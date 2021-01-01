« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #48880 on: Today at 07:52:58 am
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 07:49:25 am
Brighton wont want to wait as they need to get their own replacements in, chelsea wont be able to offload players in a week unless to some dodgy saudi club, and I hope we are exploring other options with our 111m while we see what happens. If it all falls though and we get to spend that 111m on other targets than can strengthen us it will be ok

Ideally, you want Brighton to state that Chelsea has (insert time period) to find the money or Caicedo either goes to Liverpool or stays at Brighton for another year.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #48881 on: Today at 07:53:02 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:47:11 am
As far as can be told, Brighton arent doing anything. Theyve accepted a bid, were allowed to talk to Caicedo, we need to get it across the line if at all possible. Caicedo seems to have some very predatory people representing him and thats an obstacle we need to overcome. Brighton dont seem to be standing in our way.
It'd be good if Jürgen does speak to Caicedo. Get this over and done with.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #48882 on: Today at 07:53:40 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:52:58 am
Ideally, you want Brighton to state that Chelsea has (insert time period) to find the money or Caicedo either goes to Liverpool or stays at Brighton for another year.
They did. Thursday night wasn't it? ;D
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #48883 on: Today at 07:54:24 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:54:12 am
I genuinely think Caicedo is going to be really good whoever he plays for.
Yeah, but I think Lavia will also be a star, and maybe a star with less drama.
Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #48884 on: Today at 07:55:06 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:52:58 am
Ideally, you want Brighton to state that Chelsea has (insert time period) to find the money or Caicedo either goes to Liverpool or stays at Brighton for another year.

Basically what they did on Thursday.

The reality is that theyll accept the higher bid irrespective of when its made.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #48885 on: Today at 07:55:26 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:53:40 am
They did. Thursday night wasn't it? ;D

This is to show Caicedo his options.
Doc Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #48886 on: Today at 07:55:34 am
Quote from: Uhoh AureliOs on Today at 07:02:52 am
He's 21. He's still a kid. You all don't know him.

Yup, he's trusting his agents, at worst he's picked the wrong agents but as you've said, he's young. I don't think he's personally rejected Liverpool and that's probably why we're still biding our time.

However, Lavia's come out of this thus far looking really good, character wise. He's even younger, has been waiting all summer for the move he craves, whilst Southampton and us have been flexing our negotiation skills, and we've heard nary a peep from his camp. Honestly,  I really hope we sign him alongside Caciedo. His mentality bodes well for the future, and as a poster mentioned a page or so back, Caciedo will be a player wherever he goes.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #48887 on: Today at 07:56:18 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:55:06 am
Basically what they did on Thursday.

The reality is that theyll accept the higher bid irrespective of when its made.

Not irrespective of when it's made because they need time to spend that money.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #48888 on: Today at 07:59:56 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:55:26 am
This is to show Caicedo his options.
It was to get him sold. His agent/s are preventing that from happening. Chelsea have had over 24 hours to put up or shut up.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #48889 on: Today at 08:00:26 am
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 07:55:34 am
Yup, he's trusting his agents, at worst he's picked the wrong agents but as you've said, he's young. I don't think he's personally rejected Liverpool and that's probably why we're still biding our time.

However, Lavia's come out of this thus far looking really good, character wise. He's even younger, has been waiting all summer for the move he craves, whilst Southampton and us have been flexing our negotiation skills, and we've heard nary a peep from his camp. Honestly,  I really hope we sign him alongside Caciedo. His mentality bodes well for the future, and as a poster mentioned a page or so back, Caciedo will be a player wherever he goes.

Agreed. He seems a good kid and probably thought he was on his way to us before this whole thing happened. Still think he would be a good buy and be worth the fee, even if its not straight away.
