been faffing about for weeks already?

I think Brighton and Liverpool should appeal for some form of arbitration to force Chelsea to put up or shut up.

Probably because it isn't an auction for an inanimate object. The player has to agree to sign for the buying club. What kind of arbitration would be able to force a player to sign for a club he may not want to join?

For a deal to happen there have to be two agreements in place. One between the clubs and one between the player and the clubs.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,176
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49218 on: Today at 10:53:47 am »
Rumour has it that we insisted Caicedo to sack his agent and to replace him with Stan Boardman. Stan said he would take the job for 6 pork pies per month but Caicedo is concerned that Stan is asking for too much.

That rumour is as valid as 99% of the ones on Twatter.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 778
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49219 on: Today at 10:55:18 am »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 10:48:27 am
Just heard an interview with architect Norman Foster on Radio 4. To my surprise it turns out he's a big Chelsea fan. When asked, he said it would be "an act of sheer unbridled lunacy" for Caicedo to pick Liverpool over Chelsea.

Couldn't stop himself having a little dig at the city too - saying that while Liverpool Cathedral was "certainly an impressive and gargantuan edifice" it "lacks the finesse and filigree daintiness of the Nation's finest religious buildings".

Bet the winter nights fly by in the c*nt's gaff.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,731
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49220 on: Today at 10:55:51 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:53:47 am
Rumour has it that we insisted Caicedo to sack his agent and to replace him with Stan Boardman. Stan said he would take the job for 6 pork pies per month but Caicedo is concerned that Stan is asking for too much.

That rumour is as valid as 99% of the ones on Twatter.

Romano will tap this one in here we go!
Logged

Online Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49221 on: Today at 10:56:04 am »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 10:48:27 am
Just heard an interview with architect Norman Foster on Radio 4. To my surprise it turns out he's a big Chelsea fan. When asked, he said it would be "an act of sheer unbridled lunacy" for Caicedo to pick Liverpool over Chelsea.

Couldn't stop himself having a little dig at the city too - saying that while Liverpool Cathedral was "certainly an impressive and gargantuan edifice" it "lacks the finesse and filigree daintiness of the Nation's finest religious buildings".

Yes I do believe I've heard several interviews with Caicedo where he praises the "finesse" of London's finest religious buildings.

Should be top of anyone's list when choosing where to live and work to be honest.
Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 pm
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,433
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49222 on: Today at 10:56:09 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:53:47 am
Rumour has it that we insisted Caicedo to sack his agent and to replace him with Stan Boardman. Stan said he would take the job for 6 pork pies per month but Caicedo is concerned that Stan is asking for too much.

That rumour is as valid as 99% of the ones on Twatter.

Couldn't see Stan working with Jorg after what the Germans did to our chippies.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49223 on: Today at 10:56:10 am »
My money is on Chelsea getting told to do one by Brighton, backing out of the deal and threatening to go after us in some sort of epic swindle narrative.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,525
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49224 on: Today at 10:56:23 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:44:20 am
Mauricio Pochettino intent on shedding Chelseas reputation for chaos - The Guardian
He knew who he was signing for right?! :lmao
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,144
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49225 on: Today at 10:56:57 am »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 10:48:27 am
Just heard an interview with architect Norman Foster on Radio 4. To my surprise it turns out he's a big Chelsea fan. When asked, he said it would be "an act of sheer unbridled lunacy" for Caicedo to pick Liverpool over Chelsea.

Couldn't stop himself having a little dig at the city too - saying that while Liverpool Cathedral was "certainly an impressive and gargantuan edifice" it "lacks the finesse and filigree daintiness of the Nation's finest religious buildings".

Fine work. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49226 on: Today at 10:57:56 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:56:10 am
My money is on Chelsea getting told to do one by Brighton, backing out of the deal and threatening to go after us in some sort of epic swindle narrative.

Chelsea hold all the cards here as long as the player refuses to move, they can afford to drag this out till the end of the transfer window.
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49227 on: Today at 10:58:25 am »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 10:56:04 am
Yes I do believe I've heard several interviews with Caicedo where he praises the "finesse" of London's finest religious buildings.

Should be top of anyone's list when choosing where to live and work to be honest.
Maybe thats what the hold up is, he just loves his religious architecture and cant live without the finesse of Londons religious buildings.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49228 on: Today at 10:58:43 am »
Maybe we should just have a chat with Chelsea and agree that we'll drop all interest in Caicedo leaving them to do a deal and they'll drop all interest in Lavia leaving us to do a deal. We both get our primary targets, both players get their preferred moves, and Brighton and Southampton finally bank the money that will allow them to follow through with their targets. Nothing a four party conference call won't solve.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49229 on: Today at 10:59:18 am »
Quote from: demain on Today at 10:57:56 am
Chelsea hold all the cards here as long as the player refuses to move, they can afford to drag this out till the end of the transfer window.
So can we. We could just buy Lavia, leave the Caicedo bid in until the window slams shut
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,106
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49230 on: Today at 10:59:53 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:55:18 am
Bet the winter nights fly by in the c*nt's gaff.

Norman Foster, Baron Foster of Thames Bank

Hes a Tory now but born from humble beginnings in

Yes, you guessed it.  Manchester.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,473
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49231 on: Today at 11:00:03 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:58:25 am
Maybe thats what the hold up is, he just loves his religious architecture and cant live without the finesse of Londons religious buildings.

What about the filigree??
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,075
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49232 on: Today at 11:00:10 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:58:43 am
Maybe we should just have a chat with Chelsea and agree that we'll drop all interest in Caicedo leaving them to do a deal and they'll drop all interest in Lavia leaving us to do a deal. We both get our primary targets, both players get their preferred moves, and Brighton and Southampton finally bank the money that will allow them to follow through with their targets. Nothing a four party conference call won't solve.

Why do we need to do that ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Cid

  • Licks cuban heeled shoes but doesn't want anyone to know about it.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49233 on: Today at 11:00:25 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:59:18 am
So can we. We could just buy Lavia, leave the Caicedo bid in until the window slams shut

Just another 55m right?  Drop in the ocean.
Logged

Online demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49234 on: Today at 11:02:03 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:59:18 am
So can we. We could just buy Lavia, leave the Caicedo bid in until the window slams shut

I have a feeling that we've moved on from Lavia, that deal would have been done by now had we wanted. Boehly's strategy to make us blink by going for Lavia is arguably bound to fail.
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #49235 on: Today at 11:03:14 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:00:10 am
Why do we need to do that ?

So Jürgen gets the player he wants? And sooner rather than later.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1226 1227 1228 1229 1230 [1231]   Go Up
« previous next »
 