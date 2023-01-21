We don't know if that is what happened though. Did Caicedo agree to Brighton running an auction for his services? Did he say he wanted to join us or did Brighton and Liverpool put a fait accompli to his agent and he has said I will see what I can do.



People forget that players are human beings. Caicedo has a model girlfriend who works in London and that is where they socialise. The Ecuadorian embassy estimates that 80-90% of the Ecuadorian population who live in the Uk live in London.



Caicedo will have been house hunting in London and has been talking to Chelsea for months. For me it could well be Caicedo who wants to stay down south.



It's true we don't know for sure what happened, and some of what you say about possibly wanting London is plausible.But Brighton aren't a badly-run, circus club. They're arguably the best-run in the division. I know the auction was a bit of a stunt to maximise how much they would get, but there is absolutely no way they do that without getting the green light from Caicedo and his representative. There is no chance that so many credible, well-sourced journalists get the word that the agreement has been done and medical arranged (all of them reporting the same thing) without Caicedo and his agent having also agreed to that.Then it suddenly changed during late morning/early afternoon yesterday. In my opinion, the most logical explanation for that is the agent getting money absolutely thrown at him by Chelsea.I can fully see the idea that he might prefer Chelsea in an ideal world, but there is no chance he hadn't said yes to us before all this bullshit yesterday.