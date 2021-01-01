Good morning guys and girlsMy baby has decided to sleep a bit longer and not do the usual wake up at 5am!! Obviously I can't sleep now still...So let's see.We have been negotiating with Lavia , Chelsea came in and we haven't said anything since our move for Caceido.Not sure how that would have made Lavia's camp feel....not good I'd imagine.Caceido by all accounts doesn't even want us, whether we knew that before or after our bid is unclear but he'd obviously be much better for us and sort midfield....It seems neither will play for us, or Chelsea/agents are playing games in media or whateverThat the gist?I found it surprising we made that Caceido bid...even more surprising we have money like that. I was curious why we haven't been in for anyone else as if these were the only 2 DMs around but..whateverSurely we have started looking elsewhere NOW and are not waiting to just watch Chelsea buy 2 known targets of ours...Social media is full of idiots...and while Chelsea fans are getting excited about "doing us over" and unveiling both on Sunday...I don't think it will bother me at all if I knew we had a DM lined up that klopp wants. Or i was sure we were gonna go and get one before the end of the window.When we have gone about business before we've always had a list per position...So this saga can play out....however it does...the social media idiots can have their glory.But we've already failed to get klopp all the players he wants for preseason, we have to be mindful of this not being a complete failure and we don't get (especially) the DM we need for the season.We've played our hand on both targets. There's not long left in the window.Do the right thing, buy a DM liverpool...so then our social media idiots can start convincing the world its better we got them anywayAnd more importantly, klopp can get to work on the player fitting our system.Peace and love everyone.